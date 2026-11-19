A unique touring arts installation that offers space for creativity and community engagement will take centre stage at an award-winning culture centre in Barnet.

The Social Higher Education Depot – known as S.H.E.D – is a flexible, nationally touring arts and research space from Designing Dialogue CIC and the University of Derby. Appearing as a familiar garden shed, the building has engaged 50,000 people across the UK and internationally, creating opportunities for dialogue, creativity and co-design.

It will feature at Artsdepot – a multi-purpose arts venue in North Finchley – later this month and serve as a hub for creativity and community engagement, inviting visitors of all ages to explore interactive activities, share ideas and contribute to an exciting local project.

Throughout its stay in Barnet, the S.H.E.D team will be working with residents, community groups and cultural organisations to gather insights on the role of creativity to support health and wellbeing.

This installation also connects with Light and Flight – a high profile, borough-wide arts and culture festival taking place throughout November – that supports the Council’s wider ambitions around Creative Health, offering an important opportunity for residents to participate in such an important agenda.

Professor Rhiannon Jones, Head of Civic and Communities at the University of Derby and artistic researcher and co-creator of S.H.E.D, said:

“S.H.E.D. works with cultural venues and public providers to bridge the gap between the arts and higher education.

“It has been commissioned by local and national artists, engaging with thousands of people around the world and making a positive civic impact.

“S.H.E.D. promotes social mobility by providing alternative pathways to learning and accessible routes into education outside of formal structures, and we’re delighted to be working with Barnet Borough Council on this important project.”

A spokesperson for Barnet Borough Council said:

“We are delighted to welcome S.H.E.D. to Barnet as part of our wider commitment to ensuring culture and creativity plays a meaningful role in supporting the health and wellbeing of our communities.

“This project marks an important step in Barnet’s creative health journey, helping us better understand how creativity can connect people, strengthen community resilience and improve wellbeing.

“Through conversations, creative participation and collaboration with residents, community groups and cultural partners, S.H.E.D. will help us build valuable insight into the needs, experiences and aspirations of our communities.”

The S.H.E.D. will be at Artsdepot from 23 November and is free to visit. Contributions from visitors will help with a creative legacy that celebrates the voices and experiences of Barnet’s communities.