AI can write an essay, generate working code, and solve a math problem in seconds. But getting the right answer and understanding why it is right are two different things. An Anthropic study of 52 engineers learning a new Python library shows what is at stake. Participants who used an AI assistant scored approximately 17% lower on a subsequent test of their understanding than those who completed the tasks without AI, although both groups spent a statistically similar amount of time on the work. The biggest gap was in debugging: understanding why code fails and how to fix it.

Learning to work with AI is becoming essential, but so is the ability to think critically, understand cause and effect, and question the results. So how can students make the most of AI without missing out on the learning itself?

Treat the answer as a starting point

Assignments can be redesigned so that the final answer is where the work begins. Instead of rewarding students for producing a solution, ask them to test it, challenge it, and explain their reasoning.

A workflow students can follow: set a task → get an answer → verify the sources and reasoning → ask the model to identify weak points → add a personal perspective → explain it to someone else.

It also helps to ask AI not for a ready-made answer, but for goal-oriented questions that encourage students to validate their reasoning, or to play the role of a critic, and to use that exchange to develop the final version.

This is how I have redesigned assignments in three areas:

Programming. Before: “Write function X.” Now: generate code using AI, explain each part of it, find the error, justify an alternative.

Before: “Write function X.” Now: generate code using AI, explain each part of it, find the error, justify an alternative. Humanities. Before: “Write an essay on topic Y.” Now: generate a draft, criticize it, find the weakest thesis, add a counterargument with a source.

Before: “Write an essay on topic Y.” Now: generate a draft, criticize it, find the weakest thesis, add a counterargument with a source. Analysis and mathematics. Before: “Solve problem Z.” Now: take the solution from AI, check it on an edge case, explain where it could go wrong.

In this case, AI stops being a “homework doer” and becomes a tool for critical analysis.

I have also deliberately planted errors in assignments. In one course, I put mistakes in the homework code. In my experience, only about 15% of students examined the proposed solution closely enough to spot them.

In another case, a student deliberately introduced misbehaving examples into their work to test whether a validation agent could detect them. I showed the example to the class, and similar ideas began appearing in other assignments. The student was no longer just completing a task but examining how the system worked and testing its limits. This is the kind of thinking education should encourage.

More capable does not mean more reliable

The fact that an AI model can do something does not mean its output can be trusted without verification. As of May 2026, the independent research organization METR measures the capabilities of models through the “time horizon”: the length of a task, measured in expert hours, that a model can complete autonomously at a given probability of success.

Based on an extrapolation of METR’s trend, the most capable models could approach a 16-hour time horizon at a 50% success rate by the end of 2026. At an 80% success rate, the projected horizon drops to around three hours. Suppose a model produces the correct answer with a 95% probability at every step. For a single question, this is a great result. But if a task requires five steps in a row, the overall probability that the entire chain will be correct drops significantly. Errors do not add up – they multiply.

So the longer and more complex the task, the more verification it needs. Even when individual steps look convincing, errors can undermine the final result. Students need to understand not just what AI produces, but how to test whether it holds up.

Assessment has to change too

Educators can use AI to adapt learning materials, generate questions, and prepare preliminary feedback. They can also use it to develop follow-up questions that reveal how well a student understands the work: Why did you choose this method? What would change under different conditions? Which assumption is weakest?

But AI should not make the final grading decision. Models can produce feedback that sounds convincing while missing important errors or nuances. Educators still need to evaluate the work, apply their expertise, and take responsibility for the mark.

Educators also need to use these tools themselves. AI capabilities and interfaces change quickly, and teaching practices must evolve alongside them. The tools will keep changing, the fundamentals of good learning will not. Critical thinking, the ability to work with uncertainty, source verification, and clear reasoning will remain essential.

AI doesn’t make teaching less important. It changes what good teaching needs to accomplish. When a convincing answer is only a prompt away, it is not enough to check whether students can produce one. Education needs to establish whether they can question it, verify it, explain it, and make sound decisions based on it.

By Oleksii Reutov, AI & Data Science Delivery Excellence Lead, SoftServe