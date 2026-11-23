The Government needs to be applauded for facing up to one of the major challenges in the economy by setting up the Milburn Review. But the question is, is this enough?

Milburn addresses the high number of young people who are not in education, employment or training (NEET). We are potentially creating a ‘lost generation’ of young people, and it is critical that we do everything we can to reduce this problem. It must clearly be a priority that the Government recognises and is committed to.

There are a lot of sensible proposals in Milburn, but it is a 10-year plan. The increased investment in our skills and further education system is welcome, as is the expansion of provision for adults. However, the last published figure was 981,000 young people who are NEET, and they need training and jobs now. We need to be bolder and faster.

Reskilling the existing workforce cannot wait

But this is not the only existential challenge facing the economy when it comes to skills and jobs. There is an equally large problem of a growing number of competent, experienced people losing their jobs due to the rapid introduction of AI and the move to a low-carbon economy. This problem is potentially larger than the NEET challenge, yet we do not, at the moment, seem to have the same dedicated focus from Government.

Both of these problems are upon us now, not in five or ten years’ time. We definitely need a long-term plan and a complete redesign of our skills system, which will inevitably take time. However, we urgently need short-term action starting in 2027 to support young people who are NEET and reskill the existing workforce.

This will inevitably mean looking at what we are currently planning and clearing the decks to make way for an urgent programme of change.

Should the Government pause the 16 to 19 reforms?

In England, two major skills reforms are under way. These are the 16 to19 reforms and the devolution of skills. A further programme is being developed for 14 to 16-year-olds, with plans to establish a range of industry-based GCSEs (Practicals).

Clearly, these reforms will not directly address the reskilling challenge. Depending on the strings attached, devolution might help.

So let’s now look at young people who are NEET. There are several reasons why young people are out of education, employment or training. For some, it is health or disability. For others, it is a lack of qualifications or, in the case of some graduates, having the ‘wrong’ degree. Large numbers have few or no qualifications at level 1 or 2.

The 16 to19 reforms will do little for young people with few or no qualifications or for those with the ‘wrong’ degree. These reforms were rooted in the education landscape of five years ago, which in my view is no longer relevant. Many in the education and skills sector now question what benefits we will get from these reforms, which are estimated to cost £1.2 billion. In this context, the Government should consider putting the reforms on hold and diverting the resources they will inevitably consume to tackling the NEET problem. This is the highest priority.

Employers need the confidence to recruit

To bring the numbers down, employers must have the confidence to take on young people, including as apprentices. In that context, some of the proposals in Milburn need to be brought forward. There also needs to be further discussion about employer incentives. The reaction I am getting from employers is that the planned incentives will do little to encourage them to recruit. The Government needs to recognise that many employers, particularly SMEs, lack the capacity to support young people with disabilities or mental health issues. It must provide wraparound support for employers and ensure young people have the employability skills they need to enter the workforce.

Devolution needs to move faster

If we are going to have the biggest possible impact on the number of young people who are NEET, it will be at the local level. That is why devolution is a key part of tackling the problem. What concerns me is that devolution is not set to happen quickly or consistently enough across the whole of England. We cannot wait for local government reorganisation to be complete. The Government needs to devolve skills powers from 1st April 2027 to the authorities already in place and give them the support they need.

Unlike other major countries, we have different skills systems in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. As a result, each of the devolved governments will need to introduce its own interventions to support young people who are NEET and reskill the existing workforce.

The Government should be congratulated on the Milburn Review, but we need to speed up its implementation. We also need a similar Government initiative to reskill the existing workforce for AI and net zero.

By Graham Hasting-Evans, Chief Executive, NOCN Group