Recruitment above target, high satisfaction among Early Career Teachers (ECTs) and new SEND leaders applying their learning feature in Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Teaching School Hub’s (CPTSH) review of 2025-26.

The Hub recruited 300 ECTs against a target of 260, achieved 94.6% overall satisfaction in its ECT programme survey, and recorded a 93% pass rate among its first National Professional Qualification (NPQ) for SENCO participants.

During 2025-26, 262 schools engaged with CPTSH, representing 73% of schools across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Among school leader respondents, 85% reported a positive overall experience of the Hub’s four key services, exceeding the Department for Education’s benchmark of 80%. Meanwhile, 92% rated training as good or better, against a benchmark of 81%.

The findings demonstrate how CPTSH’s strategic Local Leadership, Local Impact mission supports professional development from entry into teaching through to executive leadership.

Extending Initial Teacher Training reach

CPTSH recorded 238 Initial Teacher Training (ITT) recruits against a target of 140 during 2025-26, alongside increased reach across the area.

Following its February inspection, The Cambridge Partnership received ‘Strong standard’ judgements across all evaluated areas of its primary and secondary provision in results published in April 2026.

Through its work with training providers and schools, the Hub continues to connect prospective teachers with routes into the profession and support the development of the region’s future teaching workforce.

Supporting teachers at the start of their careers

As well as exceeding ECT numbers, CPTSH recruited 191 mentors against a target of 180.

Early Career Training Programme (ECTP) delivery partner Teach First’s end-of-year survey received 186 ECT responses, recording 94.6% overall programme satisfaction. Positive ratings for impact on teaching practice and training and support quality both reached 83.3%. Among 61 mentor respondents, programme satisfaction and positive ratings for impact on ECT practice both stood at 90.2%.

Additionally, 83% of ECT respondents intended to remain in education in three years’ time, which is higher than national average, currently at below 70% in official Teacher recruitment and retention in England figures.

Feedback praised supportive mentors and collaborative learning, while identifying opportunities to improve subject-specific examples, face-to-face provision and workload.

CPTSH’s partnership with Astrea Academy Trust demonstrates how coordinated support can strengthen consistency across regions. Building on its Appropriate Body (AB) relationship with Astrea’s Cambridgeshire schools, the Hub became the Trust’s secondary Early Career Training Programme delivery partner across Cambridgeshire and South Yorkshire, connecting school support, training and quality assurance.

Strengthening induction through Appropriate Body support

CPTSH completed 47 AB quality assurance visits, equivalent to approximately 21% of its 226 schools with ECTs, exceeding its target of 15%, or 34 schools.

Offering schools a choice of dates and greater emphasis on contextual understanding contributed to this reach. CPTSH aims to visit all its schools during the accreditation period.

Among respondents to its AB service survey:

100% were satisfied or very satisfied.

100% rated communications as good or excellent.

All scored their likelihood of recommending the service at nine or ten out of ten.

Developing leadership that translates into practice

CPTSH recruited 183 NPQ participants, including colleagues outside its designated area. Despite funding challenges, the Hub maintained the full suite of NPQs, protecting access across specialist and leadership roles.

Its impact review found that 100% of headteacher respondents reported a positive impact on children and young people, while three quarters identified tangible benefits for colleagues’ professional development.

Feedback on leadership practice showed:

50% reported leading whole-school initiatives.

42% reported greater strategic influence.

33% reported leading staff development.

Participants continued to use implementation planning, evidence-informed practice, coaching and mentoring. Feedback also highlighted the importance of supporting participants to manage the longer-term commitment involved in completing an NPQ, alongside requests for more applied examples and opportunities for face-to-face learning.

The first NPQ for SENCO results saw 38 of 41 participants pass, approximately 93%.

A dedicated Anglian Learning cohort brought together 14 current and aspiring SENCOs, senior leaders and assistant SENCO colleagues. Specialist provision visits informed changes in mainstream settings, including child-friendly targets in a support classroom. The programme supported progression into SENCO roles and established continuing professional networks.

Learning with other Teaching School Hubs

Reciprocal partnerships provide external scrutiny and shared learning.

With Harris Institute of Teaching and Leadership, collaboration spans peer review, governance, ITT and regional working. Colleagues scrutinise improvement plans and support organisational change; Harris has also drawn inspiration from CPTSH’s whole-trust NPQ cohorts.

The L.E.A.D. Teaching School Hub partnership has informed L.E.A.D.’s introduction of a CRM system, supported improvements to AB processes and governance, and saved time through resource sharing.

Bringing local expertise together

More than 120 delegates attended CPTSH’s Local Leadership, Local Impact conference in February 2026.

Two keynotes and 14 workshops explored early years quality, attainment, attendance, inclusion and wider school improvement. Contributors included local trusts, curriculum hubs, Stronger Practice Hubs and Virtual Schools, with keynotes from Sonia Gill, Founder and Director of Heads Up, and Dan Lambert, Senior HMI for Ofsted in the East of England.

Lynne Birch, Hub Lead, Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Teaching School Hub, reflected:

“The most encouraging part of this review is seeing how professional learning is being used in schools. Teachers are developing their confidence, colleagues are taking on leadership responsibilities, and trusts are building networks that continue to support them beyond a programme.

“Recruitment above target and positive feedback give us a strong foundation, but they also bring a responsibility to keep improving. We are listening to what participants tell us about workload, practical application and opportunities to learn together, and using that feedback to shape our provision.

“Our role is to understand what schools need and help them access development that makes a difference to their staff and pupils.”

Lesley Birch, Hub Strategic Lead and Deputy CEO of Meridian Trust, explained:

“Local Leadership, Local Impact depends on making the most of the expertise within our schools and creating opportunities for others to benefit from it. The conference, our trust partnerships and our work with other Teaching School Hubs show how much can be achieved through that shared commitment.

“Maintaining the full suite of NPQs is part of our moral purpose. We want schools and settings to be able to develop the leaders they need, including those strengthening SEND provision and supporting the next generation of teachers.

“As we move through 2026-27, we are bringing our core programmes together with wider professional development and the RISE Universal Offer, helping schools find support that reflects their priorities.”

Priorities for 2026-27

CPTSH’s offer combines ITT through Teach East, CTSN SCITT and The Cambridge Partnership; funded ECT and mentor training with Teach First; AB services; and the full NPQ suite, from specialist qualifications to executive leadership.

It also signposts wider CPD through curriculum hubs, Research Schools, Attendance and Behaviour Hubs, Stronger Practice Hubs and Whole School SEND.

The RISE Universal Offer connects schools across the East of England with CPD focused on Reception quality and KS2 and KS4 attainment.

Opportunities include Reducing the Disadvantage Gap – Reception Year Showcases coordinated by Meridian Trust, the Reception Network at Winyates Primary School, KS2 webinars through REAch2’s RISE East of England Teaching Exchange, and Chiltern Learning Trust’s KS4 Attainment Network.

CPTSH is committed to working in partnership with all Early Years providers, Primary, Secondary, Alternative Provision, Special Schools, Further and Higher Education providers and other stakeholders in the region.