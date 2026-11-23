Other business big hitters attend college as part of National Entrepreneurship Week

Eastern Education Group (EEG) welcomed 360 students and 34 senior business leaders to West Suffolk College on Thursday 19 November as part of an event during National Entrepreneurship Week.

This occasion saw students from Abbeygate Sixth Form College, West Suffolk College and One Sixth Form College participate in three-to-four-minute speed networking sessions with some of the regions biggest hitters.

The idea was to help raise aspirations, build confidence and open young minds to the career opportunities available to them.

The college was keen do this amidst a national backdrop that has seen almost 1million young people aged between 16 and 24 being categorised as not being in education, employment or training (NEET), as identified by the recent Milburn Report. (From a Welfare State to a Working State: a new settlement for the next generation – GOV.UK).

The occasion was led by Gina Long MBE, supported by Richard Bridgman OBE and Jo Churchill DL.

They worked alongside Nikos Savvas OBE DL, CEO of Eastern Education Group; Anthony Harvey FCCT, FSET, Assistant Principal, Colin Shaw; and colleagues from across EEEG.

Each of the 34 business leaders hosted a table while small groups of students rotated around the room. During each encounter, students introduced themselves, practised professional conversation, asked questions and gained first-hand insight from senior decisionmakers representing a broad range of industries.

Vice Principal of EEG is Anthony Harvey. He said:

“We are enormously proud to have hosted this flagship event. Our role extends far beyond providing an excellent education; we also want to ensure that our students develop the confidence, communication skills and connections they need to fulfil their potential.

“Therefore, bringing 360 students together with 34 senior business leaders from across all sectors creates a powerful bridge between education and the world of work.

Gina Long MBE said:

“This event was all about opening minds, raising aspirations and creating opportunities that can genuinely influence the direction of a young person’s life.

“We are enormously grateful to the senior business leaders who are giving up valuable time to be with us and who are so generously shared their experience, wisdom and expertise with our students. That commitment matters enormously.

“What excites us all equally is the commitment from the students themselves. They proactively chose to take part, engage, listen, ask questions and to make the most of this extraordinary opportunity.”

Beresford James Overett, 17, from Ipswich is studying business with EEG. He said:

“I thought it was good. We got to network. I made some connections. It has been a valuable experience.”

Taha Yildrim, 17, from Ipswich is also on a business course. He said:

“It was great to get this advice – it has been crucial in terms of my next steps.”

Bella Lock, 16, from Lakenheath is on a business level 3 course at West Suffolk College. She said:

“It was great to learn more from people who have experienced the business world.”

Business leaders were paired together and included unusual double acts that included a prison boss and a priest (or bishop).

Garry Newnes is a prison governor in HMP’s Prison and Probation Service. He said:

“The engagement has been incredible. Not only were we able to give back to the students, we were able to network with other business leaders ourselves.”

Joanne Grenfell is the Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich. She said:

“I found today amazing. There was lots of young people with great and curious questions – and they were fascinated to find out that when I left school, I couldn’t do the job I’m doing now, as women weren’t allowed to do that back in 1990. My advice (to students) was to try and be agile, see what is changing and see how you can be part of what needs to change. Put the work in and develop new skills. I think EEG is doing something special. It was great to bring different generations together for us both to learn (from each other).”