The welding profession in the UK faces a significant shortage, with many welders edging towards retirement, this could leave a void of 35,000 welders across the UK in all sectors, today. The skills gap across engineering is exacerbated by lack of opportunity for young people and pressure on apprenticeship programmes. Some apprentice programmes have a 40:1 ratio for applicants vs available positions. How can we ensure that there is more opportunity to fill the talent pipe for generations to come? We need collaboration across the UK. Industry, government and academia working in unison to deliver the skills for tomorrow. With projections now reaching over 100k new welders needed by 2035 – these numbers are concerning.

Britain’s industrial ambitions depend on something that rarely receives the attention given to investment announcements, new technologies or major contracts: the people capable of making them real.

Behind every shipbuilding programme, energy installation and heavy engineering project are skilled people who turn designs into safe, reliable assets. Welders are fundamental to that capability.

Yet the pipeline developing those people is under pressure. Experienced workers cannot be replaced overnight, and new entrants need more than an introduction to welding. They need sustained practical training, technical understanding, mentoring and opportunities to develop competence in the workplace.

The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board’s forecasting illustrates the challenge. It projects that demand for welders within engineering construction could rise from around 1,470 in 2025 to more than 2,150 by 2030 – an increase of approximately 47%. Those figures cover engineering construction, not the entire UK welding workforce, but they demonstrate the pressure within one strategically important part of industry.

The question for further education, employers and government is therefore not simply how to attract more people into welding.

It is how to build a coordinated system that takes someone from initial interest to demonstrable competence – and keeps developing that competence throughout their career.

A national capability, not just a vacancy

Welding shortages should not be treated as isolated recruitment difficulties for individual businesses.

When several employers need similar capabilities at the same time, recruiting from one another can redistribute scarcity without resolving it. Larger organisations may fill vacancies while smaller suppliers lose the people they need to deliver their own contracts.

The appropriate response is to grow the workforce across the industrial ecosystem. How do we bridge the gap?

For companies such as Babcock International and BAE Systems, that means looking beyond the boundaries of their own facilities. Their ability to deliver depends partly on the capability of supply chains, local training providers and the communities from which future employees will come.

There are already foundations to build on. Babcock’s skills agreement with Fife College and Forth Valley College explicitly connects accessible apprenticeships, upskilling and critical STEM capabilities with Scotland’s defence and advanced manufacturing workforce.

City of Glasgow College has also described to Parliament its role in training craft apprentices for BAE Systems’ Clyde shipyards, alongside the continuing need for practical craft skills as shipbuilding adopts emerging technologies.

These relationships point towards a wider principle: industrial strategy and education strategy must be designed together.

A commitment to build in Britain should be accompanied by a credible plan to develop the people who will do the building.

Put colleges at the heart of regional delivery

The solution should not be a disconnected collection of training centres competing for the same learners, funding and employer relationships.

It should be a coordinated network of regional public–private partnerships, with further education colleges as anchor institutions.

Colleges should provide accessible entry routes, educational progression and continuity. Employers should define real production requirements, contribute practical expertise and provide meaningful workplace opportunities. Specialist training organisations should add focused capacity, equipment and assessment expertise where needed.

Regional authorities and public funders should help align these contributions with local economic priorities.

A hub-and-spoke model offers one practical approach. A specialist hub could provide advanced welding facilities, simulation, employer-specific training and access to qualification testing. Partner colleges and outreach locations could provide introductory learning, foundational engineering skills and local recruitment.

Not every institution needs to duplicate every expensive capability. However, learners should be able to access a coherent pathway without navigating a fragmented system alone.

Each regional partnership should begin with a shared demand assessment: which employers need which welding processes, materials, positions and levels of competence – and when?

That information should shape provision before courses are commissioned, not after learners complete them. Not a one size fits all.

Apprenticeships must remain the backbone

Apprenticeships should remain central to the welding pipeline because the objective is occupational capability, not simply course completion.

They create the opportunity to connect technical learning with workplace practice, employer expectations and sustained professional development. BAE Systems describes its apprenticeship approach as combining hands-on work experience, classroom learning and industry recognised qualifications.

However, an apprenticeship system cannot work effectively if employers are unable to provide placements, colleges lack delivery capacity, or learners cannot afford to reach the opportunity.

Regional partnerships should address those barriers collectively.

