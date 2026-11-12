New City College art students bring their creativity to life through Portfolio programme

Three talented New City College students have been celebrating their creative achievements after taking part in an inspiring programme designed to help young people develop their artistic skills and explore future careers in the creative industries.

Gloria, Shafydeen and Millie, all Level 3 Art and Design students at NCC Redbridge Campus, recently shared their experiences with classmates and teachers, presenting the work they had produced as part of the Colours of Redbridge Portfolio programme.

The three students were among just four young people from Redbridge selected for the scheme, which attracted hundreds of applicants from across London. The programme offered a unique opportunity to work alongside creative professionals, attend specialist masterclasses and workshops, and receive mentoring while developing an original piece of digital artwork.

Based at ‘Here East’, a major creative campus in Stratford’s Olympic Park, the programme culminated in an exhibition in September, giving participants the chance to showcase their work to an audience.

Each student approached the project in a different way, drawing inspiration from their own experiences and emotions.

Gloria created a photographic portrait album exploring feelings that are difficult to express in words. Having struggled with language when she first arrived in England two years ago, she found photography a powerful way to communicate.

She said:

“I’m quite a loud and talkative person, but when it comes to expressing my emotions, I’m much quieter. This project gave me the opportunity to explore those feelings and express myself through photography. The experience, as well as my studies at NCC, has helped me become more confident about what I want to do in the future. And it has been amazing meeting new people, making connections and learning from skilled people already in the industry.”

For Shafydeen, the project was an opportunity to experiment with his passion for 3D design. His digital model explored the idea of domestic space and uncertainty, deliberately leaving elements unfinished to reflect his creative thinking.

“I wasn’t sure what direction to take at first, but a friend encouraged me to focus on what I’m good at, so I went with 3D design,” he said. “I had the opportunity to learn 3D drawing from professionals and use various apps that I hadn’t worked with before. I learnt so many new skills and techniques that I know will help me in the future.

“At the final exhibition I could see that my model had made an impression on visitors, which made me feel really proud. I felt a sense of accomplishment from taking part in the project and I would definitely recommend it to other students. I am now thinking more seriously about a career in 3D design and architecture.”

Millie took a similarly personal approach, producing a short animation inspired by life in a big city and the challenge of juggling emotions from day to day. Developing a character and bringing her ideas to life through animation and filmmaking proved challenging, but the experience was ultimately rewarding.

She said:

“It was quite stressful at the beginning, but it was definitely worth it. I’ve fallen in love with art all over again and feel much more confident about my work. It’s really powerful to be able to express yourself through art, both personally and professionally. I love my Art and Design course, and this project has made me appreciate it even more. I’m really grateful that I had the opportunity to get involved in the Portfolio Programme.”

All three students received a £100 bursary to help fund their projects, as well as valuable guidance from mentors working in the creative industries. The experience has not only helped them develop new technical skills, but also strengthened their confidence, ambitions and connections with professionals. During the presentation of their work the students encouraged their classmates at NCC to take advantage of similar opportunities, highlighting how the programme had helped them discover new ideas and develop their abilities.