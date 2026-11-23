Almost a year on from commission and after endless speculation, Alan Milburn’s magnum opus is finally upon us, writes Alice Gardner, Chief Executive at Edge Foundation. The report is striking in its breadth, adopting a whole-system approach that stretches from early years development to full participation in adult working life. This breadth allows Milburn to tackle siloed policymaking, short-term funding cycles and policy churn head-on, advocating instead for a more joined-up system across health, welfare, education and employment support.

The scale of Milburn’s ambition is particularly evident in his proposals on education and skills, concluding that the NEETs crisis will not be solved simply by “adding another initiative”, as Edge’s Action plan for preventing youth disengagement also made clear. What is needed instead is “a change in the organising purpose of the system itself”, going beyond the government’s current plans in many of his proposed reforms.

After supporting the Milburn team extensively throughout the review process, Edge welcomes the report as a long-overdue wake-up call to the shortfalls of the education system in its current form. For too long, providers and employers have not been sufficiently incentivised – and in many cases, actively disincentivised – to adequately prepare young people for the modern world of work. We must seize Milburn’s report with both hands as an opportunity to achieve lasting change on this.

Apprenticeships

The report is a vindication of the vital role of apprenticeships as a bridge for young people from education to employment, identifying apprenticeships as “the largest education and skills priority arising from this Review”. However, further changes to the Growth and Skills Levy are required to create more entry-level opportunities for young people. A change in the general perception of apprenticeships is also required, so they are seen as aspirational and as appealing, if not more so, than time at university and a degree.

To achieve his ambitious goal of doubling the number of young people completing an apprenticeship within the next decade, Milburn rightly sets out a series of financial incentives for employers and providers taking on under-25s, including a £2,500 grant and fully funded training for employers of all sizes. As Edge has called for through our Apprenticeships Work campaign, financial incentives coupled with practical support will be critical to boosting provision, particularly among SMEs.

In terms of practical support, this could be delivered through Milburn’s proposal to allocate 10% of the national apprenticeship budget to mayoral and strategic authorities, which would fund a range of brokerage-style services. As Edge has consistently argued, boots-on-the-ground brokerage support is critical to encouraging SMEs to take on an apprentice. However, the proposed scheme fails to account for non-MSA areas, which are already missing out on the government’s Local Apprenticeship Scheme Pilot.

Secondary and Further Education

The Milburn Review rightly diagnoses secondary education as too narrowly focused on academic pathways and qualifications, calling instead to re-focus schools on “connecting young people to their strengths and to the world beyond school”. To this end, Milburn suggests expanding space in the curriculum and introducing modular assessment to reduce reliance on GCSE examinations, mirroring proposals by the Rethinking Assessment coalition of which Edge is a founding member.

Moreover, if designed correctly, a new ‘Ready-for-work’ performance measures and greater use of destination data have the potential to transform how schools and colleges are incentivised to teach. Accountability measures, including Attainment 8 and Progress 8, have long encouraged schools to abandon creative and technical subjects at GCSE, despite their role in preparing young people for the world of work.

Looking ahead

As the dust settles and we turn to the government’s full response in the coming weeks, the early signs are promising. Milburn himself will chair a new ‘Youth Opportunities Unit’ reporting directly into the Prime Minister. In fact, the Government’s initial response seems to accept his proposals for a Youth Opportunity Service and an Opportunity Guarantee, at least in principle.

Beyond ensuring a smooth political landing, the real challenge will lie in implementation, with significant work awaiting officials responsible for fleshing out the practical details of Milburn’s proposed changes to the system. The scale of ambition is overwhelming and the timelines equally bold, with the report calling for preparation for delivery to begin immediately.

As Milburn makes clear, system change cannot be delivered by government alone. The whole sector will need to rally behind a shared national mission to tackle youth disengagement. Delivering this ambition will require education sector leaders to move beyond organisational boundaries, work collectively with government and local partners, and take shared responsibility for turning the recommendations into practical opportunities for all young people. Edge will be at the centre of this collective determination, convening partners and stakeholders in a cooperative and solutions-led agenda.

By Alice Gardner, Chief Executive, Edge Foundation