SEND students from New City College enjoyed a special behind-the-scenes experience at West Ham United FC as part of the club’s celebrations for Purple Tuesday.

The group of young adults from the college’s Preparing for Supported Internship class at Epping Forest Campus visited the London Stadium, joining the Premier League club in celebrating Purple Tuesday – a global movement dedicated to making accessibility a reality for everyone, every day.

The visit gave students a fantastic opportunity to explore the world of professional football from a different perspective, with an exclusive insight into how West Ham’s retail operation works on a matchday.

The hands-on session included learning about shop floor standards, product presentation and the day-to-day running of the club shop. Students also enjoyed a question-and-answer session with retail staff, giving them the chance to find out more about the different roles and responsibilities involved.

There was plenty of opportunity to get creative, too, as the students made their own personalised keyrings using the club’s popular My Moments kiosks.

The group were joined by members of West Ham’s Disabled Supporters’ Association (DSA) and former Hammers player Matt Jarvis, who is an ambassador for the association. Matt spent time with the students, joining in with the activities and making sure everyone had the chance to enjoy the experience.

And the football magic didn’t stop at the shop! The students were given a special opportunity to head pitchside at the London Stadium, where they could explore the dugout area and take in the surroundings of the famous ground. Everyone also went home with a goody bag to remember their visit.

Jayne Hart, NCC’s SEND Enterprise and Work Experience Facilitator, said the event was a wonderful example of what can be achieved when organisations make inclusion a priority. She said:

“Coming together for events like Purple Tuesday shows the importance of accessibility to West Ham, their supporters and our students. It gave everyone the opportunity to feel included and we all had a fantastic morning.”

The visit gave students the chance to try new activities, meet new people and experience a professional working environment, while being welcomed and included every step of the way.

It also highlighted the importance of listening to people with additional needs and recognising their experiences which makes a real difference when making places and activities more accessible.

Purple Tuesday encourages organisations to think about how they can remove barriers and ensure that everyone feels included and able to take part.

West Ham’s Director of Safeguarding and Inclusion, Jackie Ferdinand, highlighted the value of hearing directly from the young people, explaining that their experiences and observations could help the club continue improving its facilities and the experience of disabled supporters.