Researchers have reported encouraging results from a new clinical trial looking to find a potential treatment for Long Covid.

The £1.2m trial, led by the University of Derby and managed by the University of Plymouth’s Peninsula Clinical Trials Unit, explored whether an antiviral drug delivered intravenously could be used to treat people with Long Covid.

The study found that delivering a five-day intravenous treatment and carrying out the assessments needed to evaluate it in people with Long Covid was safe and feasible.

While the project was established to test the feasibility of using intravenous medications, researchers reported a number of encouraging changes in exploratory outcome measures, with most participants reporting reductions in fatigue, improved quality of life and increased walking distance in a timed walking test.

Now the research team is calling for a larger randomised controlled trial to establish whether the antiviral treatment is effective for people with Long Covid.

The research, which tested 73 patients, found:

The five-day intravenous treatment regimen could be successfully delivered

Participants were able to complete the clinical assessments required for the research

The study generated important information needed to plan a larger randomised controlled trial

More than two million people in the UK have been estimated to be living with Long Covid. Symptoms can vary considerably and include extreme fatigue, breathlessness, palpitations and brain fog.

Professor Mark Faghy, Visiting Professor at the University of Derby and Professor of Clinical Exercise Science at Loughborough University, who led the study, said:

“These findings are an important step forward in our research into potential treatments for Long Covid. We have shown that it is possible to deliver this intravenous antiviral treatment and undertake the assessments needed to evaluate it in people with Long Covid.

“We also saw encouraging changes in measures including fatigue, functional capacity, quality of life and commonly reported symptoms. While ERASE was not designed to tell us whether the treatment caused those changes or whether the treatment works, the findings give us a strong rationale for carrying out a larger randomised controlled trial that will allow us to answer that question.

“We have worked closely with our research partners and patients throughout the study and have seen first-hand the considerable impact Long Covid can have on people’s lives. The next step is to build on what we have learned and rigorously test whether this approach can benefit patients.”

The ERASE trial began in September 2024, five years on from the start of the pandemic, as part of a wider programme of ground-breaking research led by the University of Derby into the causes and impacts of Long Covid.

73 patients underwent a series of assessments at the University’s specialist facilities, and at the University of Exeter, before receiving the antiviral drug intravenously for five consecutive days by clinical teams from University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust (UHDB) and at the NIHR Exeter Clinical Research facility based at the Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and in collaboration with Aston University.

Dr Tom Bewick, who was the Principal Investigator for UHDB on this study, said:

“We are proud to participate in the ERASE-Long Covid study in which over 50 long Covid sufferers in Derbyshire were selected to receive a five-day course of antiviral treatment at the Royal Derby Hospital. Following the successful delivery of this pilot, it is the goal to expand this research in the future in a larger randomised trial.”

Professor David Strain, from the University of Exeter, Clinician and study co-author, said:

“We’re still seeing large numbers of people who are debilitated by Long Covid in clinic. Our study is a promising step to indicate that the specific antiviral we tested may offer some relief to symptoms, though we now need confirmation in much larger clinical trials to evaluate how effective it is. Our advice to people with long Covid remains to talk to your GP and follow clinical guidance.”

Over the past four years, researchers at the University of Derby, with their collaborators, have conducted a series of award-winning international studies to explore the causes and impacts of acute SARS-CoV-2 infection and Long Covid. The researchers have looked to understand the causes and contributing factors of the condition by bringing clinical insight together with the lived experience of patients.