AI across the Atlantic as Coleg Cambria signs new partnership with US college

COLEG CAMBRIA has signed a partnership with Edmonds College in Washington State to swap expertise in AI, digital innovation and workforce development, with student and staff trips to Seattle already planned.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) paves the way for joint projects, learner exchanges and shared resources, with potential to grow into apprenticeships, engineering and other areas of education.

Six Cambria students and two staff members will visit Seattle in 2027 – supported by funding via Taith, Wales’ international learning exchange programme.

The relationship began when Cambria representatives visited the city with ColegauCymru and found common ground in their approaches to education and training.

Since then, representatives have met monthly to share ideas, challenges and best practice, while a delegation from Edmonds spent a day at Cambria in Wrexham during a visit to Wales.

Nigel Holloway, Cambria’s Head of AI and Digital Innovation, said: “What started with conversations around digital engineering has developed into a really valuable relationship.

“We have a lot in common, particularly in how we prepare learners for employment, but there are also differences in our approaches that we can learn from.

“AI, digital and engineering skills are our initial focus, but there is huge potential to explore other areas as the partnership develops.”

Edmonds College President Dr Amit B. Singh said: “We were delighted to begin conversations and to visit our colleagues at Coleg Cambria this past academic year as it quickly became clear how much our two institutions have in common.

“Both colleges are deeply rooted in our communities, focused on preparing students for a rapidly changing workforce, and eager to learn from partners who approach those challenges from a different context.

“This MOU formalises a relationship built on that shared commitment to knowledge exchange.

“We’re especially looking forward to hosting a group of Coleg Cambria students and faculty here in Washington this spring, with a focus on digital skills and the role of AI in teaching, learning, and work.

“Partnerships like this give our students and staff a genuinely international perspective, and we’re excited to see where this collaboration goes in the years ahead.”

Lisa Radcliffe, Assistant Principal for Technical Studies at Cambria’s Deeside campus, added: “There are strong links between our regions in engineering and advanced manufacturing. Exploring different approaches to robotics, automation and technical education will be hugely valuable for our learners and staff.

“We’re confident this relationship will continue to grow.”

Coleg Cambria is one of the leading further and higher education institutions in Wales, serving thousands of learners each year across its campuses in Deeside, Northop, Llysfasi, and Wrexham. The college offers a wide range of academic and vocational courses, apprenticeships, and professional qualifications designed to meet the needs of students, employers, and the wider community. Known for its strong industry links, modern facilities, and commitment to innovation, Coleg Cambria provides learners with the skills, support, and experience needed to succeed in their chosen careers. The college is also dedicated to promoting sustainability, inclusivity, and lifelong learning.