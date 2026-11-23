@BordersCollege has received Highly Commended recognition in the 2030 Climate Action category at the prestigious 2026 UK & Ireland Green Gown Awards.

Delivered by EAUC in association with UKRI, the awards celebrate outstanding sustainability initiatives across further and higher education, recognising institutions making a positive contribution towards a more sustainable future.

The recognition follows the College’s shortlisting for its commitment to embedding sustainability across every aspect of college life through its Sustainability Strategy 2026-2030.

Building on the success of its previous sector-leading strategy, the College has adopted a whole-organisation approach that places sustainability at the heart of decision-making, operations, learning and teaching.

Going beyond carbon reduction, the strategy also focuses on climate change adaptation, biodiversity and developing the skills needed to support a just transition to a more sustainable future.

A key part of this approach is empowering staff and students to make sustainability part of everyday college life, through curriculum integration, skills development and positive changes in practice.

The awards ceremony took place in Leeds on 16 November, bringing together more than 300 guests from across the UK and Ireland. This year’s awards attracted a record number of entries, making the College’s Highly Commended recognition a particularly significant achievement.

Rory Hill, Sustainability Project Manager at Borders College, said:

“Being recognised as Highly Commended at the Green Gown Awards, despite strong competition from universities and colleges from across the UK and Ireland, is a clear demonstration that Borders College continues to lead in its approach to embedding sustainability across the institution and beyond.

“Tackling issues like climate change and biodiversity loss will remain challenging, however, our clearly defined Sustainability Strategy will continue to guide action college-wide.”

The recognition reflects the collective commitment of Borders College staff, students and partners, whose contributions continue to drive progress and support the College’s ambitions for a more sustainable future.