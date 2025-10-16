How HE Can Prepare for an AI-Driven Job Market

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the global business landscape, the skills required by organisations are evolving at an unprecedented pace. FDM Group’s Workforce 2.0 whitepaper highlights that over 54 percent of organisations say AI will underpin all early-career roles in the future. At the same time, more than half (58 percent) report that their teams have limited or early-stage AI proficiency, while only 6 percent have high AI capability.

For higher education institutions and their students, this represents both a challenge and an opportunity. Graduates entering the workforce with AI fluency will be in high demand, and preparing students today for these roles ensures they can thrive in a job market where human-AI collaboration is increasingly essential.

Standout Skills and Traits

The first step for graduates entering a world increasingly powered by AI is understanding the technology itself. Higher education students need to be comfortable with key AI tools, such as platforms like ChatGPT. FDM’s research shows that over 53 percent of organisations are still exploring AI use cases or piloting it in limited areas, meaning graduates, with the correct skills, can fill a critical gap.

Equally important is strengthening data literacy. Organisations increasingly rely on AI-driven insights to guide decision-making, which means graduates must be able to interpret data, draw meaningful conclusions, and communicate them clearly.

However, these technical skills only work alongside ‘Soft skills’, which are crucial in driving successful AI adoption, but finding staff with these traits is easier said than done. Analytical reasoning, communication skills, and ethical understanding are among the top ‘human skillsets’ required for AI adoption.

FDM’s research shows that critical thinking (18 percent), creativity (15 percent), and ethical judgement (14 percent) were ranked by respondents as the most valuable traits for AI-driven roles. AI is a tool, but it is human skills that determine how effectively it is applied.

It is essential that students also understand AI’s role in business, not just in theory but in practice. This includes exploring how AI can support decision-making, enhance customer experiences, or optimise operational efficiency. Learning to balance technology with human judgment will give graduates a distinct advantage in the job market.

Top Entry-Level Tech Roles on the Rise

Highter Education students can align their learning with the roles most in-demand today. FDM’s whitepaper highlights a clear trend of businesses looking to fill entry-level positions that combine foundational tech skills with adaptability to emerging AI tools. Students who focus on developing the right skills can position themselves for these graduate roles.

As AI becomes embedded in decision-making, data analysts are moving beyond reporting to generating strategic insights. Students can prepare for this role by learning to work alongside AI tools, identify patterns in data, validate outputs, and support informed business decisions.

The increasing adoption of AI across organisations also drives demand for cybersecurity expertise. Graduates who build skills in threat detection, secure coding, and AI-informed risk assessment are well-placed to protect sensitive data and systems from emerging digital threats.

Similarly, as IT and operations teams adopt AI tools, junior professionals who can troubleshoot AI-driven systems, manage automated tasks, and support internal projects are highly sought after. Students can prepare by gaining hands-on experience with AI-enabled IT systems and learning operational problem-solving skills.

Finally, cloud computing continues to grow alongside AI. Graduates familiar with cloud infrastructure, APIs, and scalable AI solutions can help businesses deploy and maintain AI tools effectively. By developing knowledge in cloud technologies and understanding how AI integrates with these platforms, students can bridge the gap between technology and business needs.

Why These Roles Suit Junior Talent

These roles are ideal for early-career graduates because they help build technical skills while giving insight into how businesses operate. Unlike senior positions that require years of experience, entry-level roles provide opportunities for learning on the job, experimentation, and hands-on exposure to AI technologies.

Higher education students can prepare by seeking internships, participating in projects that integrate AI, and building a portfolio of practical experience. Engaging with AI platforms, understanding ethical implications, and developing cross-functional collaboration skills will set graduates apart. For example, FDM’s AI Pods provide secure, collaborative environments where graduates can experiment with AI solutions while building market-ready skills.

AI will not replace graduates, it will empower them. Students who embrace AI fluency, develop data literacy, and cultivate strong interpersonal and problem-solving skills will be ideally positioned to enter a workforce that values human-AI collaboration.

In an era where organisations are still exploring AI, the opportunity for graduates to break into the market with in-demand skills has never been greater, and higher education can, and must, equip students with the knowledge, adaptability, and mindset required to thrive in an AI-augmented world.

By Sheila Flavell, COO, FDM Group