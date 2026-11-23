Middlesbrough College has consolidated its position as one of the North East’s leading providers of further education by rebranding a key training service in line with its strategic plan for the future.

The college has announced that its successful Northern Skills division which delivers apprenticeships, workforce training provision and bespoke employer support services, will now operate as MC Apprenticeships & Training.

The rebrand comes following an extensive consultation exercise where Middlesbrough College engaged with more than 6000 stakeholders to shape its ambitious Vision 2030 strategic plan, with feedback reinforcing the decision to strengthen the training arm by bringing it closer to the core college brand.

Gary Potts, Deputy Principal/CEO – Skills and Partnerships at Middlesbrough College, said:

“The results of our consultation reinforced the strong reputation and high regard with which both the college and our apprenticeship provision hold across the region. However, this research also highlighted an opportunity to strengthen and streamline the service, with a rebrand to align it in closer proximity with the college.

“As Northern Skills, our apprenticeship and training offering has supported tens of thousands of apprentices in developing a technical education paired with real-world experience, to equip the skills and knowledge to succeed in workplaces across a range of industries.

“Now operating as MC Apprenticeships & Training, the department will continue to deliver the high-quality service and results our students and employers have come to know and expect, but bolstered by a clearer, stronger identity which is intrinsically tied to the Middlesbrough College brand.”

Middlesbrough College offers more than 50 apprenticeship standards with a wide range of local and national employers and was ranked Outstanding for Apprenticeships by Ofsted in 2024. Its apprenticeship achievement rates are significantly above the national average, performing in the top 10 nationally for General Further Education (GFE) colleges.

The emphasis on technical education is increasingly relevant, with the North East home to the highest number of NEETs (not in education, employment or training) in the country, with the Tees Valley rate reaching 5.2% compared to 3.4% nationally.

Alongside apprenticeships, Middlesbrough College is one of the UK’s largest providers of T Levels in the UK, with more than 800 students enrolled on 17 courses, and a commitment to delivering a responsive, industry‐led curriculum which is aligned to policy and labour market needs.

Middlesbrough College’s £130 million campus supports more than 12,000 students, including 2,200 apprentices, and is also home to University Centre Middlesbrough.