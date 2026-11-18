The Welsh Government’s commitment to tackling the number young people not in employment, education or training (NEET) in Wales has been questioned following a £28 million cut in employability programme funding a apprenticeship budget freeze.

The alarming cuts, calculated by the National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW), which represents work-based learning providers, following the Welsh Government’s draft budget announcement yesterday (Tuesday).

Funding of employability programmes, including Jobs Growth Wales Plus, will reduce from £63m to £39.5m for the year 2027-’28, while the NTFW says the proposed apprenticeship budget of £151.3m represents a cut in real terms due to inflation and training provider costs.

The draft budget announcement came on the same day as Alan Milburn published his long awaited review of UK youth unemployment which prioritised apprenticeships.

The NTFW is now seeking support from Members of the Senedd and political parties to get Plaid Cymru to reconsider its proposed cuts, describing them as “devastating” at a time when demand employability programmes far outstrips availability.

Lisa Mytton, NTFW strategic director, says there is still time during the budget process for the Welsh Government to reconsider its investment to meet Wales’ economic ambitions, stating: “We owe our young people a future.”

The NTFW is calling for “a properly funded approach that connects employability, vocational learning, pre-apprenticeship provision, apprenticeships and progression into sustainable employment”.

“Wales cannot deliver its ambitions for economic growth, productivity, reduced economic inactivity and a stronger workforce without investing in the skills and people who will make that possible,” added Lisa.

“NTFW and its members stand ready to work constructively with Welsh Government, all political parties and Members of the Senedd to develop solutions that address these challenges.

“A budget frozen at £151.3 million buys less training, supports fewer learners and places greater pressure on providers.

“It is particularly concerning that no additional investment has been announced on the very day that the Milburn Review has reinforced the critical importance of skills, opportunity and social mobility in driving economic growth, widening participation in employment and shaping Wales’s future prosperity.

“While the apprenticeship budget remains cash flat at £151.3 million, the draft budget suggests a reduction of more than £28 million in Jobs Growth Wales Plus and wider employability provision.

“Taken together, these proposals risk weakening both the pathways into work and the progression routes into apprenticeships that many young people rely upon.

“The Milburn Review challenges governments to do more to tackle economic inactivity and youth unemployment through earlier intervention and stronger pathways into work.

“It is therefore difficult to reconcile those ambitions with proposals that freeze apprenticeship investment in real terms whilst reducing funding for employability support.



“Jobs Growth Wales Plus supports many of the young people who are furthest from the labour market, including high numbers from disadvantaged backgrounds and learners with additional learning needs. These programmes are often the first step towards apprenticeships, further learning and sustainable employment.

“We believe there is a strong case for further investment as the budget process progresses. That investment should not be limited to apprenticeships alone.

“Wales needs a properly funded skills pipeline that supports young people from initial employability programmes through to vocational learning, apprenticeships and sustainable employment.”

Referring to the cuts to employability programmes, she said the Welsh Government risked abandoning “some of our most disadvantaged communities and the young people who are furthest from the labour market”.

“The potential consequences of reducing provision are devastating, not only for the individuals concerned but for the communities, employers and wider Welsh economy that need these young people to have opportunities to succeed,” she stressed.

“The central messages of the Milburn Review around prevention, early intervention, tackling economic inactivity and creating genuine pathways into employment should be a wake-up call for everyone involved in education, skills, employability and economic development.

“Yet, at precisely the moment we should be strengthening our response, the proposed reductions in employability funding, alongside a cash-flat apprenticeship budget, risk undermining the very provision needed to address these challenges in Wales.”