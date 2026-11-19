New AI-powered tools unveiled at Indeed FutureWorks London are designed to help employers find, assess and connect with talent more efficiently.

Indeed has announced the rollout of two AI-powered hiring solutions, Smart Screening and the Sourcing Assistant – available to Smart Sourcing Professional and Enterprise subscribers, designed to help UK employers identify relevant candidates, streamline recruitment processes and make better-informed hiring decisions.

The announcements coincide with Indeed FutureWorks London, the company’s annual event bringing together business leaders, HR professionals and talent experts to explore the trends and technologies shaping the future of work.

Some 93% of employers say they have lost a top candidate because hiring took too long. As employers look to find quality hires faster, the two solutions support different stages of the hiring process: helping recruiters proactively discover candidates and assess incoming applications.

Sourcing Assistant uses AI to help employers find and engage potential candidates from Indeed’s pool of 380 million sourceable profiles. Recruiters can use natural-language instructions to define the skills and experience they are looking for, with the tool helping identify relevant talent and support personalised outreach. Recruiters remain in control of search criteria, messaging and approval of candidate communications.

Indeed data shows that employers using Sourcing Assistant save an average of 11.5 hours per week, while candidates sourced through the tool are 2.9 times more likely to be hired than candidates from other sources.

Smart Screening helps employers evaluate and prioritise incoming applications against their hiring criteria. AI-powered candidate summaries and a smart fit score provide recruiters with insights into applicants’ suitability, while configurable screening criteria and automated follow-up questions help identify relevant candidates earlier in the process.

Indeed’s data shows that employers using Smart Screening need 26% fewer applications to fill a vacancy, while recruiters can move applications to interviews 42% faster with Interview Automation, which allows you to connect your calendar to automatically message or invite top scoring candidates to a call.

Conor McCarthy, Vice President at Indeed:

“Recruitment is evolving, and technology is creating new opportunities to make the hiring process more efficient for employers and jobseekers alike. We’re continuing to invest in tools that help businesses find and connect with the right people, while giving recruiters more time to focus on what matters most: making meaningful connections with talent.”

Both solutions reflect Indeed’s continued investment in AI-powered hiring tools designed to support recruiters throughout the recruitment process, keeping human decision-making at the centre.

The announcements form part of the wider programme at Indeed FutureWorks London, taking place on 18 November. The annual event brings together industry leaders and experts to discuss the changing world of hiring, with sessions exploring AI, workforce trends and the future of talent acquisition.