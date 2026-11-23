Two innovative Sunderland College and Northumbria Police projects have been recognised at the Dynamites North East Awards for their impact in tackling some of society’s biggest challenges.

Hate2Riot, an immersive learning initiative, won the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award while the pioneering Youth Trainee Detective Programme (YTDP) was highly commended in the Tech for Good category.

The recognition highlights the impact of collaboration, creativity and technology in addressing inequality, challenging perceptions and building stronger, safer and more inclusive communities.

Created in response to the growing influence of online misinformation, radicalisation, prejudice and social division, the immersive experience follows the story of a young person influenced by fake news and social pressure during the 2024 riots, explaining how online content can shape attitudes, behaviours and community relationships.

Through collaboration between students, Northumbria Police, faith leaders, community groups and residents, the project creates meaningful dialogue around difficult issues.

Engaging more than 2,000 young people aged 14–18 each year, it develops critical thinking, empathy, digital literacy and civic awareness, empowering them to become informed, compassionate and socially responsible citizens.

Sheree Rymer, Associate Principal for Student Life at Education Partnership North East (EPNE), said:

“Winning this award is fantastic recognition of the importance of creating opportunities for young people to explore different perspectives, challenge prejudice and develop a greater understanding of the world around them.

“Through Hate2Riot we have shown how education, creativity and partnership working can bring people together, challenge division and help build inclusion by default. We are incredibly proud of the impact the project has had and the young people who have been at the heart of them.”

Following its success, Northumbria Police invited Sunderland College to join the regional Police Anti-Discrimination Project, helping shape more inclusive environments across grassroots football clubs. The Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner has also committed to using Hate2Riot as a community cohesion resource through engagement teams across the force area.

Earlier in the evening, the Youth Trainee Detective Programme was highly commended in the Tech for Good category for its innovative use of immersive digital technology to tackle knife crime and serious youth violence.

Delivered by EPNE, Northumbria Police, the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit, Durham University and the Connor Brown Trust, the initiative uses immersive 360-degree crime scene experiences and real-life case investigations to help young people understand the consequences of crime and the wide-reaching impact of the choices.

School children aged 11-14 become trainee detectives for the week, virtually exploring crime scenes, reviewing evidence, experiencing custody suites and following investigative processes alongside police officers, forensic experts, healthcare professionals and legal practitioners.

Since launch, more than vulnerable 200 young people have completed the programme which has delivered measurable improvements in behaviour, attendance and aspirations, while giving them valuable skills and confidence.

Vikkie Morton, Strategic Lead for Students at EPNE, said:

“Being highly commended at the Dynamites North East Awards is fantastic recognition of the work taking place through the Youth Trainee Detective Programme and the difference it is making to young people.

“By using immersive technology and real-life experiences, we can engage young people in a way that is meaningful and memorable, helping them understand the consequences of their actions while building confidence and developing skills.

“The impact extends beyond the programme itself and demonstrates how technology and partnership working can engage young people, influence positive choices and contribute to safer communities.”

Multiple police forces across the country have approached the partnership seeking advice on establishing their own Youth Trainee Detective Programmes, with the immersive content, virtual reality experiences and structured learning framework meaning it can be replicated nationally.

The awards success celebrates the commitment of students, staff and partners involved in both projects, highlighting the difference that collaborative approaches can make in addressing complex social challenges.

Chief Inspector Angela Hewitt, of Northumbria Police’s Public Protection and Prevention department said:

“We’re very pleased that both Hate2Riot and the Youth Trainee Detective Programme have been recognised in this way.

“It is testament to the hard work of our officers and partners, not to mention the efforts and commitment of the young people who have taken part in the programmes with such enthusiasm.

“By carrying out early intervention work such as this in our communities, we can help get teenagers on the right path to making sensible, informed choices with their lives which benefits not only themselves and their families but wider society too.”

Looking forward, plans include creating additional digital content covering issues such as exploitation, county lines, hate crime and domestic abuse, and developing a ‘train-the-trainer’ model for schools and colleges.

The first initiative of its kind, the project was developed in partnership with the Connor Brown Trust, established in memory of Sunderland teenager Connor Brown who was tragically killed in a knife attack in 2019, to educate young people about the devastating impact of knife crime and the consequences it can have for victims, families and communities.

Tanya Brown MBE, Connor’s mother and founder of the Trust, said:

“We are incredibly proud to see the Youth Trainee Detective Programme receive this recognition. As Connor’s parents, this programme holds a very special and personal significance for us. Through the Connor Brown Trust, we are committed to ensuring Connor’s legacy continues to make a positive difference in the lives of young people and helps prevent other families from experiencing the devastating loss that we have endured.

“We believe passionately in the importance of educating and empowering young people to make positive choices and understand the very real consequences of knife crime and serious violence. This programme brings those messages to life in an innovative and engaging way, helping young people understand the impact their choices can have on individuals, families and communities.

“We are proud to be part of such a committed partnership and hope that, through this work, we can help young people make informed decisions and choose a safer future.”

The Dynamites are the North East’s most highly anticipated IT and tech awards, celebrating outstanding businesses, teams and individuals working across the region’s technology sector.