FROM sizzling sausage rolls and loaded jacket potatoes to cakes and creative crafts, young entrepreneurs brought a taste of Wrexham’s independent business scene to Coleg Cambria.

Year 11 School Link students joined forces with five local firms to stage a lively promotional event, putting their commercial skills to the test as they took charge of everything from securing support to running their own stalls.

The learners, from St Joseph’s, Bryn Alyn, Darland, Grango, Rhiwabon and Rhonesni schools, attend college once a week as part of their BTEC Level 2 Business qualification.

Lucy McClure, Lecturer in Business and Welsh Language at Coleg Cambria, said the project had been a great opportunity for the students to put what they had learned into practice.

“They’ve worked really hard on this, and it’s been lovely to see how much they’ve enjoyed it,” she said.

“The learners had to approach businesses themselves, explain what they were doing and then organise everything for the event.

“That takes confidence, especially at their age, and they’ve done a brilliant job. It’s one thing learning about running a project in the classroom, but actually going out and doing it is completely different.”

The event saw local companies donate products and services for students to showcase to staff and fellow learners at the college’s Hafod site.

PIE’d PIE’Per, based at Tŷ Pawb, provided sausage rolls, cheese and onion slices and steak bakes, while Cake Box on St George’s Crescent donated a large cake for visitors to sample.

MH Taytoes, based on Henblas Street, visited the college to serve hot jacket potatoes with a choice of toppings.

Whisk Me Away, also based at Tŷ Pawb, supplied decorative cake toppers for the students’ display, while Cwtch Pottery Cafe at Eagles Meadow provided painted and blank ceramic pieces to help promote its activities.

As part of their studies, the cohort used project management tools including Gantt charts, schedules and checklists to plan the afternoon and keep everything on track.

Lucy added: “The businesses have been fantastic. They were so generous with their time and products, and we’re really grateful for their support.

“It’s also been a chance for the students to see what goes into running a business and how important it is to communicate well, work together and be organised.

“They should all be very proud of what they’ve achieved, and hopefully it’s something they’ll remember as they move on with their education.”

The project formed part of Unit 19: Introducing Project Management, helping learners develop practical skills they can use in further education and future employment.