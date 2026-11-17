Up to 3,600 young people across West Yorkshire could move from long-term unemployment into paid work through a major government initiative being led by Leeds College of Building (LCB).

The college is the only further education institution among 12 organisations selected nationally to deliver the government’s Jobs Guarantee, which will provide eligible young people aged 18 to 24 with six months of paid employment, training and ongoing support.

The programme targets young Universal Credit claimants who have been looking for work for 18 months, with Jobcentre Plus referrals commencing from 23 November.

Working with employers and community partners across West Yorkshire, the initiative aims to break down barriers to employment and create lasting opportunities for young people who have struggled to enter the workforce.

Selected by the Department for Work and Pensions, LCB will support 2,160 young people, with Infrastructure Skills and Total Training Provision supporting a further 720 participants each.

Infrastructure Skills are a highways, infrastructure and green skills specialist and Total Training Provision cover sectors including business administration and logistics.

LCB is the UK’s only specialist further education college dedicated solely to construction and the built environment. In 2025, it was one of only 10 colleges in England to become a Construction Technical Excellence College (CTEC).

Nikki Davis, Principal and CEO at LCB, said:

“For more than 60 years, this college has given West Yorkshire’s young people a trade and a future. Now we can do that for thousands more who have been shut out of work for too long.

“A real job, a real wage and someone in their corner from day one can change the course of a life. We’re proud to be trusted to deliver it.”

LCB will draw on its expertise in training young people and understanding employers’ skills needs to help identify job opportunities, recruit businesses across West Yorkshire, match candidates with suitable placements, and provide support throughout the process.

Checkatrade Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Benjamin Bell, said:

“Almost a million young people are out of education, work or training, yet half of youngsters now say they’d consider a career as a plumber, builder or electrician. Only 12% of trade businesses took on an apprentice last year.

“That gap is a problem we need to fix. The Jobs Guarantee gives young people in West Yorkshire a paid first step, and through our partnership with LCB and Leeds Rhinos, and our collaboration on Trade Jumpstart, we want to help them get going with a skilled trade, and one day a business of their own.”

Beyond construction, LCB is working with partners including Calderdale College, the Chamber of Commerce, LeedsBID, Leeds Rhinos, the Leeds & Bradford Inspiring Futures partnership (led by the Hamara Healthy Living Centre), and Wakefield-based Ambion Heating to reach more young people across the region.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE, Leeds Rhinos CEO, added:

“Potential exists in every community across West Yorkshire. Behind the label ‘NEET’ are young people with real talent who just need a route in and someone to believe in them.

“As a civic anchor, we’re proud to stand alongside LCB, connecting sport, education and employers to turn that potential into jobs, apprenticeships and careers.”

Ministers expect the Jobs Guarantee scheme to support more than 90,000 people nationally over three years. Each job lasts six months, for 25 hours a week, at the minimum wage for the young person’s age.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will reimburse employers’ wage, National Insurance and pension costs in full, plus up to £250 per young person for onboarding.

Carly Sidebottom, Assistant Principal at LCB and lead for the Jobs Guarantee, concluded:

“This is a great opportunity for the college to work with our delivery partners across all sectors, opening doors beyond the construction site.

“Tackling the number of young people not in education, employment or training isn’t just the right thing to do it’s the sensible thing to do – every young person left out of work is talent West Yorkshire’s economy is missing.

“A first job, a wage and a reference can stop long-term unemployment becoming a lifetime pattern and help close the skills gaps employers tell us they face.

“We’re asking employers of every size, from a two-person firm to a national employer, to open their doors.”