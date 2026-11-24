The publication of Alan Milburn’s final review has already generated considerable discussion. The focus on apprenticeships and technical education is welcome.

However, given the scale of existing education reforms and mounting pressures on public finances, the more important question is not what the review says, but what policymakers deliver. With Alan Milburn’s continuing involvement, publication was never likely to be the hardest part.

The real challenge begins as ministers and officials in the Department for Education and Department for Work and Pensions decide what can be afforded and delivered, in what order.

Much to welcome in the ambition

The Report contains much to welcome; it’s ambitious and covers a huge amount of ground. Its focus on tackling economic inactivity among young people is impressive, as is its recognition that employers, educators and government all have responsibilities to fulfil. There is so much to like: joining things up; apprenticeship pathways; workplace experience; and the need for intervention before young people become disconnected from education and work.

The challenge for policymakers, however, lies not in agreeing with the ambition but in converting it into reality.

Growing apprenticeships without unpicking quality

The first test concerns apprenticeships.

The Review is clear in its desire to see a significant expansion in apprenticeship opportunities for young people, supported by enhanced pre-apprenticeship pathways. Few in the skills sector would argue with that objective. The difficulty is that the apprenticeship system of today is very different from the one that sustained the high participation rates of 2015.

Over the last ten years, governments of different political persuasions have pursued reforms designed to strengthen quality, employer ownership and labour market value. Occupational standards, end-point assessment, longer programme durations and a greater emphasis on occupational competence were all introduced to address concerns about quality and consistency.

Returning to apprenticeship participation levels not seen since before the reforms of the last decade, while recognising that apprenticeship opportunities remain dependent on employer demand, is one thing. Doing so while sustaining quality and increasing achievement rates that maintain employer confidence is something else.

The challenge for policymakers is therefore not simply growing apprenticeship numbers. It is growing them without unpicking the very reforms that were introduced to improve confidence in the system.

Young people and adults are not competing priorities

The second challenge is ensuring that a welcome focus on young people does not inadvertently weaken provision for adults.

The Review rightly places considerable emphasis on reducing the number of young people who become disconnected from education, employment and training. However, labour markets do not operate as separate youth and adult economies.

One of the most effective ways to create opportunities for younger workers is to help existing workers progress. Upskilling and reskilling adults creates vacancies, supports productivity and encourages workforce mobility. If policy attention and funding become overly concentrated on those under 25, there is a risk of solving one problem while storing up another; today’s under-25s will become tomorrow’s over-25s remarkably quickly.

A reset of the investment in young people should sit alongside a clear strategy for adult skills and workforce progression; it’s a facilitator not a competitor.

Delivering reform through a system still finding its place

The third challenge relates to devolution.

Many of the review’s recommendations rely upon the joined-up local delivery that policymakers have long sought, and it is encouraging to see thinking that will help to deliver this.

But implementation will take place at a time when the skills and employment landscape is also devolving with the detailed for technical education, skills funding and apprenticeships still being worked through. Combined Authorities, local growth plans, Skills England, colleges, training providers and employers are all finding their place within a changing system.

The issue is not opposition to devolution. Rather, it is whether the pace and maturity of current arrangements are sufficient to deliver a further substantial programme of reform, and whilst continuing to deliver on-going services.

Does government have the fuel for the journey?

Taken individually, none of these challenges are insurmountable. Taken together, they represent a demanding agenda for policymakers.

That is why the most important question raised by the review may ultimately be the simplest one. Does government have the financial resources, delivery capacity and political persistence required to make the ambitions a reality? One must hope so, but recent history suggests the scale of the challenge should not be underestimated.

Milburn has described where we should be driving. The ambition is absolutely right, but the success of the Review will ultimately be judged not by the quality of its diagnosis, but by whether policymakers have the capacity and the fuel for the journey they are about to describe in their response.

By Rob Nitsch CBE, Chief Executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB)