HRUC shares pioneering partnership work at education event

Leaders from Harrow, Richmond and Uxbridge Colleges (HRUC) recently had the opportunity to speak at one of the biggest events in the further education (FE) sector.

Jo Withers, Executive Director of Business Growth and Partnerships, and Liam Plumridge, Assistant Director for Enhanced Skills and Employability, gave a talk at the Association of Colleges’ (AoC) Annual Conference and Exhibition earlier this month.

Taking place in Birmingham on November 10 and 11, the conference provided the opportunity for leaders and staff to collaborate, share their expertise, and discuss how to drive positive change in the FE sector.

The event featured a variety of talks from inspiring keynote speakers, as well as sessions on community cohesion, strengthening local partnerships, and navigating evolving policy landscapes.

Jo and Liam were joined by Ellie Smith, Senior Social Value Consultant at the global engineering and product management company AtkinsRéalis, which earlier this year won HRUC’s Employer of the Year Award.

Their talk focused on the Heathrow Inclusive Learner Partnership, an award-winning collaboration between HRUC, Heathrow Airport and more than 20 employers. The partnership improved outcomes for SEND and neurodiverse learners through work experience, employer-led projects, workplace visits, supported internships, and employment opportunities. The partnership helped more than 1,000 learners develop their confidence, skills and career aspirations.

HRUC proudly supports more than 1,000 SEND learners and the group has a proven track record for excellent progression and independence outcomes.

The session with Jo, Liam and Ellie shared how the partnership was established, the impact achieved for learners and employers, and the lessons learned along the way. It also encouraged other leaders to consider how they can create inclusive learner partnerships with employers and supply chains to transform opportunities for SEND learners.

Building on this success, they also launched the Inclusive Learning Partnership National Federation and discussed ideas for building a national network of inclusive employer opportunities.

Jo said:

“We were delighted to have the opportunity to speak at the AoC’s Annual Conference and Exhibition. It was a wonderful opportunity to discuss the innovative work we’re doing at HRUC, together with our partners, to ensure students with SEND can reach their full potential. Events like this help to foster the collaboration that is vital to the future of the FE sector. A big thank you to all those who attended our talk and to the AoC for inviting us.”

Liam said:

“We enjoyed the chance to share our experience of setting up the Heathrow Inclusive Learner Partnership and thank all those who contributed their ideas in our workshop. We are thrilled to have launched our Inclusive Learning Partnership National Federation, bringing colleges together with employers to create more opportunities for learners. I’ve come away feeling really positive about what we can achieve together.”