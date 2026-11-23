Identical twin sisters have mirrored each other’s success, graduating side-by-side with first-class Law degrees from the University of Chester.

Having studied the same subject, navigated their three years at university and reached this significant academic milestone together, Kehinde and Taiwo Alemede crossed the Graduation Ceremony stage at Chester Cathedral at the same moment this month to receive their awards.

The 21-year-old twins from Nigeria graduated with LLB (Bachelor of Laws), watched on by family – both in attendance at the ceremony and joining virtually.

In addition to achieving firsts – the highest undergraduate academic qualification, the pair have stood out for their contribution to University life and the wider community, both being part of the Chester Community Law Project (CCLP) and named on the 2026 Student Clinical Legal Education Recognition List. The List is the first national scheme of its kind globally, recognising their commitment and impact in volunteering to support those in need of free legal assistance (pro bono work).

Their achievements at the University come after supporting each other in the same classes throughout school and college, including studying A-Level Law in Nigeria.

On graduating, Kehinde said:

“We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished, to celebrate our individual hard work, our shared journey as sisters and the significance of two Black Nigerian women achieving first-class honours in Law at the same university.”

She explained that having her twin by her side had made an already special achievement even more meaningful:

“Taiwo has been my biggest cheerleader and support system throughout this journey. She has always encouraged me to do better, believed in my abilities and reminded me of what I am capable of, even when I doubted myself.”

Taiwo shared the sentiment, saying: “Having someone who understands you, challenges you and genuinely wants to see you succeed has made such a difference.”

Taiwo added that they felt incredibly fulfilled and grateful, describing some of her University highlights:

“The best part of my University experience has undoubtedly been the community of friends I have built. Meeting so many wonderful people across the University has been such a lovely experience.

“I also thoroughly enjoyed the pro bono work I undertook with the CCLP, which gave me an opportunity to engage with the wider community.”

She continued:

“It was an honour to receive the annual Stowe Family Law Prize for the highest mark in Family Law at the University, and to be invited to the Opening of the Legal Year Service in 2025 as one of just two students in the School of Law. It was a particularly special moment for me and something I will always remember.”

Kehinde echoed Taiwo’s thoughts on highlights from her time in Chester:

“My University experience has given me so much more than a degree. It has given me a community and friendships that I hope will last a lifetime.”

She added that the University’s pro bono opportunities were an important part of her University years.

“Being able to support members of the community while learning more about the practical application of law made the experience particularly rewarding,” she said.

However, their success was not without its challenges. Kehinde said:

“Coming from a different educational system, and adjusting to the academic expectations of university in the UK was a significant learning curve. We were also navigating a completely new environment, finding our feet socially as well as academically. Overcoming those initial difficulties and finding our confidence as students was one of our biggest achievements.”

Taiwo added that they triumphed over the challenges with the help of their parents and the University’s academic and support staff.

She praised the University’s support systems including the ‘Ask Me Anything’ sessions available on the course and the much-valued guidance provided by their Personal Academic Tutor, Megan Cowan.

Kehinde also expressed her gratitude for the extensive support received from the wider Law School:

“The lecturers have been very helpful and approachable, while the learning resources provided have been valuable in supporting independent study and helping us develop our understanding beyond the classroom.

“I have also appreciated the wider opportunities made available to Law students, particularly those that allow students to gain practical experience and explore different areas of the profession.”

Reflecting on their decision to study at Chester, Taiwo said the University had proved the right choice:

“When researching universities, the University of Chester ticked all our boxes in terms of affordability, cost of living, its peaceful environment and, importantly, its inclusivity. We were particularly drawn to studying Law at Chester because it stood out as one of the leading universities in the North West for Law.”

In the future, Kehinde said she was looking to pursue a career preventing financial crime, while Taiwo shared that she was aiming to build a career in data privacy and protection.

She continued by saying she was excited to see what the future holds, with Kehinde adding: “Although we have shared the same academic journey, we are also individuals with our own interests and ambitions. It will be interesting to see where our respective career paths take us.”

Megan Cowan, Senior Lecturer in Law at the University, said:

“It has been an absolute joy to watch Kehinde and Taiwo flourish during their three years with us. Their determination, resilience and commitment to success are inspiring.

“I am incredibly proud of everything they have achieved and have no doubt that they will continue to excel in their future careers. We wish them every success as they embark on the next exciting stage of their professional journeys and look forward to seeing all that they accomplish.”