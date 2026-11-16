Guaranteed Jobs for 90,000 Young People on Universal Credit to Roll Out Across the UK

Guaranteed jobs for young people on Universal Credit will be rolled out across all areas of Great Britain, after successful trial, to support over 90,000 young people furthest from work into a role.

From April those who are eligible will also be supported into work sooner, after 12 months rather than 18, as part of major shakeup in support for young people.

Expansion comes ahead of Alan Milburn’s landmark review into the causes of rising youth inactivity, due to report next week.

The nationwide expansion of the scheme follows a successful rollout in six areas with some of the highest levels of youth unemployment.

Work is one of the most important experiences a young person can have, and hundreds of young people have already moved into employment through the Jobs Guarantee, gaining valuable skills and experience.

The Jobs Guarantee scheme will now be available across all areas of England, Scotland and Wales, extending guaranteed opportunities to young people furthest from the labour market.

Alongside roll out across Great Britain, eligibility for the scheme will be widened to enable young people who are claiming Universal Credit and looking for work to access the scheme after 12 months, rather than 18. This will mean that young people will be guaranteed a job sooner, tackling the harm done by long periods of unemployment.

The scheme will help more than 90,000 young people into work by March 2029. Earlier this year the Work and Pensions Secretary commissioned Alan Milburn to investigate the causes of high numbers of young people neither earning nor learning, with the final report expected this week.

The Prime Minister has underlined his ambition to fundamentally reshape how young people are supported to grow up and get on in life, as the Government prepares to respond to the Milburn Review.

The report is expected to make clear that the answer to the economic and moral failure of almost one million young people being out of education, employment or training is not crude cuts to support, but getting more young people into work, with the opportunities, support and expectations to make that possible.

The government’s response will set out a new settlement based on earlier intervention, real opportunities in education, training and work, and a clear expectation that young people take them up wherever they can.

That includes rewiring services around young people too by bringing employment, skills, health and wider support together locally rather than expecting them to navigate a fragmented system. The Rewiring the State Delivery Plan will set out how the Government will use devolution to drive that change, putting more power in the hands of local leaders to join up services around the needs of young people and deliver the system reform called for by Alan Milburn.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:

“The longer someone is out of work, the harder it is to get back in, and no young person should be left waiting on a scrapheap for an opportunity.

“That is why we are expanding our guaranteed jobs scheme across Great Britain and bringing it forward, so that help arrives when it matters most.

“Employers are crying out for talent, and there is a generation of talent ready to be unleashed. We are backing them with the support they need to build a fulfilling future.”

The Government has warned that too many young people have been written off by a system that leaves them disconnected from work and opportunity, contributing to long-term poverty, poorer health outcomes and lower life chances. The expansion of the Jobs Guarantee forms part of the government’s wider ambition to build a system with work and participation at its heart, ensuring every young person has a route into earning or learning.

Under the scheme, the government fully funds up to 25 hours of paid work a week for 6 months at the relevant minimum wage. Roles are matched to each person’s skills, and young people get tailored pre-employment and in-work support to tackle barriers to work, from building confidence to learning skills on the job.

More than 400 employers have already backed the scheme, with household names such as Lidl, Leonardo Hotels and Boots supporting people into work. Local authorities and mayors know their areas best, so they have helped select the delivery partners. They will now work closely with them to help young people into work.

In September we announced that the scheme would be extended to offer those receiving the health element of Universal Credit a guaranteed job on a voluntary basis. The change, which comes into effect from April 2027, reflects the Government’s commitment to ensure young people with a health condition or disability receive the support they need to participate, rather than an assumption that they cannot.

Stephanie Rogers, Chief People Officer at Lidl GB said:

“Young people have huge ambition to offer, but too often struggle to find the right door to open – which is why initiatives such as the Youth Guarantee Scheme are so important.

“At Lidl GB, young people are a key part of our workforce and we believe in giving our colleagues a fair chance to build meaningful careers. We have already welcomed our first colleagues through the scheme, with plans already to expand recruitment further.

“Through this scheme, we are not just offering a placement, but industry-leading training and a supportive environment where young people develop transferable skills to secure their future. Alongside our fast-track interview pathways for the long-term unemployed and our apprenticeship programmes, we’re proud to offer a strong launching pad into stable, long-term careers in retail.”

A young person on the Jobs Guarantee said:

“Taking part in the Jobs Guarantee scheme has had a really positive impact on my confidence with finding and being in work.

“Before starting my placement at Kenny Waste, being out of work made me feel uncertain about my abilities in settling into a workplace and being able to handle the job role after being out of one for so long.

“Working in a supportive team and having reassurance from my brilliant co-workers helped me overcome this. I now feel much more confident in my abilities to handle the workload and progress more in the workplace.

“Even though I have only been in the role for 6 weeks, I feel like it was the perfect placement for me and have gained so much from it already.

