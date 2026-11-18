There is much to welcome in the Milburn Review. The scale of youth unemployment and economic inactivity demands action, and the renewed focus on helping young people into meaningful training and, ultimately, employment is absolutely right.

I welcome the greater emphasis on pre-apprenticeships, stronger Level 1 and 2 pathways, and the prospect of more levy funding being reinvested in skills. These are all positive steps, particularly for young people who need additional support to enter the workplace.

But are we paying enough attention to what actually drives employers to create jobs?

Government can redesign funding, introduce incentives and prioritise age groups, but employers don’t recruit more apprentices simply because government wants them to. They recruit because their businesses need more people, they are growing, and they can afford to invest.

Economic growth is the tide that lifts all ships. After almost two decades of sluggish growth and productivity, we need to focus primarily on the pressures that continue to hold businesses back, from National Insurance and employment costs to rising energy bills and unnecessary red tape. Funding incentives have their place, but they are no substitute for genuine employer demand.

With that in mind, I am concerned that the Government’s Industrial Strategy risks being overshadowed by the growing focus on NEETs. At the beginning of this Parliament, I welcomed the ambition to put economic growth, linked to Industrial Strategy, at the heart of decision-making across government. We must ensure that commitment isn’t diluted now.

At SIAS, we work extensively across priority sectors including advanced manufacturing, engineering, renewable energy, and AI and digital technologies, so we see first-hand the challenges these industries face. They do need more young people entering the workforce, but they equally need higher-level technical skills and continued investment in existing employees.

These aren’t competing priorities. Tackling youth unemployment and developing the skills needed to drive economic growth must go hand in hand. Through our regulated qualifications and apprenticeship assessment expertise, SIAS is exceptionally well placed to support both ambitions, creating accessible pathways into technical careers while ensuring that skills and achievement are recognised and valued by industry.

Milburn is right to challenge a system that is too focused on inputs rather than outcomes. Ultimately, though, those outcomes must mean sustainable jobs, not simply more people entering programmes. It is also important to remember that this remains an independent review: what Government adopts, and crucially what the Treasury backs, will be the real test.

We won’t solve youth unemployment through skills reform alone. We need an economy that creates the jobs and opportunities for those skills to be put to work. At SIAS, we will continue to lead through the change, working with employers and training providers to turn skills ambition into meaningful outcomes for learners, industry and the wider economy.

By Steve Smith, Managing Director, SIAS