Education Secretary says Milburn’s review is “clarion call for change” as she lays the foundations of a new settlement for young people

Government guarantees a funded college place for every young person who wants one to ensure no child is left behind

Comes as part of wider overhaul of the education system from school curriculum to SEND to give every young person opportunity in life

Every young person will be guaranteed a funded college place, as the Education Secretary lays the foundations of a new settlement for young people following Alan Milburn’s landmark report.

With 150,000 16-18-year-olds currently out of work or training, college funding is being overhauled, teaching reformed and the education system rewired so it works for every young person.

Today’s plans build on wide-ranging reforms to the education system, to make sure every young person has their talents recognised and the opportunity to gain the skills, knowledge and confidence to succeed. Milburn’s report highlighted that disengagement happens early, and that intervention should be triggered earlier to help ensure sustained participation.

The government is driving a “whole child” approach across the education system to boost participation and progression, and reduce NEET rates for cohorts of school leavers to come.

From major SEND reforms to support those most in need of help with earlier intervention, to the biggest shake up of the national curriculum in a generation, the government will set out further action in the coming weeks and months to double down on action to make sure no child is left behind.

This comes alongside transformational reforms to vocational and technical education – which Milburn highlighted as an area the UK falls behind our international peers with lower NEET rates – with prestigious new qualifications, hundreds of thousands of new work experience placements, and a better line of sight to work or further study.

Local leaders will be at the heart of delivering on these reforms, with plans to give them a greater role in shaping economic growth and opportunity in their areas.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

“It is an economic catastrophe and a moral failure that we have a million young people who are not in education, work or training. We cannot write off a generation of young people, and I am determined to put that right.

“If you are a young person and want to go to college, we’ll make sure you can. We are backing colleges to offer more places and giving them more freedom to engage young people and help them into work.

“And this is just the start of our new settlement for young people, making sure we step in earlier and give every young person the chance to get on in life.”

Education Secretary Lucy Powell said:

“Alan Milburn’s findings are a clarion call for change.

“They lay down a challenge for the whole of government and society – and we must step up together to make sure no child is left behind.

“Every young person should know they have a place at college and a home in the education system if they want it. An opportunity for a fresh start and a route into work.

“Ahead of our landmark reforms from SEND to the whole school curriculum to make it more ambitious, inspiring and engaging, I will not rest until every young person has their talents valued and the chance to build a life they are proud of.”

Colleges will get backing to offer more places than originally allocated, rather than facing financial risk by exceeding student numbers in the prior year. Government is also committing to giving colleges their funding rates well ahead of the start of the academic year, so they can plan with confidence.

The funding pledge comes alongside new flexibilities on hours of English and maths study for previously disengaged young people returning to learning the government is aiming to introduce in 27/28, which will help young people focus on engaging college courses and work experience, without feeling like they’re restarting school.

New foundational qualifications will help give young people the literacy and numeracy skills needed for work, while students will be able to enter resits when they are ready, instead of being forced to take exams too early.

Chief Executive of the Association of Colleges, David Hughes, said:

“The commitment she’s made today to fund every learner in a college is an absolute game-changer and we look forward to working with her on the best way to provide more funding certainty as well as the flexibility on the number of hours young people have to study GCSE English and maths.

“These changes show that the Education Secretary has listened to college leaders and shares our commitment to radically reducing NEET numbers as soon as possible. Colleges will be able to enrol thousands of extra students each September, confident in the knowledge that they will receive funding for them.

“That will be an important part of the changes that Alan Milburn set out in his report yesterday and actively contribute towards the target to half the NEET rate in 10 years.”

As part of keeping young people engaged and ensuring they leave school ready to succeed, the government is also removing barriers to work experience, with new guidance published today clarifying that employers hosting an under 16 are not legally required to obtain a DBS check.

The government will set out its landmark plans for curriculum reform and the introduction of vocational GCSEs in the coming weeks, to create an education system that is ambitious, stretching, engaging and inspiring and gets young people ready for life and work.

Together, these measures will help schools, colleges and local authorities to target timely support where it is needed most, remove any barriers to young people re-engaging with and progressing in college, and ensure young people enter adulthood with the skills, confidence and knowledge to succeed.

This follows on from the news that the government will create a new locally led youth services that will bring together employment, health, skills and wider youth support in one place starting from next year. This comes alongside a new Youth Opportunities Unit in the heart of government that will report directly to the Prime Minister and make youth opportunity a priority across government. It will join up education, employment, health and local government so that national reforms will translate into real opportunities for young people.

Principal and Chief Executive of East Lancashire Learning Group, Lisa O’Loughlin CBE, said:

“We strongly welcome this commitment from Government. Through my involvement in Alan Milburn’s review, I’ve seen how important it is that we rethink the way we support young people, particularly those at risk of disengaging from education.

“The funding commitment is particularly welcome, giving colleges greater certainty to plan effectively and develop the tailored support and pathways needed to ensure every young person has the opportunity to study or train for a good job and a better future.

“Alongside greater flexibility around English and maths and a stronger focus on vocational education, this is an important step towards creating a system that recognises individual talents, removes barriers and ensures no young person is left behind.”

Executive Director, Education & Skills at The Gatsby Charitable Foundation, Nigel Thomas, said:

“Guaranteeing a funded college place for every young person who wants one is an important step towards reducing the number of young people not in education, employment or training.

“The next priority is to ensure those places offer high-quality education and training that gives young people the knowledge and skills employers value.

“The Government’s commitment to expanding technical education and meaningful work experience will be important in making that happen.”

Executive Principal of South Bank Colleges, Fiona Morey OBE, said:

“It is great to see the Government’s commitment to enabling colleges’ to support young people’s engagement in education and training that will support them to prepare for successful futures.

“The whole system approach will enable colleges to meet young people where they are and support them regardless of their starting point to follow a pathway that provides opportunity and progression.”

General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, Pepe Di’Iasio, said:

“We welcome the recognition in Alan Milburn’s report that colleges need additional investment and these funding commitments from the Department for Education.

“For too long colleges have been treated as a ‘Cinderella service’ despite the fact that they provide the skills base of the nation.

“Change is vital both to support their work in delivering the best possible opportunities for every young person and for the country’s future prosperity.”

CEO & Principal of SGS College and Chair of the Colleges West partnership, David Withey, said:

“The Government’s commitment to more certain funding for FE Colleges is an encouraging step. Our colleges work every day to support young people into learning and employment but too often are asked to do so without timely confirmation of the resources available to us.

“Earlier funding allocations and fair funding for colleges who recruit additional students will help colleges maximise investment in our young people and ensure that no young person is left behind. We look forward to working with Government on the implementation of this pledge.”