One young woman told Alan Milburn that young people should not be described as not in education, employment or training. They were, she said, “desperate for education, employment and training”.

Milburn puts the remark in the foreword to his final report on young people and work, published today. From a Welfare State to a Working State: A new settlement for the next generation asks ministers to set a national ambition to cut the share of 16 to 24 year olds who are NEET from 13% to around 5% by 2036.

That would put the UK alongside the Netherlands, where the rate was 4.8% in 2025 on the Eurostat measure for 15 to 24 year olds. The report says only Romania had a higher rate than the UK in Europe.

Lessons from Denmark and the Netherlands

The review drew on Resolution Foundation analysis comparing how much European countries spend on employment and training support and how that relates to their NEET rates. Denmark spent around 1% of GDP on hiring incentives and subsidies for all ages in 2022, and the Netherlands spent 0.3%. HM Treasury puts UK spending across all employment policies at around 0.1% of GDP in 2025/26. Matching the Dutch level on incentives and subsidies alone would mean roughly £6 billion a year in extra spending, and matching Denmark around £27 billion.

“Britain does not need to copy those totals, but the difference in priority and resource between the UK and low-NEET countries in Western Europe is stark,” the report says.

The latest ONS figures, which cover 16 to 24 year olds, count 981,000 young people as NEET across the UK. Separate ONS labour market figures published today, covering July to September, show youth unemployment falling again but still high at 15.1%. Youth Futures Foundation flagged that 55,000 more young people not in full time education were economically inactive than a year earlier.

The interim report in May ran to 217 pages and made no recommendations. This one runs to 278 pages and makes a great many, and a large share of them land on colleges and training providers.

“Britain has had a youth NEET problem for 25 years and never a plan to end it,” Milburn said. “We are at a fork in the road and half measures will not do. A complete system reset is needed.”

Three things matter most for FE. Colleges are asked to become the main route from school into skilled work, with more money and more accountability attached. Apprenticeship funding would move sharply towards under 25s, which creates winners and losers among providers. The report’s own modelling reaches a NEET rate of 6.8% by 2036, with the rest of the distance to 5% resting on economic growth it has not modelled.

This is an independent report, commissioned by the Work and Pensions Secretary, and the DWP has set out its own summary of the review. Everything in it is a recommendation until ministers say which parts they accept.

What is actually new

Much of the report will be familiar. The headline numbers come from the interim report: six in ten of them never having had a job, a cost to the country of about £125 billion a year and a forecast that the rate could reach 16.3% by 2031 without a change in policy and investment.

Some of the machinery exists already. The government’s Youth Guarantee includes Youth Hubs, a £3,000 Youth Jobs Grant for employers and a Jobs Guarantee of six months of paid work.

The final report adds four things.

NEET Zero Ambition

A target. The report calls a NEET rate of around 5% by 2036 ‘NEET Zero’. Reaching it would mean about 600,000 more young people in education, employment or training each year.

YOS (Youth Opportunity Service)

A new institution. The YOS would operate in every part of England by 2029. It would bring employment, careers, health and practical support together around each young person, with a named adviser and a single Participation Plan. Milburn calls it the ‘engine room of a Working State’. Strategic authorities and mayors would be accountable for delivery through multi year Participation Agreements.

Guarantees in law

Legal force. Two guarantees would be written into law. An Opportunity Guarantee would give every NEET young person a route into education, training or work, and a Support Guarantee would give them the health, employment and practical help to take it up. A statutory Youth Opportunity Test would require major tax, spending and regulatory decisions to be assessed for their effect on the next generation before they are made.

A complete rethink on support for young people

A separate benefits system for under 25s. This is the most politically sensitive part of the report and is covered further down.

The report recommends bringing eligibility for the Jobs Guarantee forward from 18 months to 12. The government announced that change at the weekend, to apply from April, alongside a rollout across Great Britain. The government’s scheme is for young people claiming Universal Credit and looking for work. The report recommends that the guarantee apply to any young person who has been NEET for 12 months, whether or not they claim benefits.

What it means for FE

FE is central to the plan. Milburn says colleges “should become England’s principal technical and transition institution, connecting school to skilled work”. He attaches a condition, which is that additional money should purchase a clearer mission.

Education is the largest single item in the costings, at £2.1 billion of the £5.8 billion a year by 2036/37. That figure covers early years, schools and higher education as well as FE and apprenticeships, and the report does not say how much of it is for FE.

The funding asks colleges have been making

Several of the sector’s long standing complaints are taken up directly. The report says the 16 to 19 education budget should rise automatically in line with participation, so that colleges are not left spreading a fixed budget across more students. It cites the Association of Colleges telling the review that colleges enrolled 32,000 extra young people this academic year with no additional funding.

