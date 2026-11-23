Don’t get me wrong. I’m not underplaying the scale of youth unemployment in the UK today, nor the very real challenges facing the growing number of young people who find themselves not in education, employment or training (NEET). What I do want to explore is whether this is quite the unprecedented situation that some sections of the media would have us believe.

This isn’t an argument against urgent action. Quite the opposite. Understanding that youth unemployment is a recurring problem, rather than an entirely new phenomenon, should strengthen the case for doing something meaningful about it. Because if successive generations have faced similar challenges, perhaps we should be asking why we keep finding ourselves back here.

Where it started for me

Let’s start at the beginning. Well, not quite the beginning, my beginning.

For anyone who’s heard my voice, it will come as no surprise that I was born and raised in Armley, Leeds. Born in 1977, my early childhood was shaped by miners’ strikes, mass unemployment, a struggling and increasingly derelict city centre, and a distinct lack of optimism about the future of many Northern towns and cities.

This was Thatcher’s Britain. A time of stark economic contrasts, with the emergence of the yuppie culture in the South running alongside industrial decline, unemployment and child poverty across much of the Midlands and throughout the North of England.

What’s this got to do with today’s NEET crisis, you ask? Well, give me a minute. You millennials and Gen Z have no patience!

In 1977, around 1.48 million people were registered unemployed in the UK, with approximately 450,000 young people under 25 out of work. By January 1982, registered unemployment had passed three million for the first time since the 1930s. At the time, 37.4% of registered unemployed people were under 25. That’s over 1.1 million young people, a staggering proportion of an already alarming national figure.

Now, does the picture begin to look familiar?

It was a particularly turbulent period. Economic inequality was growing, the North-South divide was becoming increasingly pronounced, and traditional industries were being decimated.

Leeds, following almost 200 years of industrial and commercial growth, found itself having to confront the decline of the very industries that had built its prosperity: textiles, manufacturing, engineering and printing. Surrounding towns were experiencing similar devastation as pits closed and mining communities faced an uncertain future.

Between 1979 and 1981, unemployment in the Leeds travel-to-work area almost doubled, rising from 6.4% to 12.1%. The scale of the problem was sufficiently serious to feature in parliamentary debates.

Thanks for the history lesson, old man. But what’s the relevance? Well, once again, Leeds has one of the highest volumes of NEETs in Europe, but that’s not the only similarity. Let’s explore what happened next….

Reinvention and the Youth Training Scheme

Like many towns and cities across the North, Leeds had to reinvent itself. But alongside the economic restructuring came an acknowledgement that something needed to be done about the prospects of young people.

Enter the Youth Training Scheme (YTS), introduced nationally in September 1983.

The scheme was far from universally popular. Often criticised as little more than subsidised labour, participants initially received an allowance of £25 per week, funded by the government. The programme typically lasted 12 months and combined practical workplace experience with a minimum of 13 weeks’ off-the-job training.

Was it perfect? Absolutely not. The quality of placements varied, some employers undoubtedly took advantage, and £25 a week wasn’t going to make anyone particularly wealthy.

But it did provide something that many young people desperately needed: an opportunity.

It gave employers, many of whom were operating in a very difficult economic climate, an opportunity to take a chance on young people with relatively little financial risk. It provided practical experience, introduced young people to the workplace and, for some, offered a stepping stone into sustained employment.

Just ask my CEO, Jan Richardson-Wilde, a sterling example of someone whose own career got kickstarted through the YTS route!

And here we are again. Government-funded opportunities, employer incentives and a Jobs Guarantee. Sound familiar?

By March 1984, more than a quarter of a million young people were participating in YTS, and by 1988 the programme had expanded to more than half a million placements.

Whatever your views on the scheme, it was a significant national intervention in response to a significant national problem. I suspect today’s policymakers would be rather pleased to achieve that level of employer engagement.

A 90s NEET

But the 1980s weren’t a one-off.

Fast forward to the early 1990s. I left school, somewhat under a cloud, three months into my A-levels and, with virtually no work experience (running an illicit high school bookies, renting out my bedroom to my older brother and loaning money at interest to friends and family, although entrepreneurial would not be considered as work experience by most employers), found myself NEET for more than six months.