That could include coordinated placement planning, support for smaller employers, shared access to specialist facilities and practical assistance with travel, equipment or essential learning needs.

There is also scope to make better use of existing interest. The Apprenticeship Talent Bridge, developed by The 5% Club with BAE Systems and Babcock, aims to connect suitable applicants who do not secure places with major employers to opportunities across smaller businesses and local supply chains.

That principle deserves wider application: an unsuccessful application to one company should not become a lost entrant to the industry.

Alongside apprenticeships, there must be credible routes for adults, career changers and existing workers. ECITB’s six-week welding upskill programme provides one example of structured development for people with limited or basic welding experience, progressing towards multi-position MMA capability and technical test readiness.

Such programmes should complement apprenticeships, not be presented as shortcuts to equivalent experience.

Make STEM outreach a route into employment

Young people cannot aspire to careers they have never encountered.

Welding outreach should therefore begin before learners make their main post-school choices. It should connect science, technology, engineering and mathematics with tangible outcomes: ships, energy systems, structures and equipment that society depends on.

The message should be ambitious but honest. Welding is skilled, technically demanding work requiring precision, judgement and responsibility. It can also provide a foundation for progression into inspection, supervision, welding engineering, automation or training.

Practical engagement matters. School visits, college taster sessions, employer demonstrations and conversations with apprentices can help make an unfamiliar occupation understandable.

Portable simulation offers another useful entry point. It allows learners to experience elements of torch control and coordination without beginning with a live welding exercise. Seabery / Soldamatic & Lincoln Electric both offer specialist XR (AR/VR) simulation tools to improve training whilst minimising risk for students. Teaching the good habits, muscle memory and reducing material waste. We have seen a noticeable increase in competence levels and students now passing tests first time / first pass. Training good behaviours and skills really sets up for success.

But outreach should not end with an enjoyable demonstration. There needs to be inspiration and guidance through the key decision making times. By industry supporting this initiative, we can start inspiring the engineers of tomorrow, today.

Every activity should connect to a visible next step: a college visit, introductory programme, apprenticeship application or supported discussion about entry requirements.

Success should be measured not only by how many people attend, but by how many progress.

Widen participation and remove practical barriers

A stronger workforce pipeline requires a broader view of who belongs in engineering. With the right approach, we can work across the spectrum.

Regional partnerships should actively reach women, underrepresented communities, people returning to work, service leavers and adults changing careers.

However, recruitment campaigns alone are insufficient. Learners may need support with transport, caring responsibilities, confidence, numeracy or access to suitable equipment.

These issues should be considered part of workforce development, not separate from it.

The same applies to workplace culture. People need confidence that they will enter environments where safety, respect and professional development are taken seriously.

Employers should contribute visible role models and mentors. Colleges should provide realistic information about the work and its expectations. Together, they should help learners understand both the opportunities and the commitment required.

Empowering the next generation means more than encouraging applications. It means creating conditions in which people can complete their training and build lasting careers.

Robotics & Automation strengthens the case for skills

The future of manufacturing should not be framed as a choice between manual welding and robotics.

City of Glasgow College’s parliamentary evidence makes the distinction clearly: emerging technologies can augment craft skills without necessarily replacing them, and welding remains among the practical capabilities shipbuilding will continue to require.

Training policy should reflect that relationship.

Manual capability must remain a priority, particularly for work requiring adaptability, practical judgement and access to varied joints and working environments. At the same time, learners should encounter mechanised and robotic processes, digital manufacturing and the principles of repeatable production.

The aim should be a workforce able to operate across that spectrum.

A future-focused curriculum could combine manual welding foundations with process selection, joint preparation, fit-up, distortion awareness, quality assurance and an introduction to automation.

Not every welder needs to become a robotics programmer. But learners should understand how their craft connects with increasingly digital production environments.

Automation should expand industrial capability – not become an excuse to underinvest in the people who understand welding. Transferable skills for other key manufacturing areas like 3D Printing, CNC and other emerging areas. What is required is industry to define the needs so that the right skills can be trained – TWI offer a half day introduction to robotics welding on their website. This is an area I feel needs a lot more input as new systems come online.

Use technology to improve learning, not bypass it

Simulation and digital learning can strengthen training when they are integrated into a well-designed programme.