“I have the Jobs Guarantee scheme to thank for this, as the support I had there was amazing and they really do find the right role for each person.”

A guaranteed job under the government’s Youth Guarantee is the final step in a package of support for young people on Universal Credit who are looking for work. From day one, young people are supported by their Work Coach, can attend Youth Guarantee Jobs Fairs around the country and can access mental health, housing and CV advice through Youth Hubs. After six months, those who have not found work can benefit from roles which are funded through a £3,000 employer hiring payment. After 12 months eligible young people who still have not found work become eligible for a guaranteed job.

The Jobs Guarantee is part of the government’s wider employment support for young people, backed by £2.5 billion of investment to support almost one million young people and create 500,000 opportunities.

Sector Reaction

Brian Dow, Chief Executive, Mental Health UK:

“Young people want to take those first steps into work, but many need the right support and opportunities to get started. Rolling out the Jobs Guarantee across Great Britain and making support available sooner is a significant and welcome step that could help more young people gain paid work experience, build confidence and develop skills that benefit both their wellbeing and future employment prospects.”

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“This important step forward will improve opportunities for young people across the country – and is something unions have long been calling for.

“Expanding the reach of the jobs guarantee and making it available 6 months earlier will mean more young people struggling to land a job can get vital support sooner.

“This can be the leg up young people need in the jobs market. We know that meaningful experience of paid work is the best way to boost young people’s job prospects.

“Now it’s time to expand the places available and put the jobs guarantee on a permanent footing, so we can all reap the long term benefits of getting more young people into work. This scheme will pay for itself over the course of a decade and generate a real return on investment over the longer-term.”

Laura-Jane Rawlings MBE, CEO, Youth Employment UK, said:

“This is a significant and welcome step forward for young people. Expanding the Jobs Guarantee across Great Britain, bringing support forward and fully funding paid opportunities are exactly the kinds of changes we have been calling for.

“For young people who have been out of work for a long time, a good job offers more than an income. It provides the experience, skills and confidence that can change the direction of their lives. Our Youth Voice Census consistently shows how important access to real work experience is, and this expansion gives more young people the chance to build their future.

“We welcome the government’s commitment to making these opportunities available across the country and look forward to working with employers and partners to help young people succeed.”

James Taylor, Executive Director of Strategy, Scope:

“Young disabled people have a wealth of talent and skills, and the expansion of this scheme could provide many of them with a much-needed foot in the door.

“For too long disabled young people have been locked out of work by barriers beyond their control. They have been overlooked when they apply for jobs and denied the support they need at work.

“We need schemes like the Jobs Guarantee to demonstrate what young disabled people are capable of when given the opportunities they deserve.”

Denise Hatton, Chief Executive, YMCA England & Wales, said:

“YMCA welcomes the national rollout of the Government’s Jobs Guarantee as an important step towards breaking down the barriers preventing too many young people from accessing meaningful employment.

“Our own research found that almost half (49%) of young people surveyed who were not in education, employment or training faced barriers in the labour market, including a lack of local job opportunities and unsuccessful applications. These findings reinforce what we see across YMCA every day: young people have the ambition and determination to work, but too often lack the opportunities and support to take that first step.

“By providing access to paid employment alongside tailored, ongoing support, the Jobs Guarantee has the potential to help young people develop skills, build confidence and take meaningful steps towards lasting employment. It is vital that these opportunities lead to sustainable careers, giving young people the stability and independence they need to thrive.”

Stephen Evans, Chief Executive, Learning and Work Institute said:

“The Job Guarantee can make a huge difference to young people’s career prospects, so it’s great to see it being rolled out nationally and eligibility widened. With almost one million young people not in education, employment or training, there is of course so much more to do. But the Job Guarantee has the potential to be a key piece of the jigsaw, helping young people who need to build their experience of work do that through a paid job placement. Previous similar schemes were shown to make a difference, and with the right support for young people and employers so can this one.”

Polly Dhaliwal, chief operating officer of Enterprise Nation, said:

“Small businesses are where most young people get their first real experience of work, and our community of more than 250,000 small businesses want to hire young talent but need the risk taken out of it. That’s exactly what these measures are designed to do.

“The Jobs Guarantee Scheme helps incentivise smaller employers to consider taking on a young person and covers their wages for six months, along with the onboarding costs that can put small teams off. That means a business can bring someone in, train them properly and see how the role works, without the worry of carrying the cost alone.”

Patrick Milnes, Head of Policy at the British Chambers of Commerce said:

“The Jobs Guarantee is a practical way to help more young people get that vital first foot on the career ladder.

“It takes some of the cost and risk away from employers, giving businesses the confidence to take a chance on new talent. Crucially, the wraparound support means no-one is left to navigate the journey alone.

