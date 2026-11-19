Pioneering new ceremonies recognising special relationships for people with experience of care to take place in Northampton.

Ceremonies will affirm the vital importance of relationships and support networks to young people with experience of care.

National sprint to roll out ‘Who Do You Think You Are’ style service to tackle the isolation care leavers can face and connect them with family members.

The lifelong bonds between care-experienced adults and the people who have supported them will be celebrated at the first-ever Lifelong Guardianship Ceremonies in England, taking place at Northampton Rugby Club on Thursday 19 November.

A Lifelong Guardianship Ceremony is a new type of public ceremony that is designed to affirm a chosen relationship between a care-experienced adult and one or more significant people in their life.

The first eight ceremonies to ever take place in the country are happening on Thursday. Pairs having ceremonies include:

Anjuma and Jess – Jess was Anjuma’s Independent Visitor at the age of 17 while she was in care. Anjuma says that she now sees Jess as more of a friend or sister and she is also going to be her bridesmaid when she gets married next year.

– Jess was Anjuma’s Independent Visitor at the age of 17 while she was in care. Anjuma says that she now sees Jess as more of a friend or sister and she is also going to be her bridesmaid when she gets married next year. Maxine and Leo – Maxine has known Leo (they/them) since Leo was 11 years old and came into care as their mum could no longer care for them. Maxine was Leo’s social worker. They built up a relationship and have been friends ever since.

– Maxine has known Leo (they/them) since Leo was 11 years old and came into care as their mum could no longer care for them. Maxine was Leo’s social worker. They built up a relationship and have been friends ever since. Jon and Justin – Jon was allocated as Justin’s Personal Adviser when he was 18 years old and leaving care for independent living. Jon supported Justin to get his first job as an apprentice at Northampton Children’s Trust. They have become friends, regularly going to the gym and competing in Hyrox together.

Ceremonies include the person and their significant adult saying some words of their own choice about the value of the relationship in their lives followed by a short presentation, after which they will receive certificates and gifts.

Independent studies, including the 2022 Independent Review of Children’s Social Care and a 2025 Coram report, have highlighted the importance of these strong and nurturing relationships to help care leavers build successful, connected lives, as did the government-commissioned Care Leaver Deaths Review, published this summer.

These relationships could be with a former foster carer, a mentor, a member of a faith community, a friend or a wider family figure. It is an event designed to cement and affirm the vital networks that enable care leavers to thrive and is not legally binding in any way.

The government is also announcing £8.4 million of funding for the national rollout of Lifelong Links, a family finding service which helps children in care and care leavers connect with wider family they might otherwise have lost touch with.

This further recognises the vital role of enduring relationships and a sense of belonging in helping young people who have been in the care system move into independent adult life. It is developed by Family Rights Group and delivers a service in the manner of Long Lost Family or Who Do You Think You Are?, specifically for young people who have been in care.

Children’s Minister Josh MacAlister said:

“Many care-experienced people have someone who has stood by them through challenging times, yet those relationships are rarely recognised publicly. These ceremonies are a chance to celebrate them and say out loud what they mean.

“Loving relationships are the foundation of a stable and happy adult life. This is why we are putting enduring relationships at the heart of our reforms to children’s social care and making Lifelong Links available nationwide.”

The ceremonies sit alongside wider reforms to make enduring relationships a central priority in children’s social care. These include the £25 million national rollout of Staying Close, which provides support with housing, work, education and healthcare to care leavers up to the age of 25, and the expansion of corporate parenting duties across the public sector.

Colin Foster, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Children’s Trust, said:

“It is a real privilege to be hosting the first ever Lifelong Guardianship Ceremony and celebrating the enduring relationships at the heart of them.

We all need people in our lives who believe in us, support us and help us feel that we belong. Today is an opportunity to recognise and celebrate those lasting connections and the difference they make. These relationships are built on trust, care and commitment, creating a sense of belonging and reminding young people that they have someone in their corner, now and into the future.

“I am incredibly proud that we are marking this important milestone and recognising the power of relationships to change lives for the better.”

Tania Bright, CEO of Home for Good, said:

“Every young person deserves to know that there are people who will stand by them, not just while they are in care, but throughout their lives. For too many care-experienced people, those enduring relationships are missing or go unrecognised.

“We are delighted to have helped develop the framework for Lifelong Guardianship Ceremonies, and it’s incredibly moving to see the first ceremonies now taking place. These celebrations are about something wonderfully simple but profoundly important, publicly recognising and affirming the significant relationships in the lives of care-experienced adults.

“Our hope is that these first ceremonies will inspire communities across the country to celebrate and nurture the lifelong relationships that every care-experienced person should be able to rely on.”

Every year, thousands of young people leave the care system in England and begin adulthood without the enduring family relationships and support networks many others rely on throughout life.

The framework for the ceremonies was developed by the Department for Education with the charity Home for Good. Ceremonies can be faith-based, secular, community-led or entirely bespoke, and can be held in a place of worship, civic venue, home or garden.

The government is also working to create 10,000 new foster placements this parliament, reform the children’s homes market and support kinship carers.