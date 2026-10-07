University of Sunderland students join acclaimed director to bring powerful breast cancer play to the big screen

Students at the University of Sunderland have joined forces with an acclaimed north-east film director to bring a powerful stage play about breast cancer to the big screen.

T!ts Up! is a raw and honest portrayal of three women brought together by a breast cancer diagnosis in an oncology waiting room.

Written by Leah Bell and Alison Stanley, the powerful and moving comedy began in the north-east and has since grown from a regional success into a national tour – and now, a forthcoming feature film directed by Craig Conway.

Hospital and clinical settings within the University’s Helen McArdle Nursing and Care Research Institute, City Campus, were used to shoot some of the film with a number of Screen Performance, Performing Arts and Film and Media Production students also given the chance to gain some real-life experience by taking up a variety of supervised roles on set.

Faith Kennedy, 20, who is studying Film Production at the University, said:

“Working on T!ts Up! as the script supervisor really reinforced why I want to work in the film industry.

“I was surrounded by so many talented people, and I learned so much about collaboration, attention to detail, and how to keep up with fast-paced environments. I also feel like it gave me the confidence to put myself out there for other opportunities and that I have something meaningful to contribute to the industry.

“I feel honoured to be part of such an impactful project that raises awareness for breast cancer, and I really hope that it resonates with people.”

T!ts Up! is the fourth film Craig has made in collaboration with the University with a fifth already in the pipeline. He said:

“I wanted the students to experience the reality of making a feature film and to know that they were not simply there to observe, they were trusted members of the production and of the cast and crew whose work and ideas mattered.

“The University gave us access to invaluable facilities, but more importantly, it helped us bring professional filmmakers and emerging north-east talent together around a story that is funny, honest and deeply human.

“For me, this is what a successful university and industry partnership should look like. Students should leave with practical experience, professional contacts and credits, but also with the confidence that they belong in the industry. At the same time, independent productions benefit from their ideas, talent and willingness to become fully involved.”

As well as current students, a number of lecturers and alumni worked on set.

Lee Hall, Head of School of Media and Creative Industries at the University of Sunderland, said:

“This is another great example of students getting vital real-world access to the screen industries – and it will give them a real leg up.

“The fact this project shines a light on such an important issue through the lens of film and humour makes it an even more valuable experience – and one our students will never forget.”

The film adaptation of T!ts Up!, set for release next spring, will feature high-profile cast members including Stephen Tompkinson, Cheryl Fergison, Crissy Rock, Tommy Cannon and Frazer Hines.

T!ts Up! is also supporting Macmillan Cancer Support, using the tour to help raise awareness and encourage conversations around breast cancer.