I applied for hundreds of jobs. Well, it felt like hundreds. Without experience, getting an interview was almost impossible. Eventually, I found myself on the 1990s equivalent of YTS, called Youth Training. Aren’t civil servants remarkably inventive when it comes to naming things?

My pay wasn’t much of an improvement on Jan’s £25, I was earning a massive £40!

It wasn’t exactly a fast track to career success. In fact, I was sacked after three weeks. But we’ll gloss over that particular episode.

What happened next, though, is worth remembering.

I walked out of that job and straight into the careers centre. Remember those? An interview was arranged for the following day, and I started a new job the week after.

All employers love to see a bit of experience, after all!

I stayed in that job for three years, completed two modern apprenticeships, and was even paid to undertake the second one. Despite having two Bs and a C at GCSE, I somehow ended up completing Level 2 Key Skills in English and Maths as well. You’ve got to love a bit of double funding!

Joking aside, those opportunities changed the direction of my life. They gave me experience, qualifications, confidence and, perhaps most importantly, a sense that I had something to offer. My career was not simple or by any means a straight-line from then on, but it had at least begun.

Back to today

Which brings me back to today.

The current NEET crisis is undoubtedly serious, but it is far from unique. We have seen successive generations struggle to make the transition from education into employment. We have seen traditional industries disappear, economic uncertainty undermine opportunities and governments introduce successive initiatives designed to bridge the gap between young people and the workplace.

Today, we’re navigating another period of profound economic and technological change. The rapid development of AI is transforming the world of work, following hot on the heels of a global pandemic that disrupted education, employment and social development for an entire generation.

I’m certainly not suggesting that young people today don’t have it tough. They do. They face a combination of challenges that previous generations would have struggled to imagine.

Resilience isn’t what’s missing

But I do think we need to challenge one particular narrative: that young people today lack resilience.

I’ve heard employers say it repeatedly. That young people aren’t prepared for work, lack commitment, struggle with setbacks or don’t have the resilience required to succeed.

I’m not convinced.

Resilience isn’t something that magically appears when you reach 25. Nor is it something that can be measured by how well someone copes with a recruitment process, an unsuccessful application or a difficult first job.

I would argue that young people have resilience in abundance. What many of them lack is the opportunity to demonstrate it.

And that distinction matters.

I would echo the arguments made by Alan Milburn about the importance of recognising that the NEET challenge is not simply about a lack of desire or ambition. For many young people, it is about a lack of accessible opportunities, appropriate support and clear pathways into meaningful employment.

We need to look beyond the headline figures and consider the systems that have brought us here.

That means challenging how we prepare young people for the world of work, including taking a serious look at state education and a school system built around principles that have remained largely unchanged for over a century.

We are preparing young people for a labour market that is evolving at extraordinary speed, yet too often the connection between education, vocational skills and employment remains fragmented.

We need employers to take greater responsibility for developing the next generation. We need accessible, meaningful work experience. We need better careers guidance, stronger vocational pathways and training that leads somewhere.

And we need to stop treating young people who find themselves NEET as a problem to be managed, rather than people with potential who need an opportunity to realise it.

The evidence of the past suggests that we are repeating history. The 1980s had YTS, the 1990s had Youth Training, and today we have the Youth Guarantee and Jobs Guarantee.

Different names, different economic circumstances, different generations. Yet many of the underlying challenges remain remarkably familiar.

Perhaps the most important question isn’t whether we are experiencing another youth employment crisis. We clearly are.

It’s whether, this time, we are prepared to learn from the previous ones.

Are we going to continue introducing successive schemes to deal with the symptoms, or are we finally going to address some of the underlying causes?

Not the end of the story

Being a 90s NEET undoubtedly influenced the person I am today.

Would I have become a Learning Support Officer, an Assessor, a Teacher, delivered sector-based work academies, and built a 25-year career in further education and apprenticeships if I hadn’t experienced the frustration, uncertainty and, at times, hopelessness of being NEET?

Who knows.

Would I recommend the experience to anyone? Absolutely not.

But here’s what I do know.

Being NEET doesn’t have to be the end of someone’s story. With the right support, the right opportunities and someone prepared to take a chance, it can be the beginning.

I was a 90s NEET. Today, through my work at OAL, we are committed to supporting people of all ages, but particularly young people, to succeed and surpass the expectations imposed on them by a society increasingly focussed on division.

By Lee Reddington, Partnership Director at OAL