Lantra has welcomed the publication of Alan Milburn’s Young People and Work Review and its focus on creating more real opportunities for young people to move into employment, training, and apprenticeships.

The Review reinforces something we have been exploring through our own research: many young people want to work, and employers need people, but the routes connecting the two do not always work as well as they should.

This is particularly relevant to land-based and environment industries. These sectors offer a wide variety of purposeful and increasingly skilled careers, but young people may have little opportunity to discover or experience them. At the same time, many of the employers who could offer a first job, apprenticeship, or work experience are small businesses without the capacity to navigate a complicated employment and skills system.

Lantra’s recent research into the role of land-based and environmental industries in supporting young people into work, and regional skills discussions across England and Wales, has pointed to some consistent issues: awareness of careers, opportunities to gain practical experience, transport and other costs of participation, connections between training and real jobs, and the capacity of smaller employers to support new entrants.

We are already exploring what this could look like in practice. Lantra is working with DWP and Jobcentres to look at how land-based employers with genuine vacancies could be more effectively connected to jobseekers, funded training and work experience.

But we think there is an opportunity to go further.

We want to explore how existing youth employment support can connect more effectively with land-based opportunities. That means starting with real jobs and employer need, then working backwards to understand what experience, skills, training and support a young person needs to get there and stay there.

Alan Milburn’s Review gives this work added momentum, particularly through its emphasis on first jobs, meaningful work experience, apprenticeships and making it easier for smaller employers to participate.

Nick Juba, CEO at Lantra, said:

“Milburn is right to focus on creating genuine opportunities for young people. For me, the important question now is how we turn that ambition into something that works in practice.

“The land-based sector has a vital part to play here. Delivering priorities such as food security, nature recovery and environmental resilience depends on having the skilled workforce to make them happen. These are skilled, purposeful careers across the country, and we need to do much more to make sure young people can see and access those opportunities.

“There is a real opportunity to bring together organisations that understand and support young people with employers who know where the jobs and skills needs are. Lantra can help make those connections, but we want to do that with others rather than build something in isolation. We’d like to use the momentum from this Review to bring the right people together and see what we can make happen in practice.”

Lantra is now looking to work with partners to identify practical opportunities to test this approach, building on activity already underway and focusing on where a stronger connection to land-based jobs, skills and employers could add most value.