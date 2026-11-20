Talent is everywhere, but opportunity isn’t. Employers have a real role to play in changing that.

Young people should not have to know someone in an industry to get their first chance to experience it. For me, employers have a responsibility to make that first step easier – by opening our workplaces, sharing our experience and helping young people see where their skills could take them. The Milburn Review underlined why this matters. More than one million 16 to 24-year-olds are not in education, employment or training, yet 84% of the young people surveyed said they wanted to be in work, education or training. Aspiration is not the problem.

Young people cannot take opportunities that are not there or understand careers they have never had the chance to see.

So where should employers start?

Let young people see work before asking them to be ready for it

For a young person who has never met anyone in your industry, visiting a workplace or hearing someone speak honestly about their career can make it feel more accessible. It helps them understand the jobs available and where they might fit.

Those experiences build confidence too. By opening up our workplaces before recruitment begins, we can help young people understand what is possible and feel ready to take the next step.

Skillsfest is one way we are opening our workplaces to young people. It brings 14 to 19-year-olds into our offices to experience the world of work for themselves, meet colleagues, explore different careers and build skills and confidence for whatever they choose to do next. This is on top of our commitment to 5,000 work experience placements for 14-16 years old by 2030.

Work experience matters. But it is only one part of the answer.

Start with what you already have

You do not always need to create a new programme or a large budget to make a difference. Start with the people, partnerships and spaces you already have. Ask local schools and colleges where your support would help most, or open your workplace for a visit. Small actions can be a meaningful starting point.

Russell Rumbley’s story shows why that first experience matters. He’s one of our colleagues who first came through our doors on work experience while studying for his GCSEs. It sparked his interest in business and, while studying it at A-level, he presented an idea to a panel of our commercial banking colleagues. One of them then became his mentor. Ten years later, Russell still turns to him for advice, and was able to share the news that he had joined Lloyds Banking Group himself.

Create more than one route into employment

There is no single route into a successful career. At Lloyds Banking Group we combine apprenticeships and graduate programmes with work experience, internships, industrial placements and paid T Level placements, creating entry points at different stages of education and working life.

As employers, we should ask ourselves a straightforward question: does someone really need every qualification or piece of experience we ask for to succeed in this role? If we always recruit in the same way, we risk missing people with the potential to do the job well.This is not about lowering the bar. It is about recognising potential and giving people different ways to demonstrate it.

Think about confidence and work-readiness as well as qualifications

A qualification can open an important door but young people may also need support with interviews, communication and understanding how workplaces operate.

At Lloyds Banking Group, we’ve seen the difference a long-term commitment can make. We’ve supported more than 400,000 young people over the past five years, and our ambition is to support a further 600,000 by 2030, backed by our £100 million investment in future skills. That means reaching one million young people over a decade.

From 2027 – 2030 we’ll be hiring 2,000 apprentices and graduates, doubling work experience opportunities to 120,000, and offering nearly 490,000 young people our skills and employability programmes. ​Alongside this. 2,000 colleagues are already playing their part by mentoring students, visiting schools and opening our workplaces.

We also plan to work with the Department for Work and Pensions on Youth Hubs bringing practical support with work-readiness, careers, interviews and financial literacy.

Large employers can act at scale but smaller businesses can make just as meaningful a difference. Hosting one young person or helping a college shape its training could change the direction of somebody’s career. The scale may vary, but every contribution matters.

Finally, work in partnership, but do not wait for somebody else to act

Employers know the skills they need. Colleges and training providers know their students. Government can help connect those strengths and support young people facing the greatest barriers.

The strongest approach brings those perspectives together, but waiting for partnership cannot become a reason for employers to stand back. Every organisation has something to offer whether that is an apprenticeship, a placement, linking in with a college or simply time from somebody willing to help.

My ask to employers is simple: choose one step you can take now. Speak to a local college, offer a placement or give colleagues time to mentor a young person. Work with others where you can, but do not wait for a perfect programme before you start.

By Sharon Doherty, Chief People and Places Officer at Lloyds Banking Group