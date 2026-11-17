Government backs Alan Milburn’s call for ‘whole-system reform’ to shift from paying for failure through the benefits system to investing earlier in young people.

New locally-led youth services to rollout from next year to join up disconnected employment, health and skills support around young people.

Every young person to have one route into support and a guaranteed next step into college, training, an apprenticeship, work experience or a job.

Wider recommendations to be considered alongside the Timms Review, with the Government to set out next steps on welfare reform in the coming weeks before a White Paper in the new year.

The Government has strongly endorsed the need for a new settlement for young people, where the focus is on job support rather than crude cuts, opportunity matched by responsibility, a safety net for those who cannot work, and a welfare system that helps people fulfil their potential rather than writing them off.

The Milburn Young People and Work Review was commissioned by the government following a rise in the number of young people not in employment, education, or training (NEET), with the total now close to a million. Young people will continue to receive the benefits and support they are currently eligible for while the Government considers the report.

Alan Milburn’s final report is wide-ranging, with recommendations spanning the whole of government. The Government will carefully consider the whole report alongside the Timms review and set out the next steps on welfare reform in the coming weeks, ahead of a white paper next year.

However, the government has agreed with the core principles in the report and the need for a complete rethink in the approach – including going far beyond traditional welfare reform, with a fundamental reshaping of how we support young people through education, training and into good jobs.

It will require a whole childhood approach, investing and intervening earlier in young people’s success instead of continuing to pay for failure through the benefits system. That is how we bring back hope and get the benefits bill down in a sustainable way.

Delivering this shift will mean building the services and support young people need after years of cuts and underinvestment. Today, the government is setting out some immediate steps to start delivering the new settlement for young people.

A new locally led youth service:

Young people will no longer be left to navigate a patchwork of disconnected services or be at risk of falling through the gaps. New locally led youth services will bring together employment, health, skills and wider youth support in one place starting from next year. This will give young people one route to get the help they need, one plan to get back on track and guaranteed opportunities in education, training or work.

Rather than a one-size-fits-all scheme, Mayors and local leaders will shape services around local needs, connecting young people to the jobs and opportunities in their area. For 18 to 24-year-olds who are not in education or work, or at serious risk of becoming NEET, it will become the main route into support and tackle the cliff edge that can occur as young people reach adulthood.

A new Opportunity and Support Guarantee for young people:

The government is committing to a new Opportunity and Support Guarantee to ensure every young person will have a real opportunity to gain a college place, training, an apprenticeship, high-quality work experience or a job and the health, employment and practical support to take up that offer.

The current system fails the people it is there to help, trapping millions in dependency for years. The new system will be based on the principle that support for the young person comes first, followed by the expectation that they will participate. This will shift the focus from what a young person cannot do, and from consigning them to a life on benefits, to identifying what they need to build a future. A safety net will always be there for those who cannot work.

A new Youth Opportunities Unit in the heart of government:

A new government unit will report directly to the Prime Minister and make youth opportunity a priority across government. It will join up education, employment, health and local government so that national reforms will translate into real opportunities for young people.

Responding to the Alan Milburn Review, the Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

“I want to thank Alan Milburn for undertaking this hugely important piece of work, which must be a watershed moment for our country. We will carefully consider all the recommendations and come back with the Government’s full response in the coming weeks, but our direction is already clear: a fundamental overhaul of how we support young people.

“It is an economic and moral catastrophe and a moral failure that we now have a million 16- to 24-year-olds who are not in education, employment or training. They are not part of a lost generation, but a let-down generation. And I’m determined to put that right. We will completely rethink and reshape our approach. This will not be the traditional piecemeal welfare reform, but a new settlement for young people that puts prevention and participation at its heart.

“Rather than making crude cuts which do not and have never worked we will invest in success instead of continuing to pay for failure through the benefits system. There will be early intervention in education, new technical pathways in schools, and new opportunities and guaranteed local routes into work, which young people will be expected to take up when they can.

“Put simply, this will be our approach: jobs rather than crude cuts; investment and prevention rather than abandonment; opportunity matched by responsibility; a safety net for those who cannot work; and a welfare system that helps people fulfil their potential rather than writing them off. That is how we can bring back hope and get the benefits bill down for good in a sustainable way.”

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:

“For too long, too many young people have been written off, and the consequences for them and their life chances have been dire.

“I commissioned Alan Milburn to take a system-wide look at the barriers facing young people. I thank him for his report and welcome the ambition of its conclusion that nothing short of a complete overhaul is needed.

“We need a new settlement for the next generation and that is why we will fundamentally redesign the system around early intervention and clear expectations, giving young people a future to match their talents.”

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