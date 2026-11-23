Landmark development will transform learning opportunities for Shipley College students and create a permanent home for the historic Saltaire Collection.

Shipley College has officially marked the start of construction of the new James Roberts Centre in Saltaire, a landmark development that will provide modern teaching facilities for students and create a permanent home for one of the area’s most important heritage collections.

Principal Martin Silverwood joined Shipley College students, Bradford Council representatives, James Roberts’ great, great gandson and project partners on Caroline Street on Thursday 19 November for a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the beginning of this ambitious development.

Being delivered by Shipley College, the new centre represents a major investment in education, skills and the future of Saltaire.

It will provide new vocational teaching and learning facilities while also housing the historic Saltaire Collection, making thousands of photographs, documents and artefacts more accessible to the public.

Martin Silverwood, Principal of Shipley College, said:

“This is a fantastic moment for Shipley College and something we’re incredibly proud to be delivering.

“The James Roberts Centre is about investing in our students and their futures. We’re creating outstanding new facilities where young people and adults can develop the skills, knowledge and confidence they need to succeed.

“But it’s also about our responsibility to Saltaire. We’re fortunate to be part of a place with such an extraordinary history, and we want to make sure that history is protected, celebrated and shared.

“Sir Titus Salt believed education could change lives. More than 170 years later, that’s exactly what we’re still doing at Shipley College.

“This building brings those two things together – preserving the past while investing in the future. It’s a hugely exciting development for our College and the whole community.”

The new centre, previously known as the Community, Arts, Heritage & Future Tech Hub, has been named in honour of Sir James Roberts, the former mill owner and philanthropist who played an important role in Saltaire’s history.

The development is being supported by £6.26 million from the Government’s Local Regeneration Fund and a further £200,000 from the Community Infrastructure Levy.

Jamie Roberts, who is James Roberts’ great great grandson said:

“I’m delighted that in recent years the dedicated work of local historians and the Saltaire Collection has brought the contribution and legacy of James Roberts back to life. The volunteers have built up an impressive collection that puts the stories of Saltaire’s people, past and present, back at the heart of its remarkable history.

It is fantastic that this important collection will now get the home that it deserves. The new building on this site will be a huge asset to our understanding and interpretation of the extraordinary and world-renowned heritage site of Saltaire and I am both humbled and delighted that it will bear the name of my ancestor James Roberts.”

A new future for education and heritage

Shipley College has long played a central role in Saltaire, occupying and caring for several of its historic buildings while providing education and training for generations of local people.

The College is also custodian of the Saltaire Collection, which contains thousands of important artefacts, photographs and documents chronicling the history of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Currently housed in limited exhibition and storage facilities within the College’s Exhibition Building, the Collection has restricted public access.

The new James Roberts Centre will provide dedicated exhibition and interpretation spaces, giving residents, visitors and schools greater opportunities to discover Saltaire’s remarkable story.

Alongside this, new teaching facilities will strengthen Shipley College’s vocational education offer, helping students gain the practical skills and experience they need for successful careers.

Chair of the Shipley Local Regeneration Fund Gill Thornton said:

“The start of construction is a significant moment. It is hugely encouraging to see years of planning and collaboration now becoming a reality, and I look forward to seeing the benefits this project will bring for residents, students and visitors alike.”

Martin Watson, Managing Director of Artium Construction, said:

“Getting started on site is a big moment for Shipley College and for everyone at Artium. It is not often a contractor is trusted to build in a World Heritage Site, and we do not take that lightly.

“Saltaire was built to last by people who cared about quality and about education. The James Roberts Centre carries both forward, with new classrooms for the College’s students and a permanent home for the Saltaire Collection.”

Garry Shaw, Commercial Director of Artium Construction, said:

“This is a tight site in the middle of a working village, so we will run it carefully and be good neighbours throughout. We look forward to working with Martin Silverwood and his team, and to handing over a building the College and the village can be proud of.”

Bradford Council’s Executive Member for Economy, Regeneration and Planning Cllr Andrew Judson said:

“High-quality education and skills provision are essential to economic growth, and the new facilities will provide Shipley College with a modern environment that supports students in developing the knowledge and experience they need for successful careers.

“Through significant investment from the Local Regeneration Fund and the Community Infrastructure Levy, this project brings together heritage, education, and community life in a way that will benefit both local residents and visitors for decades to come.”

Shipley College delivering for the community

The James Roberts Centre is being delivered by Shipley College with funding support from the Government’s Local Regeneration Fund and Bradford Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy.

The College’s design and construction partners include 3xa Design, Batty France, Dudley Consulting Engineers, Nexus Allied, Spring and Company and Artium Construction.