“Chambers of Commerce strongly support extending the scheme nationally to more young people and are proud to be helping deliver it in communities across the country.”

Stephanie Rogers, Chief People Officer at Lidl GB said:

“Young people have huge ambition to offer, but too often struggle to find the right door to open – which is why initiatives such as the Youth Guarantee Scheme are so important.

“At Lidl GB, young people are a key part of our workforce and we believe in giving our colleagues a fair chance to build meaningful careers. We have already welcomed our first colleagues through the scheme, with plans already to expand recruitment further.

“Through this scheme, we are not just offering a placement, but industry-leading training and a supportive environment where young people develop transferable skills to secure their future. Alongside our fast-track interview pathways for the long-term unemployed and our apprenticeship programmes, we’re proud to offer a strong launching pad into stable, long-term careers in retail.”

Dr Ben Maruthappu, Founder & CEO of Cera, said:

“By expanding the Jobs Guarantee nationwide and intervening sooner, the Government is taking an important step to help ensure no young person is left behind. At Cera, we recognise that today’s 18 to 24 year olds represent a vital part of the future health and care workforce.

“That’s why Cera is proud to be a key partner in the Jobs Guarantee, pledging to create more than 1,000 jobs in care for young people through our Better Start Scheme. By working together to support those furthest from the labour market, we can equip young people with the skills they need to build fulfilling careers, while expanding access to care for our ageing population.”

A spokesperson from FireCom Systems Ltd said:

“The Jobs Guarantee has given Firecom Systems the confidence to invest in young talent at a time when we needed to grow our field sales team quickly. X, who joined us as a trainee consultant, has brought real energy to our door-to-door prospecting across Nottingham and Derby — picking up our systems fast and already contributing directly to our pipeline. The scheme took away much of the financial risk of taking on someone without industry experience, letting us focus on training instead. For any employer weighing up a new hire, the Jobs Guarantee is a low-risk way to bring in someone who ends up adding real value to the business.”

Margaret McLaughlin, Head of Glasgow-based Water Row Company, said:

“Although we are a fairly new business, it is our ambition to help others in the workplace, so we jumped at the opportunity to take on a young person through the Jobs Guarantee with The King’s Trust.

“Our new recruit has truly hit the ground running and brought massive value to our team. The young person gives the whole business a fresh, different perspective and it means everyone ends up learning new skills alongside each other.

“I’d definitely encourage other employers to get involved with the scheme. Even if you are a growing company, taking the time to train up a young person is one of the best investments you can make.

“It’s honestly been a brilliant experience for our business and a great way to build our team for the future.”

Sandra Colamatino, Founder of Quirky Chocolate, said:

“At Quirky Chocolate, we’re passionate about doing good things while we make great chocolate, and the Jobs Guarantee programme has been a fantastic way to do both.

“Through the scheme, we’ve welcomed two young people into our business and are hoping they can build confidence and workplace skills through real workplace experience.

“As an employer, we’ve benefited from additional support while helping someone take an important step into the world of work. I’d strongly encourage other businesses to consider taking part.

“The programme delivers real benefits for employers and creates meaningful opportunities for young people. It’s good to be part of an initiative which I really think is what the worlds needs right now.”

A spokesperson for Cleartwo said:

“The Jobs Guarantee has given Cleartwo access to talented young people who would not normally get a foot in the door. From day one they have committed to building their skills internally, gone above and beyond in their learning, and applied it straight back into client work. They have brought fresh energy to our offices and a different way of looking at problems, often suggesting solutions we would not have considered ourselves. In a digital agency where the landscape shifts every month, that perspective is real value. To other employers, my message is simple: look at the scheme with an open mind. There are young people ready to work hard who have never been given the chance. The Jobs Guarantee gives you the structure to offer them one, and the return is well worth it.”

Simon Smithson, Director of Youth Services, Ingeus, said:

“We’re delighted to be expanding our delivery of Jobs Guarantee with a dedicated network of delivery partners across five regions to help more young people take that important step into employment. By working closely with local employers and providing personalised support, we are helping young people build their confidence, skills and experience, while connecting businesses with new, untapped talent. We’re proud to continue working with the Department for Work and Pensions to build on the success of the pilot and create more opportunities that benefit young people, employers and their communities.”

Susannah Hardyman MBE, CEO of Impetus, said:

“This is a really important step forward, and one Impetus has long called for.

“Extending the Jobs Guarantee to 18 to 24 year olds who have been claiming Universal Credit for 12 months will mean more young people get the support they need to take their first steps into work, and earlier.

“Spending time not in education, employment or training (NEET) has a scarring effect. Previous Impetus research found 75% of young people who are NEET for 3 months have been NEET for 12 months. Worryingly, just 10% of this group moved into a positive education, employment or training destination after a further 3 months.

“The national rollout is a fantastic opportunity to change the trajectory for thousands of young people.”