The guarantee of funding for exceptional growth during the year, introduced for 2026/27, should become permanent. The report also calls for a mechanism to fund learners who enrol after the November reference date.

“No young person should be told to wait until the following September because the funding system works to an academic year timetable,” it says.

That matters because of a deadline set elsewhere in the report. A young person in contact with the Youth Opportunity Service should have something substantive underway within four months. For many that will be a college place starting in the middle of the year.

More learners, and a shift in what colleges teach

The report wants more than 150,000 additional 18 to 24 year olds in FE each year, across colleges and other training providers. It points to a participation gap after 18. Around 43% of 18 to 24 year olds in the UK were in education in 2024, against an OECD average of around 54%.

Over time it wants FE funding and focus tilted towards pre apprenticeships, apprenticeships, technical routes and higher technical education at levels 4 and 5, with a smaller share of provision focused on GCSEs and A levels. Colleges would bring back 16 and 17 year olds whose first route has broken down and act as the main provider of a new pre apprenticeship tier.

New money with new accountability

A participation and work readiness premium would be introduced for FE, aimed first at 16 and 17 year olds who were previously NEET or at serious risk. It would pay for outreach, mentoring, pastoral support, work preparation and employer brokerage. The report is clear it should not become an unconditional uplift to college funding.

In return, FE would get a work readiness measure and an outcome measure, adjusted for disadvantage, care experience and SEND, and published for use by mayoral strategic authorities, Ofsted and the DfE. Funding should also start to move from a model based on the number of places a college provides towards one that also rewards outcomes and destinations.

Staff, new institutions and student support

On the workforce, the report proposes a high status route from industry into FE teaching, building on Taking Teaching Further. It also proposes a mayor led mechanism for new industry led technical colleges, a national digital Open College, and a local access point in every strategic authority, modelled on UCAS, for FE, training and apprenticeship places.

Two proposals would affect student support in colleges. High intensity Mental Health Support Teams should become the norm in schools and colleges, for young people with moderate to more complex needs who do not require specialist CAMHS. Care leavers who are NEET or at serious risk would receive a Care Leaver Transition Allowance of £50 a week for six months, modelled on the old Education Maintenance Allowance and conditional on agreeing a participation plan with their local YOS.

Apprenticeships

Apprenticeships are described as the largest education and skills priority arising from the review. The aim is to double the number of young people achieving one over the decade.

Starts for under 25s would rise from around 172,000 in 2024/25 to around 270,000 by 2036/37. The achievement rate would rise from around 65% to 80%, and around 35% of each cohort would have started an apprenticeship by 25.

The report is blunt about how the system got here. Starts among 16 to 24 year olds fell by around 40% between 2014/15 and 2024/25, and level 2 starts fell by 73%. Milburn calls the lack of government direction over the levy ‘a massive mistake’.

Changes to apprenticeship funding

The apprenticeship budget would be set at the full value of levy receipts, ending a Treasury topslice the report puts at around £460 million in 2026/27.

Apprenticeships for under 25s would be fully funded from levy proceeds for employers of every size.

Government funding for apprentices over 25 would be cut by 25%, and the report says government should be prepared to reduce its contribution to 50% by 2031/32.

The hiring payment for apprentices aged 16 to 24 would rise from £2,000 to £2,500 and be extended to levy payers.

Providers would receive a new £2,000 incentive for each young apprentice.

Passing level 2 English and maths would no longer be an exit requirement for young apprentices, though they would continue to study them.

An initial 10% of the apprenticeship budget would go to mayoral and other strategic authorities.

The effect on providers depends on who they train. Those whose business is weighted towards adult and higher level apprenticeships stand to lose funding under these plans. Those working with 16 to 24 year olds at levels 2 and 3 stand to gain.

A new pre-apprenticeship programme would start with 25,000 places, built on level 1 provision and the new level 2 Occupational Certificates, with colleges as the main providers for 16 to 18 year olds. The report says the test of success is progression into an apprenticeship, skilled work or further technical study. Completing the programme does not count on its own.

Employers

The report argues that hiring a young person has become more expensive, and that targeted financial help should ease the cost.

The £3,000 Youth Jobs Grant already exists for employers hiring young people who have spent six months on Universal Credit. The report would extend it to any young person who has been NEET for six months, whether or not they claim benefits. It says that would reach some of an estimated 314,000 hidden NEETs in England.

