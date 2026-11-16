Young People are Ready for New Vocational Routes, But are Employers?

The government’s recently announced plans for new ‘vocational GCSEs’ from age 14 received a significant boost from the very people they are designed to serve. Department for Education polling in October found that 84% of young people support new options from age 14 that combine practical technical learning with core academic subjects.

However, if these reforms are intended to place vocational learning on an equal footing with academic study, then even the language we use matters. ASCL’s view is that these new qualifications should simply be called GCSEs. Adding a “vocational” label risks signalling that they are somehow different from, or lesser than, other GCSEs when the policy intention is precisely the opposite.

For policymakers, the DfE polling is encouraging news. For school and college leaders, however, it raises a different issue. If young people are already on board, schools and colleges need to find a way to ensure that employers are too.

Of course, while student support is important, the long-term success of vocational GCSEs, V levels and other vocational and technical pathways will ultimately depend on whether employers understand them, value them and actively engage with them.

A welcome shift in attitudes

The DfE polling also reveals an interesting contradiction. While 84% of young people support more practical learning opportunities, almost half (44%) say vocational routes are looked down upon by their peers and more than a third (37%) feel pressure from parents to pursue academic options after age 16.

This suggests that the demand for vocational learning is already there. The challenge is not persuading young people of its value; it is overcoming the cultural and structural barriers that continue to position technical education as somehow less prestigious than academic study.

That is why employer engagement matters so much. Young people can be enthusiastic about a qualification, but if employers do not recognise its value, that enthusiasm will amount to nothing. Young people and their families need to see a clear connection between the qualifications they study and the opportunities available to them afterwards.

Giving employers confidence

One of the biggest challenges facing any qualification reform is awareness.

Employers have experienced years of change across the education and skills landscape. T levels, apprenticeship reforms, reviews of vocational qualifications, and now proposals for vocational GCSEs and V levels have created an increasingly complex picture. Many employers, particularly smaller businesses (which make up the vast majority of businesses in the UK), simply do not have the capacity to follow every policy announcement from Whitehall.

If employers are expected to back these new qualifications, they need confidence in three areas: what knowledge and skills students will develop; how qualifications compare with existing routes and how long the qualifications are likely to remain in place.

School and college leaders can help bridge this gap by working closely with local employers, but government must also provide consistent messaging and avoid creating a cycle of continual reform that makes employers reluctant to engage.

Building genuine partnerships

Employers are far more likely to value qualifications if they have helped shape them and can see how they relate to workforce needs.

Many schools and colleges already have strong partnerships with local businesses. The reforms provide an opportunity to deepen those relationships. Employers can contribute to curriculum design, support project-based learning, provide work experience opportunities and help students understand the realities of different sectors.

Crucially, this moves employer engagement beyond being a simple bolt-on and embeds it within the educational experience itself. When employers are given some agency in a pathway, they are far more likely to recognise and reward the qualifications associated with it.

Making work experience meaningful

The government’s ambition to create 200,000 additional work experience placements for 14 to 16-year-olds reflects a growing recognition that employer engagement needs to begin earlier. However, the success of this initiative will depend on quality rather than quantity.

A meaningful placement can transform a young person’s understanding of a sector and help them appreciate the relevance of their studies. A poorly designed placement risks reinforcing negative perceptions.

School and college leaders need sufficient support, local infrastructure and employer capacity to ensure these experiences are genuinely worthwhile. This cannot rely solely on the goodwill of employers or the persistence of individual staff members. They also need the government to make the sourcing and organising of placements as straightforward as possible. Recent changes to the DBS requirements for regulated activity appear to do the opposite and we have asked the DfE to consider a more common-sense approach that maintains rigorous safeguarding.

Creating progression everyone understands

A qualification only succeeds if people understand where it leads.

For vocational GCSEs and V levels, progression pathways will be critically important. Young people, parents and employers all need confidence that these routes open doors rather than close them.

That means clear progression into apprenticeships, employment, higher technical education and university. The more examples schools and colleges can provide of successful progression, the more confidence employers will have in the value of these qualifications.

The accountability question

There is one other important piece of the puzzle. One reason vocational and technical qualifications have historically struggled for parity of esteem is that accountability measures have often sent mixed messages about their value.

That is why many leaders are eagerly awaiting the Department for Education’s response to its consultation on reforms to Progress 8 and Attainment 8. The consultation closed in May 2026 and while the government had initially indicated a response would be available in time to inform future curriculum planning, a final response is yet to be published.

The announcement of vocational GCSEs makes that decision even more significant. Ministers have already indicated that accountability measures will need to adapt to recognise the new qualifications, but exactly how this will happen remains unclear. This matters because accountability frameworks influence behaviour throughout the system.

If the government wants to demonstrate genuine parity of esteem between academic and vocational routes, it must be clear not only in the qualifications’ design and what it is called, but also in the measures by which schools and colleges are judged. Employers notice these signals too.

Turning support into success

The DfE polling provides a valuable reminder that attitudes among young people may be changing faster than many assume. They want more choice, more practical learning and clearer links between education and future careers.

But qualifications do not achieve parity of esteem simply because they are labelled differently or promoted more enthusiastically. Ultimately, success depends on whether employers trust and value them.

School and college leaders have a vital role to play in building those relationships, but they cannot do it alone. They need stable qualifications, meaningful accountability measures, strong local partnerships and sustained employer engagement.

Young people have indicated they are ready for a more vocational approach to education. The next challenge is ensuring employers are ready too.

By Claire Green, Post-16 and Skills Specialist at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL)