The 5% Club launches Apprenticeship Talent Bridge with BAE Systems and Babcock International Group, creating jobs and building skills in defence

The Apprenticeship Talent Bridge was officially launched today by the Rt Hon Pat McFadden MP, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, at an event in Barrow-in-Furness, bringing together major defence employers, local businesses and representatives from Government to mark the start of the pilot.

The Apprenticeship Talent Bridge, delivered by The 5% Club is a new initiative for small and medium sized companies (SMEs) developed in partnership with BAE Systems and Babcock International Group (Babcock). The project will match talented apprenticeship applicants with a wider range of employment opportunities across the defence sector and local employer communities.

The pilot phase is underway in two regions and apprentices will be matched to SME’s from April 2027. In the South West, covering Devonport the project will be supported by Babcock and BAE Systems will support a North West pilot, covering Barrow-in-Furness and the Preston area.

The initiative also seeks to build engineering and manufacturing skills in the defence sector, building industrial resilience. Major defence employers attract large numbers of applicants for their apprenticeship programmes but cannot offer a place to every strong candidate. At the same time, other employers in the same communities are struggling to attract the people and skills they need Research published by Make UK in March 2026 found that half of manufacturers identify skills shortages as their biggest barrier to growth, with talent shortages the single biggest factor preventing manufacturing SMEs from scaling up.

Using an online portal, the initiative connects suitable apprenticeship applicants who are unsuccessful with major defence employers to opportunities across the wider defence supply chain and local employer communities. Participation is voluntary and applicants’ data is only shared with appropriate consent. Prospective apprentices and employers will be able to sign up to participate from October 2026.

The Apprenticeship Talent Bridge builds on the Government’s Defence Youth Participation and Employment Pledge, which commits to a ‘no wrong door’ approach for young people seeking a career in defence.

The Government has invested £2.5 billion to boost youth employment over the next three years to support almost one million young people and help deliver up to 500,000 opportunities to earn and learn. The Youth Guarantee is a key part of the pledge to give young people across the country the opportunity to earn and learn and includes hiring incentives of up to £8,000 when employers take on an eligible young person, and fully funds jobs for those furthest from the labour market.

The Apprenticeship Talent Bridge initiative is funded by Ufi VocTech Trust and the ERA Foundation, with significant in-kind investment from The 5% Club. It also benefits from insights shared by Airbus Defence and Space, drawing on their experience in developing early careers in the UK’s space sector.

Mark Cameron, Chief Executive at The 5% Club, said:

“Talent shouldn’t be lost because opportunity can’t be seen. Major employers have more talented apprenticeship applicants than they can employ, while other businesses are struggling to find the people they need.

“The Apprenticeship Talent Bridge connects the two. It is a simple idea, but one that could keep more talent in the sector, open up opportunities young people may never have known existed, and help employers access the skills they need to grow.”

Tania Gandamihardja, Group Human Resources Director at BAE Systems, said:

“Over the last decade, we’ve recruited more than 9,000 apprentices across the UK and know first-hand the value that apprenticeships bring to individuals, businesses and the wider industrial base. They’re one of the best routes into a skilled and rewarding career, but that also makes them highly sought-after.

“By connecting applicants with fantastic opportunities elsewhere in the sector and with our supply chain SMEs, we can help more young people take that first step, while also supporting businesses across the North West to access the talent and skills they need to grow.”

Debbie Joce, Skills Director at Babcock International Group, said:

“Apprenticeships are vital to the future workforce and the long-term success of the defence industry. At Babcock, we recognise the role we play in creating these opportunities, not just within our own organisation but across the communities where we live and work.”

“The Apprenticeship Talent Bridge is a great way of industry working together with government to open doors and create opportunities across the wider employer and supply chain community. By helping more people access high-value, skilled careers, we can make the most of the talent coming through and help ensure that talented people aren’t lost.”

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard, said:

“Every young person who shows the talent and drive to succeed in defence deserves a route into the industry.”

“Initiatives like this make that happen, with industry working together to build skills, create jobs, and strengthen our defence industrial base for the long term.”

Work and Pensions Secretary, Pat McFadden, said:

“This partnership will open doors for young people to exciting careers in the defence industry and help businesses boost their talent pipeline.

“More opportunities for our young people seeking a career in defence will help to boost our engineering and manufacturing skills base and ensure they benefit as we deliver record increases in defence spending.

“This is what our Youth Guarantee is about: giving every young person the chance to get on the career ladder and ensuring businesses can access the skilled talent they need to grow.”

Phil Smith, Chair of Skills England, said:

“Innovative ways to capitalise on talent and support young people onto the skills ladder should be welcomed. This excellent idea will support potential apprentices to secure opportunities with other organisations. It will also help defence industry employers and businesses across wider supply chains to fill their skills gaps with confidence, through providing access to talented candidates who have already showed the aptitude, motivation and potential to succeed.”