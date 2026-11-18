Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) has received a Highly Commended accolade at the prestigious UK and Ireland Green Gown Awards, recognising the College’s leadership and impact in sustainability.

BSDC was Highly Commended in the Reporting with Influence category and was also shortlisted in three further categories: Money for Good, Next Generation Learning and Skills and Benefitting Society.

The Reporting with Influence category recognises organisations that use transparent and effective sustainability reporting, not simply to measure progress, but to influence action and drive positive change within their organisations and wider communities.

BSDC was recognised for its Sustainability Annual Report, which provides a transparent overview of the College’s environmental journey, the progress made towards its sustainability commitments and the areas in which further action is required.

Delivered by EAUC in association with UK Research and Innovation, the Green Gown Awards showcase and celebrate sustainability leadership across the further and higher education sectors. Now in their 22nd year, the awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious sustainability accolades in education.

Award recipients are selected through a rigorous two-stage assessment process involving panels of sustainability and education experts. This year’s awards attracted a record number of submissions during the first stage of judging.

Sustainability is embedded within BSDC’s Adaptive Plan and its long-term ambition to become a Net Zero College by 2050, influencing decisions across the College’s estate, curriculum, operations and partnerships.

The Sustainability Annual Report supports this ambition by capturing progress across key areas, including estate development, policy implementation and curriculum delivery. It enables the College to monitor its environmental impact, identify opportunities for improvement and drive meaningful change across the organisation.

Hannah Roberts, Vice Principal Finance and Resources at Burton and South Derbyshire College, said: “We are incredibly proud to have been Highly Commended in the Green Gown Awards. To receive this recognition, alongside being shortlisted across four award categories, is a fantastic endorsement of the progress we are making and the collective commitment of our staff, learners and partners.

“Sustainability is increasingly embedded in the way we operate as a College, from investment in our estate and the decisions we make about our resources, through to our curriculum and the skills we develop in our learners.

“Our ambition extends beyond reducing our own environmental impact. As an anchor institution, we have an important role in supporting the transition to a more sustainable economy across our communities, and transparent reporting helps us demonstrate our progress, challenge ourselves to go further and share what we learn with others.”