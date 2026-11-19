Learners from across NPTC Group of Colleges took part in a series of inspiring and engaging activities as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, encouraging them to explore enterprise, creativity and self-employment opportunities.

The week featured a range of guest speakers, workshops and interactive sessions designed to develop entrepreneurial skills, raise aspirations and help learners better understand the opportunities available to them in the world of business.

One of the highlights was an inspiring talk delivered by Jamie Denyer at Neath College, where learners heard first-hand about his personal journey, experiences and achievements. The session encouraged students to think differently about their ambitions and demonstrated the determination, resilience and mindset often required to succeed.

At Afan College, learners attended the interactive Emergent Thinkers workshop, delivered by a Big Ideas Wales Role Model. The session challenged students to think creatively, develop innovative ideas and explore how entrepreneurial skills can be applied across a wide range of careers and industries.

Alongside the open events, additional talks, workshops and enterprise-related activities took place within curriculum areas across the Group, ensuring learners from a variety of subject backgrounds could engage with the themes of innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship.

Next week learners will take part in the popular Pizza Advice Session at Centerprise, Neath, where those interested in self-employment and starting their own business will have the opportunity to meet with a business adviser in an informal setting. The session provides practical guidance on developing business ideas, overcoming common challenges and taking the first steps towards launching a venture.

Cara Mead, Enterprise Assistant Manager at NPTC Group of Colleges, said:

“Global Entrepreneurship Week provided an excellent opportunity for learners to hear from experienced entrepreneurs and industry professionals, while also developing their own confidence, creativity and problem-solving skills. The enthusiasm shown by students throughout the week was fantastic, and we hope the activities inspired many of them to consider the opportunities that entrepreneurship can offer in the future.”

The initiative forms part of the College’s ongoing commitment to equipping learners with the skills, knowledge and confidence needed to thrive in an ever-changing world of work. Whether learners aspire to start their own business, pursue further education or enter employment, entrepreneurial thinking remains a valuable skill that can support success in any career pathway.

Global Entrepreneurship Week once again proved to be a valuable and inspiring experience for learners across NPTC Group of Colleges, showcasing the creativity, ambition and potential of the next generation of entrepreneurs.