It would add a £2,000 premium for young people facing greater barriers, such as care leavers and disabled young people, and a further £2,000 for businesses with fewer than 50 employees. In total the employer incentives are costed at around £1.1 billion a year, supporting an estimated 170,000 additional job and apprenticeship opportunities. Today’s labour market figures show vacancies at firms with 1 to 9 employees have fallen to 73,000, the lowest outside the pandemic since 2012, and the ONS said labour costs may be putting smaller firms off hiring.

On National Insurance, Milburn rejects an immediate cut across the board as a poor use of several billion pounds. He proposes a five year glide path instead, when fiscal conditions allow, starting with workers aged 21 to 24 in retail and hospitality. The point at which employer National Insurance becomes payable for those workers would double from £5,000 to £10,000.

Who pays, and when

The report is costed, and it is candid about the status of its numbers.

“The figures in this chapter are the Review’s estimates, not government spending commitments,” it says. The balance between new investment and reprioritised spending is left as a decision for government.

Where the money comes from

The starting investment is £500 million in 2027/28, found by reprioritising existing spending. It would pay for enhanced employment and mental health support and expanded work placement, college and apprenticeship places.

After that the report says investment will need to ramp up, with the majority coming from what it calls a radical reprioritisation of government spending. It gives three examples: student finance for franchised higher education and foundation students, apprenticeship budgets for over 25s, and spending on private diagnostic tests for neurodevelopmental conditions.

Two of those three sit inside the education and skills budget. The report says elsewhere that the package should be part funded by reallocating existing education and skills resource. Some of the bill would therefore be met by providers and learners elsewhere in the system.

The rest is left to the Treasury. Three Spending Reviews are expected over the decade, and the report says these reforms should be a top priority for the one in 2027. It also suggests impact investment, philanthropy and the Treasury’s new preventative spending category as possible sources.

A decade of cost before the saving

By 2036/37 annual investment reaches around £5.8 billion. The two guarantees account for £1.9 billion, education £2.1 billion, hiring incentives £1.1 billion and health £700 million. Local system reform is costed at under £100 million.

Against that the report sets £3.6 billion of savings from welfare reform and £2.4 billion from higher tax receipts and lower benefit payments as employment grows. The result is a net saving of around £200 million a year.

That saving arrives late. Welfare savings do not begin until 2029/30, and the report says the package only achieves overall fiscal savings in 2036/37. For most of the decade this is a net cost to the Exchequer. The report accepts as much, saying a serious programme of welfare reform for young people ‘may cost more before it saves money’.

The gap between 5% and 6.8%

The headline ambition is a NEET rate of around 5%. The report’s own modelling gets to around 6.8% by 2036, against a baseline of 13.4%, the report’s projection for 2036/37 once the government’s Youth Guarantee is taken into account.

The report says it believes higher economic growth and new momentum in the youth labour market will close the gap, but that part is not modelled. Its chart shows the modelled rate falling steadily across the decade and flattening in the final years.

Milburn also sets out the limits of his own evidence. Many of the reforms are a significant departure from current practice, he says, so there is not always high quality evidence on which to assess their likely impact, and some may not deliver as expected.

The case by comparison

The government has committed £2.5 billion to the Youth Guarantee and the Growth and Skills Levy over three years, which Milburn welcomes. But the Youth Guarantee alone, at an average of £600 million a year, is 17% of what the Youth Training Scheme received in the 1980s and 46% of the New Deal for Young People, in 2026 prices.

The report also counts the cost of doing nothing. Youth health and disability benefits have risen from £1.7 billion in 2019/20 to £4.7 billion in 2025/26 and are forecast to reach £8.8 billion by 2036/37. In 2024/25, for every £25 spent on youth benefits only £1 went on helping young people into work or education. The report wants that ratio at £2 to £1 within ten years.

The projected returns are around 440,000 young people helped into work by 2036, about 0.4% added to GDP a year, net incomes of young people up by more than £2 billion and 50,000 fewer people in relative poverty after housing costs.

A separate benefits system for under 25s

The welfare proposals will draw the most scrutiny. Milburn describes them as “a deliberate exchange: less cash tied to proving incapacity, more immediate support”.

What would replace what

The Work Capability Assessment and the Universal Credit health top up would be abolished for most under 25s. In their place a new means tested Youth Allowance would be set at the current Universal Credit rate for under 25s, with a higher rate for those living independently, including care leavers. A work allowance would let young people on it work part time before their benefits reduce.

Personal Independence Payment would be replaced for under 25s by two things. An Additional Cost Allowance, which would not be means tested, would go to young people whose extra costs from disability are significant, established and ongoing. A local Health and Disability Fund, run through the Youth Opportunity Service, would meet immediate or changing costs without a long term assessment.

In support of the change the report cites Resolution Foundation research finding that 21% of PIP recipients aged 16 to 24 reported little health related limitation and no additional costs.

