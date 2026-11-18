The challenge of youth unemployment doesn’t begin when a young person leaves school and starts looking for a job. In reality, the foundations of their future working lives are laid much earlier. If we want to tackle the growing number of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET), we need to think beyond getting people into jobs and consider how we prepare them for the world of work in the first place.

Alan Milburn’s Young People and Work review has brought renewed attention to the scale of the challenge, with almost one million young people now NEET. But behind the statistics are young people who, in many cases, want to work but struggle to find a way in. Low confidence, limited work experience, financial pressures and a lack of visible career pathways can all create barriers, and we need to recognise that economic inactivity isn’t necessarily a reflection of a lack of ambition.

For me, one of the most important messages is that we need to start much earlier. The experiences children have in their early years and throughout their education help shape their confidence, communication skills and ability to engage with the world around them. By the time a young person reaches their mid-teens, we shouldn’t be starting conversations about their future careers from scratch.

Connecting education with the world of work

Careers education needs to be about more than helping young people decide what they want to do when they leave school or college. It should help them understand the opportunities available, develop confidence and recognise how the skills they’re learning can translate into the workplace.

Work experience has an important part to play, but it should be more than a last-minute exercise in making someone job-ready before they leave education. It is an opportunity to build confidence, understand workplace expectations and discover careers that young people might never otherwise have considered.

Yet access to meaningful work experience remains a significant barrier. Youth Employment UK’s Youth Voice Census has highlighted a lack of work experience as a major obstacle to employment. Many young people feel they have the skills employers are looking for, but struggle to demonstrate them without having had the opportunity to gain practical experience.

This creates a difficult cycle. Employers want people with experience, but young people need someone to give them their first opportunity. We cannot keep expecting young people to arrive in the workplace fully formed if we aren’t prepared to invest in helping them get there.

Employers need to be part of the solution

There is a real opportunity for employers to work more closely with schools, colleges and training providers to make the connection between education and employment stronger.

This means going beyond the occasional careers talk or recruitment event. Workplace visits, meaningful placements, mentoring, employer-led projects and opportunities to meet people already working in different professions can help young people understand the breadth of careers available to them.

For example, facilities management is a sector with an enormous range of opportunities, spanning hospitality, catering, technical services, sustainability, security, workplace experience and management. Yet many young people simply don’t know what it is or where it could take them. The same is true of many other industries. We need to do more to make career pathways visible, particularly to those who may not have access to established professional networks or traditional routes into employment.

There is, however, a difficult reality for employers. Businesses are under pressure to manage budgets and maintain productivity and when resources are stretched, recruiting someone who can contribute immediately can feel like the safer option.

Where employers might once have taken a chance on a young person and invested time in developing their skills, there is now often an expectation that new recruits will be ready to hit the ground running. That doesn’t mean businesses have stopped caring about young talent. It means they need the time, resources and confidence to develop it.

This is where partnerships become particularly important. Schools and colleges understand the needs and potential of their learners, while employers understand the skills, behaviours and experiences that help people succeed at work. Bringing those perspectives together can help create more relevant and accessible opportunities.

Getting the support right

We also need to recognise that offering work experience and entry-level opportunities isn’t always straightforward for employers. Safeguarding requirements, risk assessments, DBS checks, coordinating with different education providers and finding suitable activities all take time and resource. For businesses without dedicated early careers teams, these demands can quickly become a barrier.

If we want more employers to participate, we need to make the process simpler, more consistent and easier to manage. Better coordination between education providers, employers and local partners, alongside practical support and more flexible approaches to placements, could make a real difference.

Support also needs to continue once a young person enters the workplace. For some, the transition can be daunting. A good induction, mentoring, coaching and managers who understand how to support someone at the beginning of their career can make a significant difference. Practical considerations such as travel costs and financial pressures can also determine whether someone is able to take up and sustain an opportunity. At Sodexo, this thinking is shaping our approach to early careers.

We offer a mix of virtual, and in-person work experience and careers insight opportunities for young people. Last year through our partnership with Unifrog we had over 3,000 students engage with our one-day virtual work experience event. We also respond to local requests for work experience opportunities where possible, while working towards developing larger scale offers in the future that will enable us to reach more young people across the UK.

Our work experience framework is designed to give young people safe, meaningful and inclusive opportunities to explore careers, develop employability skills and better understand the world of work. Through Unifrog, we have also developed a national virtual work experience programme focused on careers in food, hospitality, operations and business.

This combines live employer interaction with practical activities, recorded content and career insight, enabling young people to take part regardless of where they live.

We have also pledged to recruit 100 Foundation Apprentices, creating paid and supported entry-level opportunities, primarily for young people aged 16–21 as part the government’s Youth Guarantee scheme. In addition to this pledge the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has awarded The Springboard Charity with a £20,000 grant to support 42 young people through its Destination Hospitality programme with Sodexo hosting three of Springboard’s two-day Introduction to Hospitality course providing participants with employability skills training, practical workplace experience and careers guidance on pathways into employment.

We’re refreshing our in-person work experience and strengthening our apprenticeship learning, while investing in the development of managers so they can better support colleagues at the start of their careers.

The important point is that a first job should be the beginning of a journey, not the end of the conversation. Apprenticeships and structured learning can help young people earn, develop recognised skills and progress into more specialist, supervisory and management roles.

A shared responsibility for the future

The Milburn review provides an important opportunity to rethink how we connect education and employment. We need a system that recognises the foundations of a working life are built long before someone applies for their first job, and that employers need to be genuine partners in that journey.

This shouldn’t be seen simply as a social responsibility for businesses. Developing young talent is also an investment in the skills and capabilities our economy will need in the future.

Equally, education providers need the support and engagement of employers to ensure young people can see how their learning translates into real opportunities.

Businesses cannot solve youth unemployment alone, nor should they be expected to. Government, schools, colleges, training providers, community organisations and employers all have a part to play.

Ultimately, we cannot keep asking where the next generation of talent is if we aren’t prepared to help develop it. The question isn’t simply how we get more young people into work. It’s how we make sure they have a fair chance of getting there in the first place.

By Clare Belford, early years and apprenticeships business partner for Sodexo UK & Ireland