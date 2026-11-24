Alan Milburn’s review of youth employment makes an important point that has been missing from too much of the debate. We cannot solve youth unemployment simply by supporting employability. We also need employers with the confidence and capacity to recruit.

For too long, policy has focused on qualifications, training schemes and employment support without paying enough attention to the demand for labour. Businesses are expected to create opportunities, but exist in a pressurised, competitive, time-poor environment. Employers recruit when they have work available, confidence to invest and the capacity to support someone entering the workplace for the first time, while maintaining productivity and performance. Milburn understands this. The question now is whether government is prepared to act on it.

Make it easier to recruit

Employment costs are an important part of this picture. We can debate higher National Insurance contributions, rising minimum wages and changes to employment regulation. Some of these changes may be well designed, others are less so, but the total impact on employment cost for entry-level workers over the past five years has been staggering.

This influences hiring decisions, particularly for smaller businesses – how could it not? Milburn’s proposal to raise the employer National Insurance threshold from £5,000 to £10,000 for 21–24-year-olds is welcome. But a scheme initially limited to retail and hospitality, even though they are key gateway sectors, adds complexity. The CIPD has called for the wider threshold to be restored towards its previous £9,100 level to benefit employers across the economy. Even if this has to be done over time, the message it would send to employers is clear.

Government also needs to consider the cumulative impact of employment reforms. Our Labour Market Outlook research found that 37% of employers expected to reduce permanent recruitment because of at least one of the key changes in the Employment Rights Act 2025. There were hints throughout the process that Milburn shares our concerns about the guaranteed-hours provisions, with CIPD research showing that 65% of employers using zero-hours contracts expect an increase in HR and management costs as a result.

Workers deserve reasonable security, but they also want flexibility. And getting the balance wrong could close off entry-level options. That’s why we’ve called for a 52-week reference period for calculating guaranteed hours, rather than 12 weeks, alongside greater flexibility in how the rules operate. Milburn’s proposed Youth Opportunity Test would help government understand how policy changes affect young people’s employment prospects before decisions are taken.

Get apprenticeship reform right

The review is also right to focus on rebuilding apprenticeships as a route into employment. Opportunities for younger apprentices, particularly at Level 2, have declined substantially. His proposal to increase recruitment incentives to £2,500 for under-25s and extend them to levy-paying employers recognises that employers face costs beyond training fees, such as wages, supervision and supporting inexperienced recruits. We also welcome his proposals for pre-apprenticeships and reinvesting all apprenticeship levy receipts into training.

But apprenticeship reform must address a wider challenge. The latest Employer Skills Survey shows that UK businesses spent 18.5% less on training in real terms in 2024 than in 2011, while investment per employee fell by 29%. With AI and other technologies changing the skills employers need, reversing this decline should be a national priority.

This is why we need to look carefully at Milburn’s proposals to change apprenticeship funding. The real challenge is increasing overall investment in training, not simply moving funding around the system. He recommends reducing government funding for apprenticeships for people aged 25 and over by 25%, potentially increasing this reduction to 50% by 2031/32. There is a case for directing more funding towards younger people, but making adult apprenticeships more expensive could discourage employer investment and reduce apprenticeship starts overall. Even more so if the proposals to end Levy Accounts and transfers are delivered in a way that reduces the sense of ownership of training in each employer.

Make the system work for employers

One of the great hopes for delivery has to be better local collaboration. Milburn is right to call for stronger local partnerships to help employers recruit young people. But we’ve tried this before, with mixed success. They are most effective when linked to wider business support and economic plans, as we’ve seen in Manchester and the West Midlands. Even so, businesses operating across multiple areas also need a consistent national framework rather than a maze of local connections.

The biggest issue of all, though, is that government too often treats employment regulation, skills, taxation and economic growth as separate policy areas. Employers don’t have that luxury. Every recruitment and training decision reflects wider costs, business conditions and future workforce needs. This is why the CIPD has called for a national workforce strategy that brings these priorities together.

Milburn has helped put employer demand back at the centre of the youth employment debate. Government should now build on his recommendations by making it easier for organisations to recruit, train and invest in young people.

By Neil Carberry, chief executive, the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD)