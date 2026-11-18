The Cambridge Dictionary, the world’s most popular online dictionary for learners of English, has named ‘human’ as the Word of the Year 2026.

The year was defined by global debates on what it means to be human when AI is blurring the boundaries between people and machines.

Human is defined in the Cambridge Dictionary as ‘having the qualities, faults, and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals, or machines’.

In 2026, many public figures defended humans and humanity in the age of AI.

Bill Gates made the case for “human reserved jobs”, such as caregivers, that should never be taken by machines, in a widely read essay.

Commenting on the Cambridge Dictionary Word of the Year, Bill Gates said:

“The measure of AI’s success should be how much it improves human lives.”

‘AI godfather’ and Nobel laureate Geoffrey Hinton warned that “we’re creating alien beings. I’m willing to be selfish and choose humans.”

In his Magnifica Humanitas letter, Pope Leo XIV spoke of new forms of “dehumanization” and the “pressing duty to remain profoundly human”.

Actors Scarlett Johansson and Cate Blanchett, musicians Tayla Parx, LeAnn Rimes and Billie Eilish, and authors Jodi Picoult and Jonathan Franzen challenged an “assault on human creativity” as the Human Artistry Campaign and Artists’ Rights Alliance opposed machine-generated replicas and theft of human-generated content by large language models (LLMs).

Project Hail Mary author Andy Weir wondered whether he “might be among the last generation of fully human writers.”

The Author’s Guild’s launched a ‘Human Authored’ kitemark for books, supported by Mary Beard and Malorie Blackman.

As AI deepfakes simulated humans, Matthew McConaughey became the first Hollywood actor to pre-emptively protect himself against unauthorised digital reproduction by trademarking clips of his voice, his face and even his catchphrase ‘alright, alright, alright’. Taylor Swift followed suit, trademarking her voice and image in April.

Safety concerns arose from the Hugging Face hacking incident and a viral resignation post from Anthropic whistleblower Jacob Coxon, who warned that “the people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade”.

This led to the phrase ‘probability of doom’ or P(doom) – the chance of AI destroying humanity – entering the mainstream.

Being human

Lexicographer Colin McIntosh of the Cambridge Dictionary said:

“AI is changing how we talk about being human.

“Fears about what humans may lose when we outsource our thinking has made us reconsider the extent to which we rely on AI: from top mathematicians to teachers of young children.

“The definition of ‘human’ has traditionally distinguished us from gods, animals, and, latterly, from machines. A recent increase in compounds such as ‘human-made’ highlight how the word has come to distinguish works or qualities of people, as distinct from AI.

“It’s this renewed interest in the idea of being human that captured the zeitgeist and made ‘human’ the Cambridge Dictionary Word of the Year.”

Matthew Ellman, an English teaching expert at Cambridge University Press & Assessment said:

“Selecting the word ‘human’ as the 2026 Word of the Year reminds us that authentic connection is at the very heart of learning a new language.

“In the English language classroom, focusing on the human encourages us to see language less in terms of grammar or vocabulary, and more as a vehicle for identity and expression. It means developing and enacting fundamentally human skills through English – collaboration, critical thinking, creativity, and so on. These skills help to protect our humanity in a world with AI, and enable learners to connect with other English users in richer ways.”

The publisher of the Cambridge Dictionary, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, is the market leader in English teaching, learning, and assessment. Cambridge supports over 5 million learners each year to develop and demonstrate their English proficiency, enabling them to prove their skills to the world.

In 2027, the results of the first PISA Foreign Language Assessment will be released. The decision to include English as a foreign language for the first time reflects the importance of nurturing human connection in an increasingly globalised world. Cambridge partnered with the OECD to design and develop the English language tests for this assessment.

Commenting on the selection of ‘human’ as Cambridge Dictionary Word of the Year, Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation, said:

“AI is making us think harder about what it means to be human. It could help us cure diseases, improve education, and give people more time to spend on the things that matter most. But we need to make deliberate choices about how it fits into our lives, including where we want people to remain at the center. The measure of AI’s success should be how much it improves human lives.”

Professor Rachel Adams, an expert on AI governance and human rights at the University of Cambridge, said:

“AI brings us back to questions that we’ve asked for millennia: who are we, what does it mean to be human? The answer to these questions has never been fixed or stable, but the act of asking it is something we have in common.

“AI is going to be a profound test for humanity. There’s a real risk that it deepens existing inequalities, but it also has the potential to solve them. Collectively, we need to decide what we value and what we will allow to happen to each other.

“There is no doubt that AI has vast potential to change the world. The question is whether the profits of AI – in terms of wealth, productivity and scientific advances – can be harnessed to tackle the great political challenges of our time.”