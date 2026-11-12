East Sussex College showcases kitchen technology and investment in hospitality training

East Sussex College students were given a glimpse into digitally enhanced cooking technology with a Thermomix demonstration earlier this week, as the College continues to invest in its Hospitality & Catering facilities and strengthen links with local employers.

Rachel Ward, Thermomix advisor, visited the College’s Kings Building on Tuesday 10th November to give students an insight into the latest generation of the appliance.

The session gave Professional Cookery students from Levels 1 to 3 an opportunity to see Thermomix equipment in action and explore how it is being used in food preparation and professional kitchens.

Combining the functions of several appliances in one machine, students watched as the Thermomix was used to prepare a range of dishes and components, including pea purée, hollandaise sauce, poached eggs and celeriac purée. The demonstration showcased how the appliance can chop, mix, blend, grind, and weigh, as well as steam, slow-cook and prepare food using sous-vide techniques. Its built-in heating, precision temperature controls and weighing scales allow chefs to carry out a variety of tasks using a single piece of equipment.

Rei Fox-Brand, Level 3 Professional Cookery student, said:

“It’s really interesting to see the different things you can make with a Thermomix, from fudge and vegan mayonnaise to béarnaise sauce. Equipment like this is used in higher-end restaurants and hotels, so it’s useful for us to understand how it works and how it can be used in a professional kitchen. It can also make a real difference to efficiency, allowing chefs to set it going and get on with other tasks. Having opportunities like this helps widen our knowledge and prepares us for the equipment and techniques we might come across when we start working in the industry.”

First introduced by German manufacturer Vorwerk in 1971, Thermomix has continued to evolve and is now used by professional chefs as well as home cooks.

Oliver Zecchin, Hospitality & Catering Lecturer at East Sussex College, said:

“Giving students the opportunity to see professional equipment in action helps them understand how the skills they develop in the classroom apply in a working kitchen. Demonstrations like this introduce learners to new techniques, build their confidence and help prepare them for the hospitality industry.

“We’re also looking forward to redeveloping our Hospitality & Catering facilities thanks to funding from the Savoy Educational Trust, giving students an even better environment in which to develop their skills using equipment and resources that reflect the industry today.”

The Savoy Educational Trust funding is supporting improvements to the College’s kitchen and restaurant facilities, including upgrades to existing equipment, new industry-standard resources and enhanced dining furniture. One example is the installation of digital teaching technology that allows tutors to project close-up demonstrations onto screens, helping students observe techniques in greater detail.

The local hospitality and visitor economy sector also got to see this new technology in action later that afternoon as the Visitor Economy Task Group enjoyed a cream tea made by students at Kings Restaurant.

The event brought together representatives from across the local sector, providing an opportunity to showcase the College’s Hospitality & Catering facilities, share plans for its development and explore opportunities to create work experience and industry placements for students.

By bringing education providers and industry together, the College aims to ensure its training reflects the needs of local businesses and helps develop the skilled workforce needed to support the future of hospitality and tourism across East Sussex.

Through investment in its facilities, opportunities to engage with industry and stronger links with local employers, East Sussex College is helping students of all ages develop the practical skills and experience needed for careers in hospitality and catering, while supporting the future workforce across the local sector.