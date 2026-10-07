City & Guilds Unveils A New Look, Setting Out Its Ambition To Help People and Employers Thrive In The New AI Era

Guided by changing learner expectations, customer insight and emerging technologies, this new brand refresh offers accessible and inclusive design, improved digital experiences, responsive support and an expanded range of skills solutions.

City & Guilds has unveiled a refreshed visual identity, signalling a wider ambition to meet the challenge of a new skills era, driven by advances in AI and evolving skills sector.

For City & Guilds customers this will mean targeted information to help them choose the right qualifications and services, technology that makes everyday interactions easier, more responsive support, and a broader offer to meet changing needs. The new identity accompanies wider investment in products, services and digital experiences alongside the technology that underpins them.

FE colleges and training providers balancing changing qualification requirements, employer demands and learner needs, will receive extra support in finding the right products and services so they can focus on what matters; teaching, assessment and learner progression.

Employers will also benefit from tailored skills solutions, supported by easier access to workforce development and assessment services. Learner support will remain City & Guilds’ primary focus, with a commitment to provide trusted skills that support entry into work, career progression and the confidence to adapt and thrive.

Building on nearly 150 years of expertise City & Guilds is meeting the challenge head on, in a world in which technology and AI are reshaping jobs and careers. Offering an expanding portfolio of qualifications and skills solutions, including digital credentials, their focus is on preparing learners for the world of work and helping employees develop new capabilities.

Andy Moss, Interim CEO of City & Guilds, said:

“Our customers want a partner that understands the pressures they face and makes it easier to deliver the skills people need. For a college, that means being able to find clear information, access the right support and use technology that helps staff get things done. For an employer, it means finding skills solutions that meet the needs of their workforce.

“That is the ambition behind this next chapter for City & Guilds. We are focusing on better digital experiences, more responsive services and a broader portfolio, shaped around the needs of the colleges, training providers and employers we work with every day.

“Our refreshed identity reflects that direction. We want customers to see what it means for them: a partner that helps them respond to change, support their learners and build the capabilities their organisations need.”

As part of PeopleCert, City & Guilds is strengthening its ability to deliver on this ambition at scale, utilising its international reach and digital innovation while building on its established expertise and trusted standards.

The refreshed visual identity will appear across communications, digital experiences and learning materials. The iconic City & Guilds logo remains at its heart, connecting a proud heritage with a confident, contemporary expression of its future.

At the centre of this next chapter is the belief that more is possible through skills: more confidence for educators delivering learning, more capability for employers building their workforce, and more opportunity for learners shaping their future.