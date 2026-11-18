These facilities are as good or better than anything else in British broadcasting.” That was the verdict of Newsnight presenter Victoria Derbyshire when she opened the newly refurbished TV studios and Multimedia Centre at the University of Winchester.

“These are state-of-the-art facilities,” said Victoria. “This is top notch equipment like we have in broadcast journalism. There are so many talented would-be journalists on this course and this is really going to help them.”

After cutting the ceremonial ribbon, Victoria toured the state-of-the-art facilities and spoke at length with Journalism students, hearing their stories and dispensing valuable advice.

The sometimes formidable TV interviewer was then on the other end of the questions as she was interviewed by Journalism Senior Lecturer, Dr Angus Scott, in the new TV studio, with students behind the cameras and running the gallery, directing, controlling sound and editing the final output.

Asked what she would say about job prospects in the industry, Victoria struck an optimistic note:

“There has never been a better time to be a journalist. There is so much disinformation about now, but we are all about facts and truth. There are also so many platforms available now where you can put out your own stories.”

Victoria said learning with such cutting-edge technology was perfect preparation for a career in broadcasting.

“Students will be able to tell potential employers, ‘I’ve done this for real because we’ve got a studio just like yours.’”

The £500K investment in the studios and MMC centre means that Winchester currently has amongst the most modern broadcasting equipment available to undergraduate students in the UK. The new facility combines 4K production, automation and virtual studio technology into a single integrated platform for teaching, creativity and professional content production.

Dr Brian Thornton, Programme Leader for the BA (Hons) Journalism course and a Senior Lecturer in Journalism said:

“We can now live broadcast onto the internet and anyone in the world can watch our Winol (Winchester News Online) news channel.”

Journalism students produce one hour of news and sport a week for the Winol YouTube channel. In their second and third years, all the students’ assignments are made to be seen by the public.

Angus Scott said:

“This investment means our students are learning in the media environment of the future.”

The fitting out of the new-look studio and multi-media centre was carried out by Digital Garage in Banbury, who specialise in projects for the education sector.

What the new facilities offer

The completed TV Studio 2 upgrade has transformed the facility from a traditional studio into a modern, integrated broadcast production environment.

The studio now supports 4K video production, automated workflows and the integration of cameras, vision mixing, graphics, playback and other studio systems. This streamlined approach enables a single gallery operator to manage a greater proportion of the production workflow, reflecting modern broadcast industry practices in which automation and integrated systems improve efficiency and support more flexible production models.

Similar principles are used in professional environments such as the BBC, where studio automation helps simplify complex productions and enables facilities to adapt to different programme formats.

The studio’s green-screen virtual production capability enables students to create virtual environments without the need for physical sets, while upgraded LED lighting provides greater control, consistency and energy efficiency.

Productions can also be streamed live to online audiences, extending their reach beyond the studio. Together, these capabilities provide Film Production and Journalism students with practical experience of contemporary broadcast workflows, live production, streaming and integrated studio technologies, better preparing them for employment in the professional media industry.