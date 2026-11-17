Byron Valentine’s ambition to become a head chef and one day own his own restaurant is on track after graduating with an Apprenticeship in Professional Cookery.

The 25-year-old from Cefn Mawr has recently started a new job as a sous chef at the Wynnstay Arms, Ruabon, having completed his apprenticeship while working as a chef de partie at Pant-y-Ochain, Gresford.

“I did my Levels 1 and 2 qualifications in college and I always wanted to do a Level 3,” explained Byron, who enjoys food with an Asian influence. “I found out so much more about myself as a chef by doing the apprenticeship and it gave me the confidence to develop dishes as well as helping me get the new job.

“After nine years as a chef, it has taught me what I need to do to progress in my career. My ambition is to be a head chef one day and, hopefully, have my own restaurant”

He also welcomed the chance to brush up his English and Maths skills by completing Essential Skills qualifications as part of his apprenticeship which was completed in 18 months

Byron is now progressing to a Higher Apprenticeship (Level 4) in Hospitality Management with Cambrian Training Company, Wales’ leading independent work-based learning provider to the hospitality sector.

He praised the support from training officer Mel Canning from Cambrian Training Company, as he combined learning with work and the birth of son, Noah, earlier this year.

Keen to benchmark his skills, Byron plans to enter the Skills Competition Wales culinary competition and has no hesitation in recommending an apprenticeship to other chefs looking to progress their career.

Mel said:

“Byron did very well to achieve his apprenticeship whilst being busy at work and having a young family. He has developed as a person and was always keen to make better dishes to cover what he needed to for his apprenticeship. I look forward to supporting him through the Higher Apprenticeship.”

Byron attended Cambrian Training Company’s autumn graduation ceremony at the Royal Welsh Showground, Builth Wells where he was one of more than 100 apprentices to graduate.