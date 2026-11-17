It’s been a busy couple of years for apprentice, Maddy Groves, who is not only in full-time work while studying for her AAT qualifications but is also helping with the family business and, now, competing in skills competitions.

Having already secured bronze at last year’s Skills Competition Wales, Maddy is now preparing to take on the WorldSkills National Finals, where she will once again have the opportunity to showcase her accountancy skills on a national stage.

Talking about the competition, Maddy said: “It feels more exciting and less daunting compared to last year. Now that I know what to expect, I’m really looking forward to competing and being able to showcase my improved skills on a national stage. Being able to have a second try is a big motivator to try my absolute hardest.”

Her bronze medal at the Welsh competition proved to be an important learning experience, helping her recognise her own abilities while allowing her to look for ways to improve.

“Winning bronze made me realise that I should stop second guessing myself without neglecting self-improvement,” she said. “In preparation for the National Finals, I have studied the brief and made sure to revise all of the relevant techniques thoroughly to really give me a head start.”

For those unfamiliar with WorldSkills, the competition challenges participants to apply their technical knowledge to realistic workplace scenarios. For accountancy tasks, competitors are presented with a business case study, asked to identify and address a range of issues, and then give a presentation outlining their solutions to a panel acting as business directors.

The challenges can include preparing budgets using management accounting techniques and applying business ethics when considering potential ventures.

“It’s not just about the facts and figures though,” Maddy explained. “You need serious time management and presentation skills, as well as attention to detail.”

Maddy has recently completed her AAT qualifications following more than three years of work. The competition is another opportunity for her to put the knowledge she has developed through her studies and workplace experience into practice.

“Completing AAT feels so rewarding. I’m most proud of the consistency it took to keep progressing, even when things got difficult, balancing work, alongside everything else.”

While managing everything has not always been straightforward, the experience of work-based learning has taught her valuable lessons about organisation, prioritisation and resilience.

“I’m not going to pretend that it was easy – it was seriously hard work to keep on top of everything,” she said. “I think the biggest help was staying organised, and keeping a clear mind, enabling me to set my priorities straight and keep going.

“Particularly challenging times were when exams coincided with busy periods at work, where I felt very stressed, and snowed under. Though keeping these things separate in my mind really helped. Sometimes I just had to turn off my work brain, close down my emails, and just focus on studying.

“Despite the challenges, I’m glad I have completed my qualification this way, it’s really taught me how much can be achieved through resilience and determination.

“I would say that studying AAT gave me the knowledge, but working in practice showed me how to apply that knowledge in the real world. My job has really helped improve my communication skills, adaptability and problem-solving while working with real clients. Some things, unfortunately, you can’t just learn from a textbook.”

Alongside the technical knowledge and workplace experience, Maddy says the encouragement she has received from ACT with helped her make the most of opportunities she might not otherwise have considered.

“ACT have given me their full support in everything I have taken part in, whether I put myself forward, or they did. All of my tutors really believed in me and encouraged me to challenge myself through these competitions and other opportunities.

“As a result of their support, my confidence has grown tenfold, and I’ve developed skills that go much further than just studying.”