Work has just started on a new £1.85million educational facility that will be opening for students and businesses in Cambridgeshire in Spring 2027.

The St Neots Construction Training Centre will be run by Eastern Education Group (EEG) but will work in a different way from conventional college facilities: with a real focus on delivering courses the construction industry needs in a flexible and agile way, on their doorsteps.

The centre is situated at the heart of the St Neots East Expansion, on Cambridge Road, on land provided by master developer Urban&Civic and will support construction businesses building out the homes, schools, green spaces and transport infrastructure, alongside supporting the growth across the wider area. The aim for the centre is to equip local people to access the jobs coming forward, as well as continuing to upskill employees across the area. It will house classroom spaces, a reception area, staff offices, a kitchenette, student breakout areas and indoor and outdoor training zones that will be around 980 square-metres in size.

To mark this announcement, the Mayor of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, Paul Bristow joined EEG staff and local dignitaries to see the first spade go in the ground at an official launch this week.

The building will offer a broad range of construction and trade-related courses, including carpentry and joinery, brickwork, groundwork, plumbing and electrical installation.

It will also provide a range of supporting and complementary courses designed to broaden knowledge and better prepare students for employment within construction.

These will include subjects such as health and safety, site awareness, sustainability, employability skills and other industry-relevant training.

The building is set to be open in the spring of 2027 and comes on the back of EEG being named as a Construction Training Excellence Centre (CTEC) – the only one in the East of England – ensuring it can drive collaboration with other colleges across the area to support what industry and local people need.

Laraine Moody, the Executive Group Principal for EEG, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to support people living in and around St Neots and Cambridgeshire via the creation of this state-of-the-art facility.

“This centre follows on from the successful launch of our North Cambridgeshire Training Facility in Chatteris which has gone on to support the community and thousands of students and apprentices since opening in 2022.

“This dedicated facility will provide the same practical, industry-focused training for construction within the St Neots area.

“Construction courses require specialist teaching spaces, workshops, equipment and safe working environments that cannot always be effectively delivered within traditional classroom settings. The centre will allow us to expand the range and capacity of construction-related training available, whilst providing students with an environment that more closely reflects the conditions and expectations they will experience in the workplace.

“The building will also help us respond to local and regional skills needs by supporting more learners into construction careers, apprenticeships and employment. One of the aspects I am particularly excited about is that the training centre will be integrated into a live construction site. We are not simply creating workshops and classrooms. We are creating an environment that can replicate the construction industry as closely as possible while still providing students with a safe and supportive place to learn. Seeing that develop from an initial concept into a working training centre, and ultimately seeing students benefiting from it, will be incredibly rewarding.”

Paul Bristow, Mayor of the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA), said:

“Real regional growth starts with giving local people the skills to build it. Turning the turf on this new £1.85 million facility in St Neots is a brilliant milestone that will equip residents with practical, high-value construction trades right in the heart of a growing community. By investing in hands-on training for bricklayers, carpenters, plumbers, and electricians, we are tackling the skills shortage head-on, backing local employers, and ensuring that the people of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are first in line for the great jobs our expanding economy is creating.”

Cllr Tom Sanderson, Executive Councillor for Planning at Huntingdonshire District Council, said:

“The St Neots Construction Training Centre is an investment in the future of Huntingdonshire. By developing the skills local people need to access rewarding careers in construction, we’re helping to support economic growth and create opportunities for residents for years to come. This is a brilliant example of what can be achieved when partners come together with a shared ambition to invest in people and place.”

Rebecca Britton, from Urban&Civic, who are taking forward the development of Wintringham and the second phase of Loves Farm, as part of the Eastern Expansion of St Neots, said:

“We are really excited about this, the stars have all just aligned – with a location at the heart of the development, funding for the building from the CPCA’s Cold Spot Funding, and Huntingdonshire District Council’s CIL funding, and some great education partners who will deliver this innovative approach to learning and supporting students to be site ready for the jobs coming forward here and across the local growth happening.

“At Urban&Civic we have set up our Cambridgeshire projects, as National Skills Academies for Construction, working with the Construction Industry Training Board and Constructed Pathways, supporting all of the housebuilders, contractors and their supply chains we work with to engage with local schools, colleges and jobseekers, and this Centre will be a key part of making that happen. There is a lot of growth happening all around St Neots alongside us, East West Rail, Universal, and the future New Town at Tempsford. That provides endless opportunities for jobs at all skills levels, and we have to make sure this growth does provide genuine opportunities and benefits for local people.”

The project has been funded by the CPCA, Huntingdonshire District Council and Urban& Civic. Dragonheart Homes, Zed Pods and Lindum Group are behind the design and build of the project. Constructed Pathways are also supporting the project.