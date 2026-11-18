Creative designs celebrating Newcastle’s heritage have been transformed into a range of products now on sale at Fenwick Newcastle, as four Newcastle College University Centre students take the next step in an exciting industry collaboration.

Tote bags, tea towels, scarves, pin badges and gift wrap featuring original patterns created by students Juno Money, Hannah Cataudo, Lilly Whitby and Lucy Casey are being showcased in the department store’s Christmas Shop, giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase unique products designed by emerging local talent.

The four students, who were studying Foundation Art and Design at Newcastle College University Centre when the project began, are members of The Mandela Collective, the College’s student-led creative agency.

Their designs were originally developed as part of Future Heritage, a major creative project delivered in partnership with Eldon Square and Fenwick Newcastle, which challenged around 80 Newcastle College students to take inspiration from the city’s heritage, culture and identity.

The project, launched earlier this year to coincide with Eldon Square’s 50th anniversary, saw students create original fashion and surface textile designs, working to a live industry brief and gaining experience of the creative and commercial processes involved in bringing their ideas to life.

Now, a selection of those surface designs has been transformed into a retail collection featuring five tote bag patterns, three tea towel designs, four muslin scarf designs, four large satin scarf designs, six gift wrap patterns and a variety of pin badges.

The products are available in Fenwick Newcastle’s Christmas Shop, marking another milestone for Future Heritage and giving the students the opportunity to see their work on sale in one of the city’s most recognisable department stores.

Libby Lagun, Director of Digital and Creative Industries at Newcastle College, said:

“Seeing our students’ designs on sale at Fenwick is a fantastic achievement and another exciting milestone for Future Heritage.

“From responding to the original brief to developing their ideas into products that people can now buy, the students have gained valuable experience of how the creative industries work and what it takes to bring a design to market.

“Working with partners like Fenwick and Eldon Square gives our students opportunities that go far beyond the classroom. It’s wonderful to see their creativity being recognised in this way, and I’m sure it will give them the confidence and ambition to take the next steps in their careers.”

Juno Money, who studied Foundation Art and Design at Newcastle College University Centre, was one of the student designers behind the products. Juno said:

“It’s just unreal to see my designs actually made into products and being sold in Fenwick! We had a couple of customers come over, and after hearing the story behind the designs, they bought two tote bags and even asked me to sign them! It was such a wonderful moment.

“Having my work in Fenwick is an amazing addition to my portfolio but getting that real-world experience and learning how to work with industry professionals is something I always found incredible about Newcastle College.”

Kieran McBride, Store Director at Fenwick Newcastle said:

“At Fenwick, we’re proud to champion Newcastle’s next generation of creative talent. Future Heritage is a wonderful showcase of the city’s creativity and ambition, and we’re delighted to give these students the opportunity to see their work displayed in our store and shared with our customers. It’s a fantastic celebration of local talent and the creative future of Newcastle.”

Helen Cowie, Centre Director at Eldon Square, commented:

“Future Heritage has been a momentous project for everyone involved, bringing together education, retail and Newcastle’s creative community to celebrate the city and support its emerging talent.

“Following the fashion show at Grainger Market, it’s fantastic to now see the students’ ideas come to life in a collection that shoppers can now discover at Fenwick in Eldon Square.

“Seeing their designs on sale in such an iconic Newcastle store is a brilliant opportunity for the students and a wonderful next chapter for the project.”

The launch follows a series of successful showcases for Future Heritage, including a fashion show at Freight Island, a catwalk event at Grainger Market as part of the British Fashion Council’s Fashion Britain programme, and a public art installation on Blandford Street featuring the students’ Newcastle-inspired patterns.

Future Heritage has brought together education, retail and the creative industries to celebrate Newcastle’s identity while providing students with opportunities to develop their skills, work with industry professionals and showcase their talent to new audiences.

The latest collection represents another step in that journey, taking designs inspired by the city and turning them into products that shoppers can take home.

The Future Heritage collection is available in the festive section at Fenwick Newcastle, on Northumberland Street.