Modern welding simulators can track parameters including travel speed, work angle, travel angle and working distance. Replay and feedback functions allow learners and instructors to review technique and identify areas requiring further practice.

That creates an opportunity for more targeted coaching. Instead of relying only on the finished result, an instructor can examine aspects of how the learner performed the exercise.

Virtual practice also avoids consuming metal, wire, electrodes and shielding gas during the simulated exercise. Suppliers including Fronius describe these resource saving benefits as part of their training approach.

The educational opportunity is to use early repetition more efficiently, then apply those developing skills in live welding.

However, a simulator score is not proof of production competence.

Learners still need substantial practical experience with real materials, equipment and weld behaviour. They must demonstrate that they can work safely, follow instructions and produce acceptable welds under relevant assessment conditions.

Technology should improve preparation and feedback. It should never weaken the evidence required to demonstrate competence. And there will always be a place for practical skills testing. We are aiming to shorten this process of competence.

Reduce waste in training and production

The value of technology extends beyond the training booth.

TWI describes how process modelling can help engineers understand welding conditions, residual stress and distortion. One example involves optimising the welding sequence of a ship panel containing more than 150 welds to minimise distortion. Link – specific welding joints can be replicated for additional sector specific training for more complex processes. As 3D printing comes along, we are going to see more and more capability for key sectors.

This connects skills development directly with productivity.

Learners should understand that material efficiency is not simply about using less metal. It also involves appropriate preparation, process control and avoiding preventable defects or unnecessary rework.

Regional programmes should therefore teach welding as part of a wider manufacturing process, rather than as an isolated ability to deposit a weld.

Training centres should also measure their own performance. Material consumption, practical training time, qualification outcomes and subsequent workplace performance can help establish whether a technology investment is delivering value.

Claims of faster learning or lower costs should be tested locally rather than accepted as universal promises.

The objective is better competence with less avoidable waste—not cheaper training at the expense of practical readiness.

Build qualifications around the work required

Delivering qualified talent requires precision about what employers actually need.

ISO 9606-1 specifies qualification testing for welders undertaking fusion welding of steels, with an emphasis on manual and partly mechanised welding skill. It does not cover fully mechanised or automated processes.

ASME Section IX provides another relevant framework for procedure and welder qualification. TWI’s training highlights the importance of essential variables, approval testing, interpretation of results and qualification documentation.

Training should therefore begin with the intended work, not a generic promise to produce “coded welders”. Clear focus initially around key knowledge, skills and aptitude before needing to have industry codes for specific products.

Employers and training partners should agree the relevant process, material, joint configuration, position and qualification requirements. Preparation and assessment should then be aligned accordingly.

OPITO also needs to be positioned accurately. It develops energy-sector training, qualifications and competence-assessment standards, with delivery through approved centres. Relevant OPITO requirements may form part of a worker’s wider preparation for an energy-sector role, but should not be treated as interchangeable with a welding performance qualification.

A credible pathway should distinguish welding qualification, occupational competence and any additional role-specific safety or sector requirements.

The certificate is an important milestone. It is not the end of development.

Fund a pipeline, not just a building

Regional partnerships need sustainable funding and clear accountability.

Public investment should support accessible training infrastructure and participation. Employers should contribute through placements, mentoring, equipment, technical input and credible recruitment commitments.

Funding should also recognise instructors as critical infrastructure. Experienced welders need support to become effective teachers, while teaching staff need opportunities to remain connected with current industrial practice.

Each partnership should report meaningful outcomes: progression into apprenticeships, qualification achievement, employment, retention and employer feedback on practical readiness.

Longer-term employer demand should inform investment decisions wherever possible. Training capacity takes time to develop, and learners need confidence that opportunities will exist when they qualify.

The UK does not need another isolated initiative that disappears when a short funding cycle ends. We need a practical plan on how we can get the number of welders through to the work floor.

It needs a durable system connecting schools, colleges, specialist providers and industry. Specialist skills academies that can be regionalised, working with people interested but unable to go the apprentice route. Approaching NEETs to help the UK economy and let the generation of engineers find their passion. This would compliment the already established routes, whilst providing necessary, local skills to help industry.

Britain’s industrial future will depend on advanced technologies. It will also depend on people who can prepare a joint, control a weld, interpret a specification and take responsibility for quality.

Building that workforce should be treated as a national capability programme – delivered regionally, shaped by employers and made accessible through further education.