There are moments when a policy review simply tweaks the system, and there are moments when it challenges us to rethink the system altogether. The recently published final report of the Milburn Review, From a Welfare State to a Working State, falls firmly into the second category.

Its central ambition, that every young person should be learning, earning or actively participating, is both bold and necessary. At a time when nearly one million young people are not in education, employment or training (NEET), incrementalism was never going to be enough.

What’s particularly welcome is the sheer level of ambition. The report refuses to accept high levels of youth disengagement as inevitable and instead sets out a vision of reducing the NEET rate to around 5 per cent by 2036, effectively creating a “NEET Zero” ambition for the UK.

That kind of long-term thinking has often been missing from the debate. Too frequently, policymakers have reached for short-term programmes and temporary interventions. This review recognises that the challenge is structural and, therefore, demands a structural response.

Perhaps the most important feature of the report is its focus on prevention and early intervention. For too long, public policy has intervened only after young people have become disconnected from education or work. By then, barriers have often become deeply entrenched.

The review rightly argues for action much earlier; from improving school readiness and literacy, through to identifying young people at risk of becoming NEET while they’re still in education. The emphasis on prevention reflects what many at NCFE and across education and skills have long understood: it is far easier, and far more effective, to keep young people connected than it is to reconnect them once they’ve fallen out of the system.

Turning to skills, Milburn proposes an initial 25,000 pre-apprenticeship places and a pathway towards 270,000 under-25 apprenticeship starts annually by 2036. To achieve this, he calls out apprenticeships as the “single largest education and skills priority arising from this Review.”

That conclusion is well supported by the evidence. Apprenticeships uniquely combine learning with real work, allowing young people to develop technical knowledge, practical skills and workplace behaviours simultaneously. They remain one of the strongest evidenced routes into skilled employment and social mobility.

The recommendations on apprenticeship funding are equally important. The proposal to abolish the existing HM Treasury top slice of apprenticeship funding from the Growth and Skills Levy should free up funding to refocus the system on young people.

Milburn proposes that under 25 apprenticeships would be 100% funded from the levy, while reducing government funding support for older apprentices, seeking to influence employer decisions on how to deploy their levy.

The review seeks to return apprenticeships to their original purpose as a route into skilled employment for the next generation. At a time when apprenticeship participation among younger age groups remains below historic levels, this feels both logical and necessary, but will come with difficult decisions for employers, and potentially reduce training opportunities for older workers.

Milburn also suggests a reform of college funding. The recommendation that colleges receive a new participation and work-readiness premium, initially targeted at 16 and 17-year-olds who are NEET or at serious risk, has the potential to reshape incentives across the system.

More fundamentally, the report argues that college funding should move beyond a simple activity-based model that rewards institutions for the number of learners they enrol. Instead, funding should increasingly recognise outcomes and destinations.

This represents an important shift in thinking. The real measure of success is not simply whether a learner starts a programme, but whether they progress into sustained employment, further learning, or a meaningful career pathway.

No single recommendation will solve the challenge of youth disengagement. But that’s precisely the strength of this review. It recognises that the solution lies in connecting reforms across education, employment, health and welfare into a coherent whole. Above all, it recognises that opportunity must be created deliberately.

Young people do not lack ambition. Too often, they simply lack access to the opportunities that allow that ambition to flourish.

All eyes are now on the Government. It will be interesting to see how many of these recommendations will be taken forward. The challenge now is implementation. The report provides a compelling blueprint. What matters next is whether government, employers, colleges and training providers are prepared to match its ambition with action.

If they do, this could be remembered as the moment the country decided not to manage youth disengagement, but to prevent it.

By Michael Lemin, Head of Policy at NCFE