Middlesbrough College has reinforced its position as a leader in delivering high-quality vocational education with an evening celebrating the achievements of its highest-performing apprentices.

More than 120 guests attended the annual Apprenticeship Awards, which was hosted by the College’s dedicated apprenticeship and workforce training division, MC Apprenticeships & Training.

The event brought together apprentices, employers and supporters for the ceremony at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium and winners were awarded across 22 categories, including Rising Star, Business of the Year, Outstanding Contribution to Apprenticeships, and Overall Apprentice Winner.

Gary Potts, Deputy Principal/CEO: Skills and Partnerships at Middlesbrough College, believes the evening was a testament to the hard work of the apprenticeship cohort, stating:

“Our Apprenticeship Awards are always a highlight of the Middlesbrough College calendar, and it was our pleasure to welcome our apprentices’ employers and families to mark the exceptional drive and determination they have displayed throughout their work and studies.

“Each of our winners tonight has gone above and beyond in their roles and demonstrated an impressive work ethic, both in the College and in their workplaces. I believe I speak for everyone at the College when I say we are delighted to celebrate their achievements, and they should all be incredibly proud of their efforts.

“Apprenticeships are hugely beneficial, not only for the young people entering the workforce but also for the businesses who employ them. We are delighted to have played a role in our apprentices’ journeys, and we remain committed to facilitating meaningful opportunities for our learners through their studies and employment.”



Middlesbrough College supports more than 2,000 apprentices in placements across the region, offering more than 50 apprenticeship standards with a wide range of local and national employers.

The coveted title of Overall Apprentice Winner was awarded to Jordan Rae, who was also named the Children, Young People & Families Apprentice of the Year.

Jordan, 35 from Middlesbrough, displayed exceptional resilience, determination and commitment throughout his apprenticeship, completed his diploma ahead of schedule and was commended for always maintaining a positive attitude.

Jordan, who works at Hartlepool Council, said:

“Winning these awards came as a complete surprise and is something I’m incredibly proud of.

“Working with children and young people is more than just a job to me, it’s something I’m genuinely passionate about. My apprenticeship has helped me grow both professionally and personally, and I’ve been fortunate to learn from some amazing colleagues, managers and tutors along the way.

“I’d also like to thank my family for their constant support and encouragement throughout my journey. I’m grateful to Middlesbrough College and everyone who has supported me in achieving this recognition, and I’m excited to continue learning, developing and making a positive difference in the lives of children and young people.”

The evening also celebrated the achievements of local businesses, with the Longstanding Partnership award going to Breeze Dental and Zizu’s Day Care & Learning Centre taking home the title of Business of the Year.

16 businesses sponsored categories ranging from dental to fabrication and welding, including Meldrum Group, British Steel, Wilton Engineering and Cleveland Police.

The full list of 2026 winners:

Accountancy Apprentice of the Year – Oliver Cosgrove

Business Apprentice of the Year – Oliver Motson

Management Apprentice of the Year – Christopher Paul

Children, Young People & Families Apprentice of the Year- Jordan Rae

Early Years Educator Apprentice of the Year – Colleen Insuya

Dental Apprentice of the Year – Martina Pokutova and Lauren Weddle

Beauty Apprentice of the Year – Keilah Martin-Catton

Catering & Hospitality Apprentice of the Year – Lee McKinlay

Construction Apprentice of the Year – Luka Jobson

Fabrication & Welding Apprentice of the Year – Lee Coates

Health & Care Apprentice of the Year – Laura Harrison

Engineering Apprentice of the Year – Billy Gordon

Marketing & Creative Digital Apprentice of the Year – Will Holden

Motor Vehicle Apprentice of the Year – Patrick Rayban

IT & Digital Apprentice of the Year – Jas Singh

Audiovisual Technician Apprentice of the Year – Ellis Madle

Tutor/Assessor of the Year – Lisa Corkin

Rising Star – Emily Stebbings

Longstanding Partnership – Breeze Dental

Business of the Year – Zizu’s Day Care & Learning Centre

Outstanding Contribution to Apprenticeships – Tony Lawson

Overall Apprentice Winner – Jordan Rae

Middlesbrough College was ranked Outstanding for Apprenticeships by Ofsted in 2024 and has apprenticeship achievement rates significantly above the national average, performing in the top 10 nationally for General Further Education (GFE) colleges.