For the small minority for whom paid work is not realistically possible, a Severe and Complex Needs Insurance would pay a stable long term income set above the maximum benefit rates available today. The report says the bar for this should be very high.

Existing claimants are included

The changes would apply to existing claimants as well as new ones. Milburn says he considered limiting them to new claims, which he accepts would be less politically contentious. He rejected that because the case for active support is strongest for those detached the longest.

Existing claimants would be reassessed at their scheduled reassessment date after a six month preparation period with the YOS, and the report sets a maximum of five years to complete the rollout. Two protections are written in. Existing financial help should not be reduced before the replacement support and opportunity are in place, and current payments would continue during the transition.

Obligations and sanctions

Young people who can participate would sign up to a duty to engage. That means being available, pursuing their Participation Plan and not refusing reasonable offers without good cause. Someone who persistently refuses to engage after repeated attempts to reach them ‘should ultimately lose their Youth Allowance’. The report says sanctions should be rare and decided by someone other than the young person’s adviser.

What colleges with SEND learners should watch

Child Disability Living Allowance would be extended from 16 to 18, removing the reassessment at 16. The YOS would work alongside the young person’s school or college during those two years to prepare a plan. More than 900,000 children receive the benefit and about 77% move on to PIP by 17.

Where the savings come from

The cumulative welfare saving by 2036/37 is put at £13.7 billion. The report argues the savings come from more young people moving into work and from better targeted support.

The report accepts that the changes ‘will make some young people less well off at first’. It says the health element of Universal Credit would go and that for many the replacement for PIP would pay less cash, at least to begin with. It does not say how many young people would be affected.

What a young person would get, and when

The report sets out a clock that starts when a young person contacts the Youth Opportunity Service.

Within 14 days they meet a named adviser. The first conversation is about participation and is not an incapacity assessment. Where health is a barrier, digital advice and lower intensity support start straight away without waiting for a diagnosis.

Within four weeks they have one Participation Plan, setting out what they and the state will each do and by when. Practical barriers such as travel, ID, work clothes or equipment start to be dealt with.

Within four months something substantive should be underway, such as college, training, an apprenticeship, supported employment, civic activity or work. This is the statutory outer limit.

By six months a young person who is looking for work becomes eligible for the Youth Jobs Grant, the £3,000 payment to an employer who hires them.

At twelve months, if they are still NEET despite engaging and paid work is realistically possible with support, the state should guarantee a paid six month job through the Jobs Guarantee.

What young people told the review

Milburn writes in his foreword that he has never liked the term NEET. Among the many hundreds of young people he met over the year, he says, not one wanted to be NEET.

New survey work for the final report points the same way. Of NEET young people surveyed, 73% want to move into work, education or training. Among those with a preferred next step, 45% are already applying or making enquiries and only 4% are doing nothing. Of those who want to move forward, 61% say they could start now if the right opportunity came up.

The barriers they name are ones FE and employers can act on. Lack of experience was the most common barrier, cited by 53% of NEET young people who want to work, and 31% say they lack the right skills. Only 39% of NEET respondents did work experience at secondary school, compared with 56% of those who are not NEET.

Health is the other dividing line. Almost half of NEET respondents, 48%, report a long term health condition, compared with 25% of other young people.

The findings come from 1,877 online interviews with young people who were NEET and 996 with young people who were not, aged 16 to 24 across England and Wales, carried out in July and August 2026.

What is still unclear for the sector

The report does not set funding rates for the extra FE learners or the pre apprenticeship places, and it leaves the phasing to future Spending Reviews. It says the funding, capacity and infrastructure to expand FE will need to be built during 2027/28.

The new architecture is also specific to England. The report says its diagnosis applies across the UK but that education, skills and health are devolved, and it asks each devolved government to consider how the principles fit its own institutions.

What happens next?

The report now sits with ministers, and Milburn has told them how he does not want it handled. The last thing the government should do, he writes, is take months to respond, publish a white paper months after that and then pilot a series of piecemeal changes.

He asks for a governance and implementation plan and a confirmed legislative and funding timetable within the first 100 days.

The weekend announcement on the Jobs Guarantee means the government has already acted on one of his recommendations before he published. The report’s recommendation to include young people who are not claiming benefits has not been adopted.

The larger decisions are still open. Ministers have to decide whether to adopt the 5% ambition as a government target, whether to legislate for the two guarantees and the Youth Opportunity Test, whether to create a separate benefits system for under 25s, and whether to fund most of a decade of net cost before the savings arrive. The report wants the new benefits to begin phasing in within the lifetime of this Parliament, subject to legislation.