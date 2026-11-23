The Milburn Review offers a sobering snapshot of the challenges facing the younger generation. Nearly one million people aged 16-24 are not in education, employment or training; many feel unprepared for work; and far too many are falling through the gaps and becoming trapped in the welfare system.

Meanwhile, traditional routes into employment are becoming less accessible, entry-level jobs have declined, and opportunities for meaningful work experience remain uneven despite becoming increasingly important.

The Review places these issues at the centre of the national conversation, and it is encouraging to see ambitious proposals on tackling youth unemployment. But this challenge requires a coordinated, societal response – one in which has a crucial role to play. As the world of work changes, so education must prepare students not simply for their first job, but for a lifetime of change and opportunity.

Universities and colleges share a responsibility not only to educate, but to broaden opportunity, and ensure that young people develop the knowledge, skills, confidence and connections to thrive in work and contribute to economic growth. At the University of Exeter, we are working at pace to do this by embedding our ‘Skills to Thrive’ and ‘Future Skills Pathways’ approach, backed by careers support and access to a global alumni community. We know that no single institution can address these challenges alone, and our strong, long-term collaborations with pre- and post-16 education providers, employers, and other regional partners form the essential foundation.

This process must begin early, often years before a young person considers their next steps after school. To this end, we work alongside 100 schools and colleges in our region to help young people understand the full range of pathways available to them, including through our flagship fair access scheme, Exeter Scholars, which offers 1,000 places a year to students in Years 10 and 12.

More than one route to success

We also know that this is not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ pathway. Not everybody wants to – or can – access a traditional route to a degree. We need a wider and more diversified vision for education, training and skills attainment.

This is why at Exeter, we have grown to become one of the largest university providers of degree apprenticeships in the UK – one which earned an unprecedented three Exceptional ratings from Ofsted earlier this year. We support almost 4,000 learners across more than 20 programmes so that they can gain higher-level qualifications while working. Underpinning this portfolio are more than 500 employers, ranging from small and medium enterprises to multinationals. They inform and co-design our curriculum and guide our teaching so we can be sure that learners develop the industry-critical skills to both grow their careers and the productivity of their employers.

Driving social mobility and widening participation is not simply about who gets into university, but about ensuring that every student thrives during their studies and graduates equipped to succeed. That is why we have redesigned our curriculum to embed employability, problem-solving and digital skills, including AI, in every degree.

A challenge that looks different in every region

Exeter takes opportunity very seriously, a commitment recently recognised by the award of ‘University of the Year’ in the national Social Mobility Awards. We are proud to host the South West Social Mobility Commission, which brings together organisations that might otherwise work in isolation to tackle the long-term causes of poverty and inequality, and the troubling fact that pupils in our region fall furthest behind by the end of both primary and secondary school.

Every region faces its own version of this challenge, and that is what the Milburn Review speaks to. The crisis facing NEETs is not simply an economic problem to be overcome; it is a social challenge, with nuances and complexities that vary from region-to-region. It therefore requires a joined-up, regionally focused approach.

What government should do

That means government should do three things. First, give universities a seat at the table in the regional youth employment plans that will deliver the Milburn Review’s recommendations. Second, work with employers and universities to provide long-term reassurance on its ambition to grow degree apprenticeships for learners of all ages. Third, back regional coalitions like the South West Social Mobility Commission with [long-term funding / political support at a local and national level], so that partnerships built on goodwill can become lasting infrastructure.

As anchor institutions, universities are uniquely placed to convene partners, connect education with industry, and help address the economic and social challenges facing their regions. If we are serious about social mobility, tackling workforce shortages, addressing the NEETs crisis and helping more young people into good work, then we must embrace even greater partnership working. If we can do this, we stand the best chance of transforming opportunities for a generation of young people, ensuring they can live meaningful, rewarding, and economically productive lives. Alan Milburn has set out the challenge. It is now for us all to play our part in delivering the change.

By Professor Lisa Roberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Exeter and Vice-President of Universities UK